The Mercedes-Benz EQE is a large executive saloon and an all-electric alternative to the conventional E-Class saloon. It’s built on the same platfor as the larger flagship EQS saloon.

While the award-winning EQS uses a 108kWh battery to produce an official range of 398 miles, the EQE uses a smaller 90kWh battery which Mercedes-Benz says can produce a maximum of 339 miles from full charge.

“If the Mercedes EQS is Dr Evil of Austin Powers fame, the Mercedes EQE is like Mini-Me”, Carwow says. “It’s a near-identical clone of the big luxury car, albeit cut down to a smaller scale.”

Although reviewers have generally responded poorly to the car’s exterior design, which Parkers calls “ugly as sin”, the EQE is just as refined and comfortable on the road as its bigger brother, and also has a cabin packed with user-friendly tech. “It makes the EQS feel unnecessary”, Carbuyer concludes – a point that is amplified by the fact that the EQE costs £30k less.

That said, some reviewers say that its price is still too high. While the EQE is a newer model, journalists find the car’s £70k+ pricing hard to justify when you can purchase a combustion-powered E-Class for over £25k less. Many reviewers also point out that the EQE faces stiff competition from the likes of the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT and Tesla Model S, which are all considered to be better performance packages.

But for others like Autocar, the EQE is certainly a competitive package, particularly if you favour luxury over acceleration. “In terms of build quality, refinement, ride quality and interior ambience, this new Mercedes-Benz model looks set to be a far more satisfying proposition than its ageing Tesla rival and the more conventional combustion-engine E-Class, too.”

As of July 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQE holds an Expert Rating of 70%, based on 12 reviews written by the British motoring media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

EQE highlights High-quality, tech-laden interior

Comfortable long-distance cruiser

Competitive battery range

As refined as EQS for less money EQE lowlights Polarising looks

Much more expensive than E-Class

Tight rear seating

So-so performance

Key specifications

Body style: Medium executive saloon

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £73,450 on-road Launched: Summer 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The entry-level Mercedes-Benz EQE is far more affordable than even the cheapest Model S and is excellent in the most important areas to EV buyers: range, comfort and tech.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If E-Class drivers find the budget to make the big switch to electric via the Mercedes-Benz EQE, they will find it a car with impressive luxury, refinement, driveability, onboard technology and ease of use; acceptable range and recharging capability; and only a handful of weaknesses elsewhere. It’s a worthy new EV player, for certain.”

Read review Model reviewed: EQE 350

“In terms of build quality, refinement, dynamic traits, ride quality and interior ambience, the new Mercedes-Benz model looks set to be a far more satisfying proposition than its ageing Telsa rival and the more conventional combustion-engine E-Class, too.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: EQE 350+ AMG Line

Score: 7 / 10

“The EQE is not a bad car, far from it, but Porsche and Tesla offer better EV saloon options. Despite those downsides, Mercedes’ trump card might well be that its UK operation is set up to cater to fleet customers.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A roomy, comfortable car that dials down the ‘look at me!’ flamboyance and overkill tech of the EQS to offer what Mercedes has always done best: put you in safe hands.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The interior is definitely one of the main selling points of the Mercedes-Benz EQE. Comfortable seats, high-quality materials and a reassuring build quality leave nothing to be desired.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Ultimately, the Mercedes EQE is a car to consider if you’re looking for a tech-filled way to chew miles up and down the country. Just don’t expect it to turn that many heads.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re simply looking for a classy electric saloon car and don’t often need to carry large amounts of luggage or adult passengers in the rear, the Mercedes EQE is a very fine option. It’s as good to drive (if not quite as fast) as a Tesla Model S, while being much better built and more luxurious inside.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The mid-size Merc fills a bit of a gap in the electric car market, is superbly refined, and has impressive efficiency. The low tax rates mean it will be a popular choice with company car drivers too, who can’t wait for a Tesla Model S – or simply aren’t allowed one.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“Time will tell whether other versions tweak the formula to better effect, but so far the 350+ version seems to offer an excellent electric evolution of timeless E-Class virtues.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

“It combines long-legged battery range with a reasonably engaging driving experience, has a gorgeous cabin that’s just about spacious enough, and hits some seriously high-quality notes.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“There’s no doubt it’s a much better appointed object than a Tesla Model S, but Mercedes’ efforts to outdo every rival on tech may make this EV a bit too radical for some. And you’d never have thought that about an E-Class.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of July 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQE has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of July 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQE has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

As of July 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-Benz EQE to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the EQE, we’ll publish the score here.

