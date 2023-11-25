fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

76%

Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

(2023 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class (2023) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a large executive car, available in either saloon and estate body styles. This is the latest sixth-generation model which became available in the UK in the second half of 2023.

    Likely to be the last combustion-powered Mercedes-Benz range to arrive here in the UK, the E-Class has been warmly received by the British motoring media. Described by What Car?’s Neil Winn as “a superb company car”, the car has been widely praised for its plush and spacious interior, as well as the competitive electric range of plug-in hybrid versions.

    “The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is roomier and more advanced than before”, say Top Gear’s Joe Holding, but if agile driving dynamics are a key priority he instead recommends a test drive of the latest BMW 5 Series instead.

    Carwow adds that, while the E-Class is loaded with “cool technology” as standard, reflections off the large infotainment screen are “distracting”, and notes that plug-in hybrid versions come with a reduced boot capacity.

    As of November 2023, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class holds an Expert Rating of 76% based on 12 published reviews, which is five points lower than its predecessor. This is a brand-new model, however, so this rating could fluctuate up or down by a few points as more reviews are published in the coming months.

    E-Class highlights

    • Smooth and comfortable driving experience
    • Spacious and well-built interior
    • Excellent infotainment

    E-Class lowlights

    • No air suspension or rear-wheel steering in UK
    • Plug-in hybrid comes with a smaller boot
    • Diesel engine not as refined as petrol options

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large saloon and estate
    Engines:     petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
    Price:     From £55,290 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class (2023) front view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class (2023) rear view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class (2023) interior view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate (2023) front view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate (2023) rear view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of November 2023, the sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of November 2023, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As its a brand new model range, we don’t have enough reliability data on the sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as we have sufficient data on the E-Class, we’ll publish the score here.

    Running cost rating

    Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

    Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

    No data yet

    As of July 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Check back again soon.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi A6 | BMW 5 Series | Genesis G80Jaguar XF | Lexus ES | Maserati Ghibli | Mercedes-Benz CLS | Mercedes-Benz EQE | Mercedes-Benz S-ClassTesla Model S | Volkswagen Arteon

    More news, reviews and information about the Mercedes-Benz E-Class at The Car Expert

    New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate now on sale

    New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate now on sale

    BYD scores top marks in safety tests

    BYD scores top marks in safety tests

    New Mercedes-Benz CLE range revealed

    New Mercedes-Benz CLE range revealed

    New Mercedes-Benz E-Class set for Summer arrival

    New Mercedes-Benz E-Class set for Summer arrival

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé

    The best new convertibles for every budget

    The best new convertibles for every budget

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz reveals prices and specs for updated E-Class

    Mercedes-Benz reveals prices and specs for updated E-Class

    Britain’s best-selling cars, May 2020

    Britain’s best-selling cars, May 2020

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class (2016 to 2023)

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class (2016 to 2023)

    Mercedes-Benz updates E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz updates E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets new look and added tech

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets new look and added tech

    Buy a Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used Mercedes-Benz E-Class, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Motors.co.uk logo transparent 600x300

    Find your next used car with Motors.co.uk. Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Find your next used car with Cazoo. Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

    Lease a Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    If you’re looking to lease a new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Hippo Leasing 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

    Subscribe to a Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
    Find out more

    Drive Fuze logo 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Blue Motor Finance

    Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
    Find out more

    Happy Motor Finance 600x300

    Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance.
    Find out more

    Quick Car Finance logo 800x400

    Used car finance from Quick Car Finance.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    The latest Mercedes-Benz E-Class improves on its predecessor in many areas, but rivals are more engaging to drive.Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from
    Cazoo

    Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

    New car leasing offers from Carparison

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    Expert Advice

    Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

    Explore
    Expert Ratings

    We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

    Explore
    Expert News

    All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

    Explore
    Expert Partners

    Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

    Explore
    Expert Advice

    Car buying
    Car finance
    Car ownership
    Car insurance

    Expert Ratings

    All Expert Ratings
    How our Expert Ratings work
    License our Expert Ratings

    Expert Info

    About us
    Media appearances
    Partners
    Advertising

    Expert Family

    The Van Expert
    The Truck Expert
    Immediate Network

    Expert Knowledge

    Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

    Yes please

    T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
    © 2023 Immediate Network Ltd.
    All rights reserved