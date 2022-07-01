Summary

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé is the two-door version of the E-Class executive saloon. The current model was launched in early 2017, with a facelifted model arriving in the UK in the second half of 2020. An E-Class Cabriolet is also available, which has its own page.

Available with either a petrol or diesel engine, the E-Class Coupé has been well-received by the British motoring media, praised by Parkers for its “sumptuous yet modern interior”, and commended by What Car? for its “supremely quiet and comfortable” driving experience.

Heycar adds that the coupé “offers a surprising amount of practicality”, while Top Gear describes the car’s engine options as “reasonably cost-effective”.

However, the E-Class Coupé is not as highly-regarded as its saloon sibling in the eyes of reviewers, as it is not as focused on driving enjoyment as some of its rivals. Even so, Carbuyer argues that the E-Class Coupé has the “classy, visual prestige” to attract customers away from rivals like the Audi A5 and BMW 4 Series Coupé.

As of July 2022, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé holds an Expert Rating of 74%, based on 12 reviews published by UK media sources.

E-Class Coupé highlights High-quality interior

Comfortable and spacious cabin

Elegant exterior styling E-Class Coupé lowlights Expensive, base price and up

Loud wind noise at speed

Rivals are more fun to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Coupé

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £48,040 on-road Launched: Spring 2017

Last updated: Autumn 2020

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic E 400d AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus

Score: 8 / 10

“These revisions add improved tech and the potential for lower fuel bills to a package that was already very hard to fault. Of course, this six-cylinder diesel is a big jump in price over the four-cylinder option, which is equally luxurious and comfortable to drive.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The E-Class Coupé ticks many of the boxes that its famous badge suggests. However, the commendation comes with a sizeable reservation; one measured by the size of the car’s occasionally pronounced collisions with awkward road surfaces. By being merely acceptable under such examination, the coupé has fallen short of its own nameplate’s standard.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest Mercedes E-Class Coupe is more stylish – and more practical – than ever”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The E 300 proves hugely disappointing. At a cruise it’s subdued enough, but under acceleration the rough, gravelly note sounds more like a diesel, only one without the easy-going pace you’d get from even the E 220d. If you’re buying on style alone, the diesel is the pick of the four-cylinder models and the petrol should ideally be ignored.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A refined and luxurious premium coupe, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class COupe offers a surprising amount of practicality – with the space to carry four adults inside.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A refined and luxurious premium coupe, the E-Class offers a surprising amount of practicality – with the space to carry four adults inside.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe is a rare proposition, offering a combination of two-door style with the bonus of extra practicality.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe is an extremely appealing coupe with genuine space for four in its sumptuous yet modern interior. There are strong engines and a relaxed driving experience, but it’s very easy to spend a small fortune adding desirable extras on.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: E 400 4Matic

“Turning down the BMW 6 Series and buying the Mercedes E-Class Coupe instead is like turning down Uma Thurman for the woman at the post office. Because she’s so good at ironing.” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Looks good, lowers the heart rate and comes with some reasonably cost-effective engines. A winning combination.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé may not be the sharpest to drive in its class, but it is supremely quiet and comfortable.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Coupé range

“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé blends great luxury and comfort with safe driving manners and a feeling of quality throughout. It’s not as focused on driving enjoyment as some of its rivals, but is superb in performance and mile-munching comfort.”

Read review

Safety rating

As of July 2022, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The E-Class Coupé may be based on the saloon of the same name but there are significant structural differences between the two models. As such, the coupé does not inherit the saloon’s safety rating.

The Coupé is well equipped with standard safety technology shared with the E-Class saloon, such as autonomous emergency braking and emergency steering assistance.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of July 2022, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

As of July 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the E-Class Coupé, we’ll publish the score here.

