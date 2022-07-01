fbpx

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe (2020 onwards)

    Summary

    The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé is the two-door version of the E-Class executive saloon. The current model was launched in early 2017, with a facelifted model arriving in the UK in the second half of 2020. An E-Class Cabriolet is also available, which has its own page.

    Available with either a petrol or diesel engine, the E-Class Coupé has been well-received by the British motoring media, praised by Parkers for its “sumptuous yet modern interior”, and commended by What Car? for its “supremely quiet and comfortable” driving experience.

    Heycar adds that the coupé “offers a surprising amount of practicality”, while Top Gear describes the car’s engine options as “reasonably cost-effective”.

    However, the E-Class Coupé is not as highly-regarded as its saloon sibling in the eyes of reviewers, as it is not as focused on driving enjoyment as some of its rivals. Even so, Carbuyer argues that the E-Class Coupé has the “classy, visual prestige” to attract customers away from rivals like the Audi A5 and BMW 4 Series Coupé.

    As of July 2022, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé holds an Expert Rating of 74%, based on 12 reviews published by UK media sources.

    E-Class Coupé highlights

    • High-quality interior
    • Comfortable and spacious cabin
    • Elegant exterior styling

    E-Class Coupé lowlights

    • Expensive, base price and up
    • Loud wind noise at speed
    • Rivals are more fun to drive

    Key specifications

    Body style: Coupé
    Engines:     petrol, diesel
    Price:     From £48,040 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2017
    Last updated: Autumn 2020
    Replacement due: TBA

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupé (2020 onwards) – front view
    E-Class coupé (2020 onwards)
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupé (2017 – 2020) – rear view
    E-Class coupé (2017 – 2020)
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupé (2020 onwards) – rear view
    E-Class coupé (2020 onwards)
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupé (2017 – 2020) – interior and dashboard
    E-Class coupé (2017 – 2020)
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupé (2020 onwards) – interior and dashboard
    E-Class coupé (2020 onwards)
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupé (2017 – 2020) – front view
    E-Class coupé (2017 – 2020)

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Evo

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    As of July 2022, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

    The E-Class Coupé may be based on the saloon of the same name but there are significant structural differences between the two models. As such, the coupé does not inherit the saloon’s safety rating.

    The Coupé is well equipped with standard safety technology shared with the E-Class saloon, such as autonomous emergency braking and emergency steering assistance.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of July 2022, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As of July 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the E-Class Coupé, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi A5 | BMW 4 Series CoupéFord Mustang | Lexus RC

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class CoupéThe Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé is comfortable, refined and attractively styled, but it is not as fun to drive as its rivals.

