Mercedes-Benz E-Class (2023) | Expert Rating

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a large executive car, available in either saloon and estate body styles. This is the latest sixth-generation model which became available in the UK in the second half of 2023.

Likely to be the last combustion-powered Mercedes-Benz range to arrive here in the UK, the E-Class has been warmly received by the British motoring media. Described by What Car?’s Neil Winn as “a superb company car”, the car has been widely praised for its plush and spacious interior, as well as the competitive electric range of plug-in hybrid versions.

“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is roomier and more advanced than before”, say Top Gear’s Joe Holding, but if agile driving dynamics are a key priority he instead recommends a test drive of the latest BMW 5 Series instead.

Carwow adds that, while the E-Class is loaded with “cool technology” as standard, reflections off the large infotainment screen are “distracting”, and notes that plug-in hybrid versions come with a reduced boot capacity.

As of November 2023, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class holds an Expert Rating of 76% based on 12 published reviews, which is five points lower than its predecessor. This is a brand-new model, however, so this rating could fluctuate up or down by a few points as more reviews are published in the coming months.

E-Class highlights Smooth and comfortable driving experience

Spacious and well-built interior

Excellent infotainment E-Class lowlights No air suspension or rear-wheel steering in UK

Plug-in hybrid comes with a smaller boot

Diesel engine not as refined as petrol options

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £55,290 on-road Launched: Autumn 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid E 300 e

Score: 9 / 10

“For anyone considering a premium saloon as their next company car, there’s a serious amount of tech and comfort available here, and at a really appealing BiK tax rate. And better still, decent real-world electric range means that you could conceivably use your E 300 e as an electric car several days of the week – making it a proper bridge towards a full EV, and no mistake.”

Author: John McIlroy

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The latest E-Class really is the best of Mercedes. It’s packed with useful tech and has a beautifully finished cabin that’s more spacious than ever. But where it really delivers is in that trademark ability to melt away long journeys in exemplary refinement and comfort. If this really is to be the last combustion-engined E, it’s a hell of a way to sign off.”

Author: John McIlroy

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class shifts from an established premium saloon to a luxury saloon, and it’s brimming with technology too.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Cutting-edge assistance systems and a fine interior give the E-Class and E-Class Estate a mini-me S-Class feel.”

Author: Greg Kable

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid E 300e

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest Mercedes-Benz E-Class turns up the tech and efficiency into a mostly positive result. Some of the E’s controls feel like they need a little more modulation so they’re less twitchy, but the E300e’s electric-only range and the cruising refinement offered fresh out of the box mean the latest E-Class is more than worth a look for the well-to-do corporate commuter.”

Author: Jake Groves

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic E200

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class reaffirms its position as the refined choice in the exec segment and throws every possible bit of tech at you that it can. Is it all too much? Maybe, but you’ll be too busy autonomously lane changing while fiddling around with the E’s endless settings to notice.”

Author: Jake Groves

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“The latest Mercedes E-Class offers exceptional levels of comfort, a beautiful interior and one of the most advanced infotainment systems ever.”

Author: Charlie Harvey, John McIlroy

Read review Carwow + Score: 9 / 10

“The Mercedes E-Class is comfortable to drive and full of great technology, but some of its best features are cost options.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic E 220 d

Score: 8 / 10

“The desire and effort to move the Mercedes-Benz E-Class further upwards to a more luxurious standing than before has proven mostly successful. The only aspect where it falters is in its diesel engine, which sometimes lacks refinement if not performance. There’s a reason why true luxury cars don’t use four-cylinder diesels these days. Nevertheless, the latest E-Class delivers a polished and enjoyable driving experience.”

Author: Dave Humphreys

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Mercedes wanted to boast about the new electronics and driver aids in this new car but, to be honest, they weren’t the most impressive traits of the new E-class. What left us slack jawed was the creamy ride, the effortless mile eating and the sheer economy of these sophisticated cars.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Saloon range

Score: 7 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is roomier and more advanced than before, but for handling you need the BMW 5 Series.”

Author: Joe Holding

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The E 300e should make for a superb company car, with its plush, spacious interior, huge electric range and low CO2 emissions.”

Author: Neil Winn

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2023, the sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2023, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As its a brand new model range, we don’t have enough reliability data on the sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as we have sufficient data on the E-Class, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi A6 | BMW 5 Series | Genesis G80 | Jaguar XF | Lexus ES | Maserati Ghibli | Mercedes-Benz CLS | Mercedes-Benz EQE | Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Tesla Model S | Volkswagen Arteon

