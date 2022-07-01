Summary
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé is the two-door version of the E-Class executive saloon. The current model was launched in early 2017, with a facelifted model arriving in the UK in the second half of 2020. An E-Class Cabriolet is also available, which has its own page.
Available with either a petrol or diesel engine, the E-Class Coupé has been well-received by the British motoring media, praised by Parkers for its “sumptuous yet modern interior”, and commended by What Car? for its “supremely quiet and comfortable” driving experience.
Heycar adds that the coupé “offers a surprising amount of practicality”, while Top Gear describes the car’s engine options as “reasonably cost-effective”.
However, the E-Class Coupé is not as highly-regarded as its saloon sibling in the eyes of reviewers, as it is not as focused on driving enjoyment as some of its rivals. Even so, Carbuyer argues that the E-Class Coupé has the “classy, visual prestige” to attract customers away from rivals like the Audi A5 and BMW 4 Series Coupé.
As of July 2022, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé holds an Expert Rating of 74%, based on 12 reviews published by UK media sources.
E-Class Coupé highlights
- High-quality interior
- Comfortable and spacious cabin
- Elegant exterior styling
E-Class Coupé lowlights
- Expensive, base price and up
- Loud wind noise at speed
- Rivals are more fun to drive
Key specifications
Body style: Coupé
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £48,040 on-road
Launched: Spring 2017
Last updated: Autumn 2020
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic E 400d AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus
Score: 8 / 10
“These revisions add improved tech and the potential for lower fuel bills to a package that was already very hard to fault. Of course, this six-cylinder diesel is a big jump in price over the four-cylinder option, which is equally luxurious and comfortable to drive.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The E-Class Coupé ticks many of the boxes that its famous badge suggests. However, the commendation comes with a sizeable reservation; one measured by the size of the car’s occasionally pronounced collisions with awkward road surfaces. By being merely acceptable under such examination, the coupé has fallen short of its own nameplate’s standard.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The latest Mercedes E-Class Coupe is more stylish – and more practical – than ever”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The E 300 proves hugely disappointing. At a cruise it’s subdued enough, but under acceleration the rough, gravelly note sounds more like a diesel, only one without the easy-going pace you’d get from even the E 220d. If you’re buying on style alone, the diesel is the pick of the four-cylinder models and the petrol should ideally be ignored.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“A refined and luxurious premium coupe, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class COupe offers a surprising amount of practicality – with the space to carry four adults inside.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe is a rare proposition, offering a combination of two-door style with the bonus of extra practicality.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe is an extremely appealing coupe with genuine space for four in its sumptuous yet modern interior. There are strong engines and a relaxed driving experience, but it’s very easy to spend a small fortune adding desirable extras on.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: E 400 4Matic
“Turning down the BMW 6 Series and buying the Mercedes E-Class Coupe instead is like turning down Uma Thurman for the woman at the post office. Because she’s so good at ironing.” (Jeremy Clarkson)
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Looks good, lowers the heart rate and comes with some reasonably cost-effective engines. A winning combination.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé may not be the sharpest to drive in its class, but it is supremely quiet and comfortable.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Coupé range
“The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé blends great luxury and comfort with safe driving manners and a feeling of quality throughout. It’s not as focused on driving enjoyment as some of its rivals, but is superb in performance and mile-munching comfort.”
Read review
Safety rating
As of July 2022, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.
The E-Class Coupé may be based on the saloon of the same name but there are significant structural differences between the two models. As such, the coupé does not inherit the saloon’s safety rating.
The Coupé is well equipped with standard safety technology shared with the E-Class saloon, such as autonomous emergency braking and emergency steering assistance.
Eco rating
No eco rating
As of July 2022, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
As of July 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the E-Class Coupé, we’ll publish the score here.
