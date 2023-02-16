Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV now on sale

Mercedes-Benz has announced that its large EQE SUV is now available to order in the UK, not to be confused with the EQE saloon that is already available – the model this new SUV is based on.

Since the electric SUV’s unveiling back in October, Mercedes-Benz has announced the EQE SUV powertrain options and trims that will be arriving in the UK, as well as the pricing of the new line-up.

First off, the entry-level ‘350+’ rear-wheel drive configuration will not be coming to the UK – the EQE SUV is four-wheel drive as standard in Britain, with the ‘350 4Matic’ and ‘500 4Matic’ powertrain options to choose from. This means that the SUV has a higher lead-in price tag here than elsewhere in Europe.

Both powertrains use the same 89kWh battery pack, but the ‘350 4Matic’ is paired with two electric motors that produce 288hp, while the more expensive ‘500 4Matic’ has a dual motor setup that can muster 402hp.

Since the unveiling, Mercedes-Benz has also revised its official battery range figures – the ‘350 4Matic’ can now reportedly handle 334 miles on a single charge, while the ‘500 4Matic’ now has a maximum range of 324 miles.

Four trim grades are available, starting with the cheapest ‘AMG Line’ specification. The standard trim sits on 20-inch alloy wheels, and includes leather sports seats and a keyless entry function. These lead-in models come specced with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 13-inch infotainment touchscreen on the dashboard.

The more expensive ‘AMG Line Premium’ trim adds a dashcam that provides a feed to the infotainment screen. The brand’s ‘MBUX Augmented Reality’ software then overlays navigation information onto the live camera feed. Opting for this trim also means opting for larger 21-inch wheels and a panoramic sunroof.

Key trim level features

‘AMG Line’ (from £90,560) High-performance LED Headlights

20-inch alloy wheels

Keyless entry

Leather sports seats with memory function

12-inch digital instrument cluster

13-inch infotainment touchscreen ‘AMG Line Premium’ (from £99,260) All ‘AMG Line’ features that are not replaced

21-inch alloy wheels

Burmester surround sound speaker system

Dashcam

‘MBUX Augmented Reality’ navigation overlay

Panoramic sunroof

‘AMG Line Premium Plus’ (from £112,260) All ‘AMG Line’ and ‘AMG Line Premium’ features that are not replaced

22-inch alloy wheels

MBUX Hyperscreen display

Rear axle steering

Head-up display

Infotainment voice assistant

Insulation upgrade for windows and windscreen

‘Digital Light’ LED headlights that project driving information ‘Business Class’ (from £112,260) All ‘AMG Line’ and ‘AMG Line Premium’ features that are not replaced

MBUX Hyperscreen display with TV apps

Rear axle steering

Heated steering wheel

Heated seats

Improved air conditioning with ‘fragrance flask’

The large Hyperscreen dashboard display that is featured in all of the promotional material is available as an option with the ‘AMG Line Premium’ spec, but comes as standard with the ‘AMG Line Premium Plus’ trim. This trim package also includes 22-inch wheels, a head-up display and ‘Digital Light’ LED headlights that project driving information onto the road ahead.

The ‘Business Class’ trim costs the same price as the ‘AMG Line Premium Plus’, but is said to have more of a focus on interior comfort. This trim option gets the same Hyperscreen but with an extra app that allows you to watch TV, and the steering wheel and leather seats are heated.

Both range-topping trims also come with rear axle steering, which allows the SUV to turn its rear wheels by up to ten degrees for more agile cornering.

Prices for the EQE SUV now start at over £90k, stretching to just north of £112k for top-spec models (and before optional extras). Mercedes-Benz has announced that the new SUV is available to order, but at the time of writing, the brand does not have any EQE SUV or larger EQS SUV models available online. The online configuration tool for both models is also disabled.