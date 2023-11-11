Summary

he Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is a large electric SUV based on the similarly sized EQE saloon. It became available to order in the UK in 2023.

Like the saloon version, the EQE SUV has been praised for its competitive battery range and interior ambience, which are both big factors in its favour.

However, the EQE SUV has also faced criticisms. As Driving Electric‘s Tom Jervis sums up, “The Mercedes EQE SUV boasts a giant touchscreen, fast charging, lots of storage and – to its detriment – a hefty price tag.” Fellow reviewers agree, citing that the Mercedes is very expensive, particularly as an entry-level version of the luxurious BMW iX is over £20k cheaper.

In addition, others remark that this SUV doesn’t stack up well against its executive saloon counterpart either. Calling the EQE SUV a “disappointment”, The Telegraph‘s Andrew English argues that “it just wasn’t that enjoyable to drive” and that “it doesn’t have the fine driving dynamics of its saloon EQE sister.”

Despite the strong competition, Parker‘s Alan Taylor-Jones adds that the EQE SUV “certainly has a few things going for it”, concluding that the car has “plenty of space inside for people, and the boot is large enough for most.” Though you would expect it considering its high price tag, he also points out that “base models get plenty of equipment.”

As of November 2023, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV holds an Expert Rating of 54%, based on ten reviews published by the UK motoring media to date. This is significantly lower than the EQE saloon, but we expect several more reviews to be published in coming months which may increase or decrease this score.

EQE SUV highlights Long battery range

Class-leading infotainment

Spacious and well-built interior

Neat handling EQE SUV lowlights Feels as heavy as it is

Some cheap interior bits

No ‘frunk’ storage

Expensive, base price and up

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £90,560 on-road Launched: Autumn 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The new Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV enters a challenging market alongside the impressive BMW iX and Audi Q8 e-tron, and it has its maker’s full arsenal of technology and engineering to help fight its corner. The EQE is spacious, refined and, depending on your priorities, broadly capable. But while its long range is an obvious draw, against the seriously talented competition, it’s hard to escape the conclusion that Mercedes has still got some way to go with this generation of EVs.”

Author: Jordan Katsianis

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 350 SUV 4MATIC AMG Line Premium

Score: 8 / 10

“the EQE SUV would be a very likeable and easy car for anyone to live with, its many positives outnumbering the odd negative. On the strength of this first drive, it’s Mercedes’ best EV yet – although at £99,260, a very expensive one.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“There’s undoubtedly a good car in the EQE SUV. Unfortunately, it just doesn’t seem like Mercedes’ engineers have quite finished setting it up. It genuinely feels as if a few calibration tweaks could do wonders for the ride and handling, something that’d make it far more recommendable. But it’s still an awfully expensive e-SUV and it doesn’t feel as luxurious as the similarly costly BMW iX.” (Alan Taylor-Jones)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes EQE SUV boasts impressive technology, range and interior space, but it’s also expensive and misses the mark in other areas.”

Author: Andy Goodwin

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

“Having similar styling to the EQS SUV, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is a family-friendly EV with high-end equipment, but it’s quite expensive.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Like a top-of-the-range smartphone, the Mercedes EQE SUV boasts a giant touchscreen, fast charging, lots of storage and – to its detriment – a hefty price tag.”

Author: Tom Jervis

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.4 / 10

“The Mercedes EQE SUV certainly has a few things going for it. There’s plenty of space inside for people, and the boot is large enough for most. Even base models get plenty of equipment, while the performance and range offered by the batteries and motors is good if not exceptional when compared to other electric SUVs.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: EQE SUV 350 4Matic

Score: 4 / 10

“This Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV was a disappointment, especially after the surreal ride quality of the S-class-sized EQS to which it owes a lot of its running gear. It just wasn’t that enjoyable to drive, it didn’t have the fine dynamics of its saloon/hatchback EQE sister – and it seems like an awesome amount of money for a not desperately good car.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Two or three years ago the EQE SUV might have brought something to the table, but the game’s long since moved on.”

Author: Sam Burnett

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2023, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

However, Euro NCAP has tested the car’s driver assistance tech, concluding that it offers “very good” highway assistance and “excellent” safety.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2023, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as we have sufficient data on the EQE SUV, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 331 miles A 324 – 334 miles A – A Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 3.6 m/KWh D 3.5 – 3.7 m/KWh D – D Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 50 F 50 – 50 F – F Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £483 D Year 2 £1,393 D Year 3 £2,298 D Year 4 £2,657 D Year 5 £3,596 D Overall £10,427 D

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is a rather expensive car to maintain, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The SUV certainly has a competitive battery range – mustering a maximum of 324 to 334 miles on a single charge depending on the model you choose – but its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is below average. Its service and maintenance costs over five years of ownership might be more expensive than you anticipate, and its insurance costs are in the highest bracket too.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Jaguar I-Pace | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

