Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets new look and added tech

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its new E-Class saloon and estate, which have been facelifted for 2020.

Offering an lightly updated look and better levels of driver assistance technology, the facelifted E-Class brings new life to the popular saloon and estate models. There will be a similar update to the coupé and cabriolet models coming up in the next few months, although there are no details for those at this time.

The front end of the new E-Class has been made somewhat softer in appearance than the outgoing car, with reshaped headlights sitting either side of a newly-designed grille in a style that matches other new models in the Mercedes-Benz family. LED headlights now come as standard, with more powerful ‘Multibeam’ units available as an optional extra, too.

Meanwhile, around the back the taillights have been sharpened and now look more like those fitted to the smaller A-Class saloon. There are new alloy wheel designs to choose from as well.

Inside, the fundamentals remain much the same as before; a large twin-screen setup dominates the cabin, with two 12-inch screens (on high-specification models) appearing to meet in the middle as one solid piece of glass. Entry trims get two ten-inch screens instead.

One of the most obvious changes inside the cabin is a new steering wheel, which receives a split-three spoke design with touch-sensitive buttons.

The new E-Class also benefits from a wide variety of driver-assist systems, including Active Speed Limit Assist – which can adapt the car’s speed depending on traffic signs, bends and upcoming junctions. It can even use online traffic data to find out when the car is approaching a jam, and slow the vehicle accordingly.

Plug-in hybrid models are now available across the E-Class range, while petrol and diesel powertrains can be had with either rear- or four-wheel-drive on both saloon and estate models.

A newly-tweaked E53 is also available, generating 435hp and 520Nm from its six-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology.

Prices for the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class are yet to be confirmed, but we expect them to be released closer to first deliveries commencing this summer.