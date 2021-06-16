fbpx
Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

77 %
More Expert Ratings
Mercedes-Benz logo

Summary

Not long ago every manufacturer wanted to build an SUV and now the same is happening with electric SUVs, led by the premium brands. Launched in 2019, the Mercedes-Benz EQC is the first ‘proper’ production EV of any sort from the three-pointed star brand.

Reviewers point out that the car is a late arrival to a class already boasting the Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace and the car that started it all, the Tesla Model X. But some, such as Honest John, dub the Mercedes “a worthy adversary to any of them.”

Opinions on the EQC are mixed, starting with the styling, Autocar commenting that it looks a bit like a Mercedes-Benz GLC but a lot like any generic mass-market SUV, which might defeat its badge-desirability.

The EQC also loses out on practicality, being slightly smaller than its main rivals – opinions are divided over the rear-seat head and legroom, though most agree the small rear door aperture doesn’t make it easy to get into the car.

The interior comes in for much praise – “it looks and feels a quality bit of kit” says the Sunday Times. Reviewers particularly like the high-tech infotainment system, though its full capabilities are only available on higher-spec versions.

The EQC impresses with its performance. Each axle has its own electric motor, producing all-wheel-drive, total power of 408hp and a huge 760Nm of torque – 0-62mph time is a shade over five seconds.

Mercedes claims a range of up to 252 miles between charges though some reviewers suggest enthusiastic driving will drop this considerably. As well as being fast, the EQC is refined – “beautifully smooth” according to the Sunday Times though hard cornering highlights its weight with notable body roll. 

The Mercedes-Benz EQC holds an Expert Rating of 77% from 17 reviews.

EQC highlights

  • Refined on-road comfort
  • Rapid performance
  • Stylish, well-designed interior
  • Impressive infotainment system

EQC lowlights

  • Innocuous exterior styling
  • Not exactly roomy, especially in rear
  • Less fun to drive than some rivals
  • Best infotainment functionality requires spending

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £65,720 on-road

Launched: Summer 2019
Last updated: N/A
Next update due: TBA

Mercedes-Benz EQC (2019 onwards) – front view
Mercedes-Benz EQC (2019 onwards) – rear view
Mercedes-Benz EQC (2019 onwards) – interior and dashboard

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Company Car Today

+

Evo

+

Green Car Guide

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety rating

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2019

96%

ADULT OCCUPANT

90%

CHILD OCCUPANT

75%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

75%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

The Mercedes-Benz EQC gained a top-level Five Star rating when tested by Euro NCAP in 2019, including scoring maximum points in the side-barrier impact test and the standard-fit active safety, including autonomous emergency braking praised for its response in a wide range of situations. 

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Mercedes-Benz EQC has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the EQC is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz EQC, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Jaguar I-Pace | Polestar 2 | Tesla Model X | Volkswagen ID.4

Buy or lease a Mercedes-Benz EQC

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used EQC, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

Carparison logo

Mercedes-Benz EQC deals from Carparison Leasing

Personal contract hire offers on a new EQC. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo

Mercedes-Benz EQC deals from Rivervale Leasing

Personal contract hire offers on a new EQC. Find out more

Carsnip logo

Buy a Mercedes-Benz EQC with Carsnip, the UK’s automotive search engine

Explore thousands of cars for sale with Carsnip. Find out more

This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Carsnip

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

Latest ratings
Top-rated cars
Top-rated SUVs
All ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Commercial Vehicle Engineer
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved