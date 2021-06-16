Summary

Not long ago every manufacturer wanted to build an SUV and now the same is happening with electric SUVs, led by the premium brands. Launched in 2019, the Mercedes-Benz EQC is the first ‘proper’ production EV of any sort from the three-pointed star brand.

Reviewers point out that the car is a late arrival to a class already boasting the Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace and the car that started it all, the Tesla Model X. But some, such as Honest John, dub the Mercedes “a worthy adversary to any of them.”

Opinions on the EQC are mixed, starting with the styling, Autocar commenting that it looks a bit like a Mercedes-Benz GLC but a lot like any generic mass-market SUV, which might defeat its badge-desirability.

The EQC also loses out on practicality, being slightly smaller than its main rivals – opinions are divided over the rear-seat head and legroom, though most agree the small rear door aperture doesn’t make it easy to get into the car.

The interior comes in for much praise – “it looks and feels a quality bit of kit” says the Sunday Times. Reviewers particularly like the high-tech infotainment system, though its full capabilities are only available on higher-spec versions.

The EQC impresses with its performance. Each axle has its own electric motor, producing all-wheel-drive, total power of 408hp and a huge 760Nm of torque – 0-62mph time is a shade over five seconds.

Mercedes claims a range of up to 252 miles between charges though some reviewers suggest enthusiastic driving will drop this considerably. As well as being fast, the EQC is refined – “beautifully smooth” according to the Sunday Times though hard cornering highlights its weight with notable body roll.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC holds an Expert Rating of 77% from 17 reviews.

EQC highlights Refined on-road comfort

Rapid performance

Stylish, well-designed interior

Impressive infotainment system EQC lowlights Innocuous exterior styling

Not exactly roomy, especially in rear

Less fun to drive than some rivals

Best infotainment functionality requires spending

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered

Price: From £65,720 on-road Launched: Summer 2019

Last updated: N/A

Next update due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes EQC luxury SUV delivers good electric range and superb levels of comfort and refinement, but it’s expensive and a little uninspiring to drive.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Mercedes’ first proper electric car hits a competitive mark dynamically and might exceed rivals for comfort and refinement. Big appeal for the eco-conscious and tech-savvy; maybe a touch less for the interested driver.”

Read review Model reviewed: 400 4Matic AMG Line

Score: 9 / 10

“Anyone ready to take the plunge with a luxury EV should certainly give the EQC some serious thought.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz EQC isn’t as boldly innovative as a Jaguar i-Pace or Tesla Model X but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s a very good car. What’s more, it feels tailor-made for buyers keen to go electric but worried about the switchover.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“With its brilliant refinement, great performance and focus on quality, the Mercedes-Benz EQC is a well-rounded electric car that fits the bill nicely if you’re looking for something a little more premium.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes EQC gives EV buyers a luxurious and comfortable option that’s incredibly refined.”

Read review Carwow + Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes EQC is an upmarket electric car that’s very comfortable to drive and comes with a spacious, well-built cabin but alternative SUVs have greater ranges and bigger boots.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: AMG Line Premium Plus

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The first EQ-branded model is a good one, and is another compelling argument for making the switch from internal combustion engine to electric power.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz EQC feels fast-tracked and undercooked.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Score: 9 / 10

“The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC is excellent to drive, it looks good, it has a very upmarket interior and lots of space. It could just do with a bit more range…”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz EQC does a very solid job in every area, so it’s a good all-rounder. And, if tech is your thing, then it has the wow-factor to steal your heart, and more importantly for Mercedes, your custom. Well worth considering.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Electric SUV with added lustre of the three-pointed star.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz EQC is refined, comfortable, solid and rapid, and surprisingly nimble for a lump of metal that weighs two and a half tons, too.”

Read review The Telegraph + Score: 8 / 10

“Basing its new battery-electric vehicle on an existing conventional chassis means this volt powered Merc SUV is heavy and occasionally lumbering, but it drives well, is very comfortable and is somehow more than the sum of its parts. Expensive and it’s not going to save the planet, but it’s a strong contender in this rarefied class of vehicles.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“Comfy, refined and reassuringly normal car-ish. But it’s also hamstrung by not being a bespoke EV.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The Mercedes EQC is beautifully appointed and brilliant if you want to maximise the peace and quiet offered by going electric.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.4 / 10

“The EQC is an excellent zero-emissions debut into the luxury SUV market for Mercedes. It’s comfortable, loaded with tech and has a reasonable driving range. We have some criticisms relating to rear passenger space and payload, but it’s not enough to prevent us awarding a Best Buy rating.”

Read review

Safety rating









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2019 96% ADULT OCCUPANT 90% CHILD OCCUPANT 75% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 75% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

The Mercedes-Benz EQC gained a top-level Five Star rating when tested by Euro NCAP in 2019, including scoring maximum points in the side-barrier impact test and the standard-fit active safety, including autonomous emergency braking praised for its response in a wide range of situations.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Mercedes-Benz EQC has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the EQC is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz EQC, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Jaguar I-Pace | Polestar 2 | Tesla Model X | Volkswagen ID.4

