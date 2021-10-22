Summary

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet is a four-seat convertible, sitting above the C-Class Cabriolet and – since the S-Class Cabriolet has now ended production – is the largest convertible in the Mercedes family.

As the name suggests, the E-Class Cabriolet is effectively an open-top version of the E-Class coupé, which in turn is based on the regular E-Class executive saloon. The Cabriolet was launched in spring 2017, with a mid-life facelift arriving in 2020.

The E-Class Cabriolet is available with a range of petrol and diesel engines, as well as a petrol/mild hybrid and an unusual diesel/mild hybrid option. All models have a nine-speed automatic gearbox, while all-wheel drive is available is on some versions.

Mirroring the praise given to the E-Class saloon, the E-Class Cabriolet has been commended for its plush and refined interior, its ride comfort, sleek exterior and everyday practicality. Car concluded that The E-Class Cabriolet is “everything a four-seat convertible should be – pretty, comfortable and luxurious for sunny weather and decently practical for everyday drudgery too.”

While the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet offers plenty of comfort, reviewers generally conclude that this drop-top is luxurious rather than sporty. Carwow commented: “It’s not much fun to drive through corners, but it excels at cruising gently with the roof down to enjoy the scenery.”

As of October 2021, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet holds an Expert Rating of 74%, based on reviews collected from 13 different UK media sources.

E-Class Cabriolet highlights Luxurious interior

Smooth and comfortable ride

Practical for a cabriolet

Refined exterior looks

Not a big price jump over the C-Class Cabriolet E-Class Cabriolet lowlights Comfort-tuned suspension affects handling

Infotainment system not particularly intuitive

Optional extras get pricey

Unimpressive fuel economy

Awkwardly shaped boot

Key specifications

Body style: 2+2 soft-top convertible

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £51,855 on-road Launched: Spring 2017

Last updated: Summer 2020

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet is a big, elegant soft-top that offers bags of style, enough quality and some great tech. The updates have helped further boost its appeal, and this more affordable E 300 model has just enough power given that it focuses on a relaxed drive.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet is comfortable, well-built and great to look at.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet is that rare thing: a prestige four-seat convertible. It’s a seriously tempting buy, too.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Rage overview

Score: 7 / 10

“This car’s design isn’t set to stun, and neither is the driving experience. But it is a car that enriches balmy days and enjoyable drives with its mellow charm and its unassuming sense of indulgence, without trying in any way to be exciting or dramatic.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Everything a four-seat convertible should be – pretty (except in aero mode), comfortable and luxurious for sunny weather and decently practical for everyday drudgery too.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet is now a true four-seater with a decent boot, along with a stylish interior and superb comfort”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet oozes class and turns heads like few other drop-tops. If you want driving thrills with the wind in your hair, there are better options though.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: E220d Cabriolet AMG Line

“The E-Class is a fine example, a two-door, four seater with a soft top that has all the bells and whistles you would expect for a car.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: E400 4Matic Cabriolet

Score: 8 / 10

“Merc’s latest E-class Cabriolet isn’t the fastest or sportiest car, but it’s still capable of impressing.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Impressive refinement, solidity and a top quality interior, few compromises over the coupe.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Unique combination of high quality, comfort and space, realistically priced.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

““The posh cabriolet market isn’t huge. Perhaps the E-Class’s utter dominance is to blame.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet is no sports car, but it is a superb open-top cruiser that specialises in comfort and splendid isolation.”

Read review

No safety rating

As of October 2021, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The E-Class Cabriolet may be based on the saloon of the same name but there are significant structural differences – mainly resulting from the car having no roof. As such, the Cabriolet does not inherit the saloon’s safety rating.

The Cabriolet is well equipped with standard safety technology shared with the E-Class saloon, such as autonomous emergency braking and emergency steering assistance. It also contains pop-up rollover bars behind the rear seats that can be activated in a fraction of a second, which are triggered if the car senses that it is tipping over.

No eco rating

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. If it happens, we’ll published the results here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet has received

2021 What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Used Convertible 2018 Stuff Motoring Awards – Best Convertible

Audi A5 Cabriolet | BMW 4 Series Convertible | BMW 8 Series Convertible | Ford Mustang convertible | Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

The market for four-seater premium drop-tops is pretty small, with most car manufacturers having abandoned the market in favour of buiding ever-more SUVs instead. Mercedes continues to dominate the segment, with both the E-Class and C-Class Cabriolet models. It used to offer an S-Class Cabriolet as well, but that ended production in 2020 with no replacement expected.

The E-Class Cabriolet has more interior space, a higher specification and – inevitably – a higher price tag than the C-Class Cabriolet, which is a closer match to vehicles from other brands like the Audi A5 Cabriolet and BMW 4 Series Convertible.

