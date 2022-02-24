Summary

Arriving in the UK in early 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is a compact SUV that is part of the Mercedes-Benz all-electric EQ family, available in both five-seat and seven-seat configurations.

Based on the regular Mercedes-Benz GLB, the EQB is powered by two motors connected to a 66kWh battery, providing an official battery range of 257 miles. The range is currently limited to two trims in the UK, both of which are all-wheel drive models.

A cheaper entry-level model that uses a single motor is planned to be added to the range eventually. This model will be front-wheel drive, and is expected to offer a longer battery range.

One of several electric models to recently emerge from the Mercedes-EQ pipeline, the EQB has received mixed media reviews, with scores ranging from below average to very good.

Journalists collectively agree that the EQB is a neat package with impressive build quality and interior refinement, as well as offering intuitive on-board tech features and infotainment. Performance is also praised, with Parkers particularly praising the top-spec EQB 350 in offering impressive pace for a seven-seat compact SUV.

However, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is not the preferred choice of a number of publications, including Autocar., which describes it as “average at best in all the ways that matter”. Battery space, ride quality and boot space are inferior to rivals like the Audi Q4 e-tron.

The EQB’s price tag – which surpasses £50,000 – is also higher than comparable rivals, with larger and more practical family cars available on the market.

That said, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is one of the only premium electric SUVs available with seven seats – its only true competitor being the more expensive Tesla Model X. As The Sun points out, “the EQB is still stupidly expensive, but its almost half the Tesla’s money.”

Mmany reviewers advise UK buyers to wait for the release of the entry-level EQB 250 model, which will offer most of the EQB’s qualities at a lower price point.

As of February 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQB holds an Expert Rating of 67%, which is a couple of points behind the conventional GLB upon which it’s based. The EQB is a brand new model and we expect to see several more reviews published in coming months, which could push its rating up or down by a few points.

EQB highlights One of the only seven-seat options in its class

Easy-to-use infotainment

Comfortable and high-quality interior

Strong performance EQB lowlights Still expensive despite lack of direct rivals

Average battery range

Third row seats not really for adults

Ride quality not as good as best rivals

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Power: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £53,040 on-road Launched: Winter 2021/22

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Electric seven-seaters are still few and far between, but the new Mercedes EQB does a convincing job of transporting the entire family in relative comfort. The EQB is dripping with premium appeal, and while we’d like a little more range, faster charging tech, and, ultimately, a cheaper, front-wheel-drive entry model, the EQB is one of Merc’s most convincing electric cars to date.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Essentially an electrified version of the excellent Mercedes GLB, the EQB offers a satisfying blend of luxury and practicality and is currently among the few electric options for families needing an extra row of seats.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: EQB 350 4Matic

Score: 6 / 10

“Extra seats asaide, the EQB is average at best in all the ways that matter. And average isn’t really what Mercedes should be delivering at this price. Along with the relative lack of range, it makes the EQB questionable value for money.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If seven-seats in your EV is a priority, the EQB is a comfy, refined, and high-quality choice. Although the incoming cheaper, longer-range, single-motor version might be the pick of the bunch.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes EQB is exactly the kind of practical, flexible car that could help family buyers go electric. Sure, you’d enjoy more space for adults in something like an EQV, but the flavour of the month is SUV, not MPV.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The option of a seven-seat layout gives the EQB a significant advantage over most rival EVs and the upmarket interior and practical boot add further to its appeal. The standard safety features are excellent too.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Ultimately, while we’d like a less expensive entry-level model to be available from launch and slightly faster rapid charging speeds, the EQB is sure to appeal to many, and rightfully so, thanks to its smooth electric powertrain, practical range and the fact it’s one of the few models in the electric SUV class available with seven seats.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.5 / 10

“A neatly packaged seven-seater with all the usual Mercedes refinements. Premium quality but with a premium price tag.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes EQB isn’t the first electric SUV on the market but it stands out thanks to its seven seats. Nothing from Audi, BMW or Jaguar can rival it. Its 250 mile range is impressive as is the quality throughout. It’s also good to drive.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 8.2 / 10

“Electric cars with seven seats are few and far between, but the Mercedes-Benz EQB is a new and interesting option. An acceptable range and practicality to spare.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“There are loads of seven-seat crossovers around. And loads of electric crossovers. But the only seven-seat electric crossover until now has been the Tesla Model X, falcon-wing doors and all. That’s £106,380. Don’t get me wrong, the EQB is still stupidly expensive at £57k but that’s almost half the Tesla’s money.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: EQB 350 4Matic AMG Line Premium

Score: 6 / 10

“On paper, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is the battery electric, all-weather family carry-all that many will want, but it’s far from straightforward. Range and efficiency are far from sparkling. It’s also expensive, even in a class of expensive cars and that gritty ride doesn’t do it any favours.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“For now, there’s no cheaper way into a new seven-seat EV. The EQB has a USP and runs nicely with it.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: EQB 350 AMG Line Premium

Score: 8 / 10

“There are plenty of electric SUVs that give you more space for five people for similar money, while some of them can also go farther between charges. Yet for many families looking to go electric, the additional two seats will be a real game-changer. And by any measure, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is classy and a pleasure to drive.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: February 2022 95% ADULT OCCUPANT 91% CHILD OCCUPANT 78% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 74% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes safety rating

The EQB is structurally comparable to the combustion-powered Mercedes-Benz GLB tested in 2019 and shares the same level of safety equipment. Additional tests have been done where the performance of the cars might differ but, otherwise, test results are taken from the GLB.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQB has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz EQB, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia e-Niro | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Tesla Model Y | Tesla Model X | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

Lease a Mercedes-Benz EQB

If you’re looking for a new EQB, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car or a competitive leasing deal

Related posts