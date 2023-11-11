fbpx

Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

54%

Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

(2023 - present)

    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV | Expert Rating

    Summary

    he Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is a large electric SUV based on the similarly sized EQE saloon. It became available to order in the UK in 2023.

    Like the saloon version, the EQE SUV has been praised for its competitive battery range and interior ambience, which are both big factors in its favour.

    However, the EQE SUV has also faced criticisms. As Driving Electric‘s Tom Jervis sums up, “The Mercedes EQE SUV boasts a giant touchscreen, fast charging, lots of storage and – to its detriment – a hefty price tag.” Fellow reviewers agree, citing that the Mercedes is very expensive, particularly as an entry-level version of the luxurious BMW iX is over £20k cheaper.

    In addition, others remark that this SUV doesn’t stack up well against its executive saloon counterpart either. Calling the EQE SUV a “disappointment”, The Telegraph‘s Andrew English argues that “it just wasn’t that enjoyable to drive” and that “it doesn’t have the fine driving dynamics of its saloon EQE sister.”

    Despite the strong competition, Parker‘s Alan Taylor-Jones adds that the EQE SUV “certainly has a few things going for it”, concluding that the car has “plenty of space inside for people, and the boot is large enough for most.” Though you would expect it considering its high price tag, he also points out that “base models get plenty of equipment.”

    As of November 2023, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV holds an Expert Rating of 54%, based on ten reviews published by the UK motoring media to date. This is significantly lower than the EQE saloon, but we expect several more reviews to be published in coming months which may increase or decrease this score.

    EQE SUV highlights

    • Long battery range
    • Class-leading infotainment
    • Spacious and well-built interior
    • Neat handling

    EQE SUV lowlights

    • Feels as heavy as it is
    • Some cheap interior bits
    • No ‘frunk’ storage
    • Expensive, base price and up

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £90,560 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV front view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV rear view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV interior view | Expert Rating

    No safety rating

    As of November 2023, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    However, Euro NCAP has tested the car’s driver assistance tech, concluding that it offers “very good” highway assistance and “excellent” safety.

    No eco rating

    As of November 2023, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    No reliability rating

    As of November 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as we have sufficient data on the EQE SUV, we’ll publish the score here.

    Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
    EV models331 milesA324 – 334 milesA – A
    Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
    EV models3.6 m/KWhD3.5 – 3.7 m/KWhD – D
    Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
    All models50F50 – 50F – F
    Service and maintenanceCostScore
    Year 1£483D
    Year 2£1,393D
    Year 3£2,298D
    Year 4£2,657D
    Year 5£3,596D
    Overall£10,427D

    The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is a rather expensive car to maintain, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

    The SUV certainly has a competitive battery range – mustering a maximum of 324 to 334 miles on a single charge depending on the model you choose – but its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is below average. Its service and maintenance costs over five years of ownership might be more expensive than you anticipate, and its insurance costs are in the highest bracket too.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Jaguar I-PaceKia EV6 Mercedes-Benz EQC | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

    The electric Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is an upmarket family car with a long battery range, excellent infotainment, and an eye-watering price tag.Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
