Summary
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet is a four-seat convertible, sitting above the C-Class Cabriolet and – since the S-Class Cabriolet has now ended production – is the largest convertible in the Mercedes family.
As the name suggests, the E-Class Cabriolet is effectively an open-top version of the E-Class coupé, which in turn is based on the regular E-Class executive saloon. The Cabriolet was launched in spring 2017, with a mid-life facelift arriving in 2020.
The E-Class Cabriolet is available with a range of petrol and diesel engines, as well as a petrol/mild hybrid and an unusual diesel/mild hybrid option. All models have a nine-speed automatic gearbox, while all-wheel drive is available is on some versions.
Mirroring the praise given to the E-Class saloon, the E-Class Cabriolet has been commended for its plush and refined interior, its ride comfort, sleek exterior and everyday practicality. Car concluded that The E-Class Cabriolet is “everything a four-seat convertible should be – pretty, comfortable and luxurious for sunny weather and decently practical for everyday drudgery too.”
While the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet offers plenty of comfort, reviewers generally conclude that this drop-top is luxurious rather than sporty. Carwow commented: “It’s not much fun to drive through corners, but it excels at cruising gently with the roof down to enjoy the scenery.”
As of October 2021, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet holds an Expert Rating of 74%, based on reviews collected from 13 different UK media sources.
- Mercedes-Benz E-Class (2016 – present) – Expert Rating
- More Mercedes-Benz ratings, reviews, news and features
E-Class Cabriolet highlights
- Luxurious interior
- Smooth and comfortable ride
- Practical for a cabriolet
- Refined exterior looks
- Not a big price jump over the C-Class Cabriolet
E-Class Cabriolet lowlights
- Comfort-tuned suspension affects handling
- Infotainment system not particularly intuitive
- Optional extras get pricey
- Unimpressive fuel economy
- Awkwardly shaped boot
Key specifications
Body style: 2+2 soft-top convertible
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £51,855 on-road
Launched: Spring 2017
Last updated: Summer 2020
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet is a big, elegant soft-top that offers bags of style, enough quality and some great tech. The updates have helped further boost its appeal, and this more affordable E 300 model has just enough power given that it focuses on a relaxed drive.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet is comfortable, well-built and great to look at.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet is that rare thing: a prestige four-seat convertible. It’s a seriously tempting buy, too.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Rage overview
Score: 7 / 10
“This car’s design isn’t set to stun, and neither is the driving experience. But it is a car that enriches balmy days and enjoyable drives with its mellow charm and its unassuming sense of indulgence, without trying in any way to be exciting or dramatic.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Everything a four-seat convertible should be – pretty (except in aero mode), comfortable and luxurious for sunny weather and decently practical for everyday drudgery too.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet is now a true four-seater with a decent boot, along with a stylish interior and superb comfort”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet oozes class and turns heads like few other drop-tops. If you want driving thrills with the wind in your hair, there are better options though.”
Read review
Eurekar
Model reviewed: E220d Cabriolet AMG Line
“The E-Class is a fine example, a two-door, four seater with a soft top that has all the bells and whistles you would expect for a car.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: E400 4Matic Cabriolet
Score: 8 / 10
“Merc’s latest E-class Cabriolet isn’t the fastest or sportiest car, but it’s still capable of impressing.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Impressive refinement, solidity and a top quality interior, few compromises over the coupe.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“Unique combination of high quality, comfort and space, realistically priced.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
““The posh cabriolet market isn’t huge. Perhaps the E-Class’s utter dominance is to blame.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet is no sports car, but it is a superb open-top cruiser that specialises in comfort and splendid isolation.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of October 2021, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.
The E-Class Cabriolet may be based on the saloon of the same name but there are significant structural differences – mainly resulting from the car having no roof. As such, the Cabriolet does not inherit the saloon’s safety rating.
The Cabriolet is well equipped with standard safety technology shared with the E-Class saloon, such as autonomous emergency braking and emergency steering assistance. It also contains pop-up rollover bars behind the rear seats that can be activated in a fraction of a second, which are triggered if the car senses that it is tipping over.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. If it happens, we’ll published the results here.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet has received
2021
- What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Used Convertible
2018
- Stuff Motoring Awards – Best Convertible
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Audi A5 Cabriolet | BMW 4 Series Convertible | BMW 8 Series Convertible | Ford Mustang convertible | Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
The market for four-seater premium drop-tops is pretty small, with most car manufacturers having abandoned the market in favour of buiding ever-more SUVs instead. Mercedes continues to dominate the segment, with both the E-Class and C-Class Cabriolet models. It used to offer an S-Class Cabriolet as well, but that ended production in 2020 with no replacement expected.
The E-Class Cabriolet has more interior space, a higher specification and – inevitably – a higher price tag than the C-Class Cabriolet, which is a closer match to vehicles from other brands like the Audi A5 Cabriolet and BMW 4 Series Convertible.
Buy or lease a Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet
Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used E-Class Cabriolet, The Car Expert’s partners can offer you a great deal
Buy a car online from your sofa.
We’ll deliver it. Find out more
We only have the best used cars for sale from selected dealers. Find out more
Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more
The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Lings Cars. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more