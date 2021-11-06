fbpx

Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

58%
Summary

The smallest and cheapest SUV/crossover in the Mercedes-Benz EQ family, the Mercedes-Benz EQA is essentially an all-electric version of the GLA SUV, which is the taller and beefier brother of the A-Class.

The EQA has three different powertrain options to choose from. The entry-level EQA 250 has a 67kWh battery powering a single motor to produce 188hp, while the more expensive four-wheel drive EQA 300 and 350 variants are equipped with twin motors, producing 225hp and 288hp respectively.

Officially, the Mercedes-Benz EQA has a battery range of 265 miles, which five more miles than the figure stated by Volvo for its similarly-sized XC40 Recharge, and around 70 miles more than the bigger and more expensive entry-level trim of the Audi e-tron.

While reviewers from UK media sources have found this range impressive, they also argue that the EQA’s big battery does have some drawbacks. The size of the battery means that Mercedes-Benz has had to raise the seating position, Top Gear commenting that “while headroom is fine for adults in the back, your knees are around your ears if you’re leggy. It’s like sitting on a Squatty Potty.”

The EQA’s performance, with its top speed 99mph, is often described as unremarkable, and the ride comfort of the EQA has not been a very praiseworthy topic with reviewers either, What Car? explaining that “potholes and speed bumps send great big audible thwacks through the suspension, and it struggles to regain its composure after an impact, too.”

However, What Car? conclude by noting, “There are few electric cars that come close to offering a similar blend of visual pizzazz, first-rate technology and impressive build quality, regardless of your budget.” The Mercedes-Benz EQA essentially has the same cabin trim and tech as a wholesale GLA, which has also received significant praise for its interior refinement and sophisticated on-board tech.

Mercedes-Benz has so far made the decision to electrify the petrol-powered models in their range, instead of starting from scratch, Carbuyer estimating that the EQA is “destined to struggle against purpose-built rivals.” But, for serial ‘Merc’ owners that are looking to make an all-electric switch, the Daily Mirror assures “the EQA will slip into your life easily.”

As of November 2021, the Mercedes-Benz EQA hold an Expert Rating of 58%, based on 17 reviews.

EQA highlights

  • Luxurious interior
  • Sophisticated on-board equipment
  • Good battery range compared to other of its size
  • Quiet and relaxing driving experience
  • Price undercuts other premium brand EVs

EQA lowlights

  • Battery limits rear space
  • Rivals have better ride comfort
  • Not engaging to drive
  • Does not qualify for plug-in car grant
  • Cheaper mainstream rivals are more impressive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Power: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £46,600 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Mercedes-Benz EQA (2021 onwards) – front
Mercedes-Benz EQA (2021 onwards) – rear
Mercedes-Benz EQA interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Daily Mail

+

Daily Mirror

+

Driving Electric

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: July 2021

97%

ADULT OCCUPANT

90%

CHILD OCCUPANT

81%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

75%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety rating

The Mercedes-Benz was tested in July 2021, but actually holds a 2019 rating. This is because the EQA is structurally similar to the Mercedes-Benz B-Class that Euro NCAP tested back in 2019.

Euro NCAP explain, “Additional tests have been performed where necessary but some tests have been carried over, so the EQA carries a 2019 rating, as does the B-Class.”

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Mercedes-Benz EQA has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which be very low for a plug-in hybrid) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, and given that the Mercedes-Benz EQA can run for considerable distance on electric power, it would be very likely to score highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz EQA, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | DS 3 Crossback E-TenseHyundai Kona ElectricKia e-Niro | Lexus UX Electric | Mazda MX-30 | Peugeot e-2008 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

The small EV SUV segment is growing rapidly, with more new cars being added on almost a monthly basis. The EQA is quite similar to the Lexus UX or Volvo XC40 in being based on an existing petrol model, rather than a dedicated electric model like the Audi Q4 e-tron.

This page last updated:

