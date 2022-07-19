fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

70%

Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz EQE

(2022 - present)

    More Expert Ratings

    Summary

    The Mercedes-Benz EQE is a large executive saloon and an all-electric alternative to the conventional E-Class saloon. It’s built on the same platfor as the larger flagship EQS saloon.

    While the award-winning EQS uses a 108kWh battery to produce an official range of 398 miles, the EQE uses a smaller 90kWh battery which Mercedes-Benz says can produce a maximum of 339 miles from full charge.

    “If the Mercedes EQS is Dr Evil of Austin Powers fame, the Mercedes EQE is like Mini-Me”, Carwow says. “It’s a near-identical clone of the big luxury car, albeit cut down to a smaller scale.”

    Although reviewers have generally responded poorly to the car’s exterior design, which Parkers calls “ugly as sin”, the EQE is just as refined and comfortable on the road as its bigger brother, and also has a cabin packed with user-friendly tech. “It makes the EQS feel unnecessary”, Carbuyer concludes – a point that is amplified by the fact that the EQE costs £30k less.

    That said, some reviewers say that its price is still too high. While the EQE is a newer model, journalists find the car’s £70k+ pricing hard to justify when you can purchase a combustion-powered E-Class for over £25k less. Many reviewers also point out that the EQE faces stiff competition from the likes of the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT and Tesla Model S, which are all considered to be better performance packages.

    But for others like Autocar, the EQE is certainly a competitive package, particularly if you favour luxury over acceleration. “In terms of build quality, refinement, ride quality and interior ambience, this new Mercedes-Benz model looks set to be a far more satisfying proposition than its ageing Tesla rival and the more conventional combustion-engine E-Class, too.”

    As of July 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQE holds an Expert Rating of 70%, based on 12 reviews written by the British motoring media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    EQE highlights

    • High-quality, tech-laden interior
    • Comfortable long-distance cruiser
    • Competitive battery range
    • As refined as EQS for less money

    EQE lowlights

    • Polarising looks
    • Much more expensive than E-Class
    • Tight rear seating
    • So-so performance

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium executive saloon
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £73,450 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Mercedes-Benz EQE front view | Expert Rating
    ercedes-Benz EQE rear view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-Benz EQE interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Business Car

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of July 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQE has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of July 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQE has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As of July 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-Benz EQE to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the EQE, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz EQE, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi e-tron GT | BMW i4 | Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Kia EV6Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Mercedes-Benz EQS Polestar 2 | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S

    Lease a new Mercedes-Benz EQE

    If you’re looking to lease a new Mercedes-Benz EQE, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Hippo Leasing 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Ready2Lease logo

    Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    Car subscriptions

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Exchange My Car logo 600x300

    Get an instant valuation for your car from Exchange My Car.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    Mercedes-Benz EQEThe Mercedes-Benz EQE is a comfortable executive saloon with a very refined and tech-laden interior, but rivals are more entertaining on the road.

    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Warranty offers from Warrantywise

    Insurance offers from Motoreasy

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    More from The Car Expert

    Expert Advice

    Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

    Explore

    Expert Ratings

    We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

    Explore

    Expert News

    All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

    Explore

    Expert Partners

    Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

    Explore

    Expert Advice

    Car buying
    Car finance
    Car ownership
    Car insurance

    Expert Ratings

    All Expert Ratings
    How our Expert Ratings work
    License our Expert Ratings

    Expert Info

    About us
    Media appearances
    Partners
    Advertising

    Expert Family

    The Van Expert
    The Truck Expert
    Immediate Network