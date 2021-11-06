Summary

The smallest and cheapest SUV/crossover in the Mercedes-Benz EQ family, the Mercedes-Benz EQA is essentially an all-electric version of the GLA SUV, which is the taller and beefier brother of the A-Class.

The EQA has three different powertrain options to choose from. The entry-level EQA 250 has a 67kWh battery powering a single motor to produce 188hp, while the more expensive four-wheel drive EQA 300 and 350 variants are equipped with twin motors, producing 225hp and 288hp respectively.

Officially, the Mercedes-Benz EQA has a battery range of 265 miles, which five more miles than the figure stated by Volvo for its similarly-sized XC40 Recharge, and around 70 miles more than the bigger and more expensive entry-level trim of the Audi e-tron.

While reviewers from UK media sources have found this range impressive, they also argue that the EQA’s big battery does have some drawbacks. The size of the battery means that Mercedes-Benz has had to raise the seating position, Top Gear commenting that “while headroom is fine for adults in the back, your knees are around your ears if you’re leggy. It’s like sitting on a Squatty Potty.”

The EQA’s performance, with its top speed 99mph, is often described as unremarkable, and the ride comfort of the EQA has not been a very praiseworthy topic with reviewers either, What Car? explaining that “potholes and speed bumps send great big audible thwacks through the suspension, and it struggles to regain its composure after an impact, too.”

However, What Car? conclude by noting, “There are few electric cars that come close to offering a similar blend of visual pizzazz, first-rate technology and impressive build quality, regardless of your budget.” The Mercedes-Benz EQA essentially has the same cabin trim and tech as a wholesale GLA, which has also received significant praise for its interior refinement and sophisticated on-board tech.

Mercedes-Benz has so far made the decision to electrify the petrol-powered models in their range, instead of starting from scratch, Carbuyer estimating that the EQA is “destined to struggle against purpose-built rivals.” But, for serial ‘Merc’ owners that are looking to make an all-electric switch, the Daily Mirror assures “the EQA will slip into your life easily.”

As of November 2021, the Mercedes-Benz EQA hold an Expert Rating of 58%, based on 17 reviews.

EQA highlights Luxurious interior

Sophisticated on-board equipment

Good battery range compared to other of its size

Quiet and relaxing driving experience

Price undercuts other premium brand EVs EQA lowlights Battery limits rear space

Rivals have better ride comfort

Not engaging to drive

Does not qualify for plug-in car grant

Cheaper mainstream rivals are more impressive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Power: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £46,600 on-road Launched: Autumn 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz EQA represents quite compelling value for money. It’s an impressive package, with loads of kit, sensible and safe driving dynamics and a decent real-world range.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s smooth, comfortable and prestigious but – word to the wise – unlike most electric cars Mercedes EQ models seemingly lack the facility to programme your charging times, so unless you have a timer function on your domestic wallbox you will not be able to take advantage of overnight off-peak energy tariffs.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: EQA 250 Sport

Score: 7 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz EQA is only half-convincing in dynamic terms and seems expensive compared with rivals.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The boot is more disappointing, and while the EQA does many things right, we think many fleets and drivers might be happier with the Audi Q4 E-Tron.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: EQA 250 Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz EQA in 250 guise puts forward a sensible case to join the world of EQ and EV. It lacks the flair and focus of its electric rivals, but it undercuts them.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Mercedes EQA is the brand’s baby electric SUV and one that’s destined to struggle against purpose-built rivals.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“Mercedes EQA is quiet, nippy and comfortable, but isn’t as practical as hoped, and nor does it have a big enough range.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: EQA 250 AMG Line

“Although the new Mercedes-Benz EQA is described as a compact crossover, it actually feels surprisingly big and spacious and more of a sports utility vehicle, both inside and out, with a high-riding driving position and good visibility.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Score: 6 / 10

“If you’re a serial Merc owner wanting to go electric, the EQA will slip into your life easily.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: EQA 250 Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes EQA is a quiet and predictable car to drive, but it’s not much fun; rivals are more engaging.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s the first electric crossover from a premium brand, beating the Tesla Model Y to market and competing against mainstream rivals like the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia e-Niro.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

“The EQA has an impressive 263-mile battery range.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz EQA is smoothly predictable.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: EQA 250 Sport

Score: 4 / 10

“While the drivetrain is refined and provides smooth and progressive performance plus a decent on-paper range, the EQA’s premium-ness falls off quickly as you move back in the cabin and it’s far from the best-looking family SUV/crossover in the market – or even in the Mercedes range.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: EQA 250 AMG line

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s far from the most ambitious EV you can buy. Be in no doubt. But look at how the German premium giants have made their EV plays. BMW went for boldness and the i3 hasn’t sold in bulk. Audi’s e-trons and Merc’s EQs are much less radical. These are gently-does it gateway cars on the road to the electric tipping point.”

Read review Model reviewed: EQA 250 Sport

Score: 6 / 10

“The EQA isn’t exactly engaging to drive or quick. Its big draw is the hugely refined and reassuring feelgood ambience.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“There are few electric cars that come close to offering a similar blend of visual pizzazz, first-rate technology and impressive build quality, regardless of your budget. However, the Mercedes-Benz EQA is let down by its poor ride and lofty pricing.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: July 2021 97% ADULT OCCUPANT 90% CHILD OCCUPANT 81% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 75% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety rating

The Mercedes-Benz was tested in July 2021, but actually holds a 2019 rating. This is because the EQA is structurally similar to the Mercedes-Benz B-Class that Euro NCAP tested back in 2019.

Euro NCAP explain, “Additional tests have been performed where necessary but some tests have been carried over, so the EQA carries a 2019 rating, as does the B-Class.”

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Mercedes-Benz EQA has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which be very low for a plug-in hybrid) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, and given that the Mercedes-Benz EQA can run for considerable distance on electric power, it would be very likely to score highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz EQA, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Lexus UX Electric | Mazda MX-30 | Peugeot e-2008 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

The small EV SUV segment is growing rapidly, with more new cars being added on almost a monthly basis. The EQA is quite similar to the Lexus UX or Volvo XC40 in being based on an existing petrol model, rather than a dedicated electric model like the Audi Q4 e-tron.

