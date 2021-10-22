fbpx

Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet

Expert Rating

74%
Summary

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet is a four-seat convertible, sitting above the C-Class Cabriolet and – since the S-Class Cabriolet has now ended production – is the largest convertible in the Mercedes family.

As the name suggests, the E-Class Cabriolet is effectively an open-top version of the E-Class coupé, which in turn is based on the regular E-Class executive saloon. The Cabriolet was launched in spring 2017, with a mid-life facelift arriving in 2020.

The E-Class Cabriolet is available with a range of petrol and diesel engines, as well as a petrol/mild hybrid and an unusual diesel/mild hybrid option. All models have a nine-speed automatic gearbox, while all-wheel drive is available is on some versions.

Mirroring the praise given to the E-Class saloon, the E-Class Cabriolet has been commended for its plush and refined interior, its ride comfort, sleek exterior and everyday practicality. Car concluded that The E-Class Cabriolet is “everything a four-seat convertible should be – pretty, comfortable and luxurious for sunny weather and decently practical for everyday drudgery too.”

While the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet offers plenty of comfort, reviewers generally conclude that this drop-top is luxurious rather than sporty. Carwow commented: “It’s not much fun to drive through corners, but it excels at cruising gently with the roof down to enjoy the scenery.”

As of October 2021, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet holds an Expert Rating of 74%, based on reviews collected from 13 different UK media sources.

E-Class Cabriolet highlights

  • Luxurious interior
  • Smooth and comfortable ride
  • Practical for a cabriolet
  • Refined exterior looks
  • Not a big price jump over the C-Class Cabriolet

E-Class Cabriolet lowlights

  • Comfort-tuned suspension affects handling
  • Infotainment system not particularly intuitive
  • Optional extras get pricey
  • Unimpressive fuel economy
  • Awkwardly shaped boot

Key specifications

Body style: 2+2 soft-top convertible
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £51,855 on-road

Launched: Spring 2017
Last updated: Summer 2020
Replacement due: TBA

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet (2020 onwards) – front view
2020 facelift
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet (2017 - 2020) – front view
2017 – 2020
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet (2020 onwards) interior and dashboard
2020 onwards
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet (2020 onwards) – rear view
2020 onwards
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet (2017 – 2020) – rear view
2017 – 2020
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet side view | Expert Rating
2020 onwards

Media reviews

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of October 2021, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The E-Class Cabriolet may be based on the saloon of the same name but there are significant structural differences – mainly resulting from the car having no roof. As such, the Cabriolet does not inherit the saloon’s safety rating.

The Cabriolet is well equipped with standard safety technology shared with the E-Class saloon, such as autonomous emergency braking and emergency steering assistance. It also contains pop-up rollover bars behind the rear seats that can be activated in a fraction of a second, which are triggered if the car senses that it is tipping over.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. If it happens, we’ll published the results here.

Awards

2021

  • What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Used Convertible

2018

  • Stuff Motoring Awards – Best Convertible

Similar cars

Audi A5 Cabriolet | BMW 4 Series Convertible | BMW 8 Series Convertible | Ford Mustang convertible | Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

The market for four-seater premium drop-tops is pretty small, with most car manufacturers having abandoned the market in favour of buiding ever-more SUVs instead. Mercedes continues to dominate the segment, with both the E-Class and C-Class Cabriolet models. It used to offer an S-Class Cabriolet as well, but that ended production in 2020 with no replacement expected.

The E-Class Cabriolet has more interior space, a higher specification and – inevitably – a higher price tag than the C-Class Cabriolet, which is a closer match to vehicles from other brands like the Audi A5 Cabriolet and BMW 4 Series Convertible.

