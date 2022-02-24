fbpx

Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz EQB

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

67%
Summary

Arriving in the UK in early 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is a compact SUV that is part of the Mercedes-Benz all-electric EQ family, available in both five-seat and seven-seat configurations.

Based on the regular Mercedes-Benz GLB, the EQB is powered by two motors connected to a 66kWh battery, providing an official battery range of 257 miles. The range is currently limited to two trims in the UK, both of which are all-wheel drive models.

A cheaper entry-level model that uses a single motor is planned to be added to the range eventually. This model will be front-wheel drive, and is expected to offer a longer battery range.

One of several electric models to recently emerge from the Mercedes-EQ pipeline, the EQB has received mixed media reviews, with scores ranging from below average to very good.

Journalists collectively agree that the EQB is a neat package with impressive build quality and interior refinement, as well as offering intuitive on-board tech features and infotainment. Performance is also praised, with Parkers particularly praising the top-spec EQB 350 in offering impressive pace for a seven-seat compact SUV.

However, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is not the preferred choice of a number of publications, including Autocar., which describes it as “average at best in all the ways that matter”. Battery space, ride quality and boot space are inferior to rivals like the Audi Q4 e-tron.

The EQB’s price tag – which surpasses £50,000 – is also higher than comparable rivals, with larger and more practical family cars available on the market.

That said, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is one of the only premium electric SUVs available with seven seats – its only true competitor being the more expensive Tesla Model X. As The Sun points out, “the EQB is still stupidly expensive, but its almost half the Tesla’s money.”

Mmany reviewers advise UK buyers to wait for the release of the entry-level EQB 250 model, which will offer most of the EQB’s qualities at a lower price point.

As of February 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQB holds an Expert Rating of 67%, which is a couple of points behind the conventional GLB upon which it’s based. The EQB is a brand new model and we expect to see several more reviews published in coming months, which could push its rating up or down by a few points.

EQB highlights

  • One of the only seven-seat options in its class
  • Easy-to-use infotainment
  • Comfortable and high-quality interior
  • Strong performance

EQB lowlights

  • Still expensive despite lack of direct rivals
  • Average battery range
  • Third row seats not really for adults
  • Ride quality not as good as best rivals

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Power: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £53,040 on-road

Launched: Winter 2021/22
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Mercedes-Benz EQB rear view | Expert Rating
Mercedes-Benz EQB front view | Expert Rating | The Car Expert | Expert Rating
Mercedes-Benz EQB interior view | Expert Rating

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: February 2022

95%

ADULT OCCUPANT

91%

CHILD OCCUPANT

78%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

74%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes safety rating

The EQB is structurally comparable to the combustion-powered Mercedes-Benz GLB tested in 2019 and shares the same level of safety equipment. Additional tests have been done where the performance of the cars might differ but, otherwise, test results are taken from the GLB.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQB has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz EQB, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia e-Niro | Kia EV6 Mercedes-Benz EQA | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Tesla Model Y | Tesla Model XVolkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

