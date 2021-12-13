Summary
The Mercedes-Benz EQS is a luxury executive saloon that is currently the flagship model in the Mercedes-EQ family, positioned as the electric alternative and eventual successor to the acclaimed Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
The EQS has a very smooth exterior design, with the silhouette of the car being one continuous line from bonnet to boot. This unusual styling means that the EQS is currently the most aerodynamic road car in production, and one of the factors behind why this high-end saloon can travel an advertised 453 miles from full charge, other than the fact that it has the biggest battery ever fitted to a production car.
“The EQS is going to really push forward the electric car benchmark in terms of range, refinement and technology”, comments Electrifying.com. “It’s a surprise that it doesn’t try to challenge Tesla or Audi in terms of performance though.”
There are other EVs around the Mercedes-Benz EQS’s £100,000 price tag with more speed and acceleration to offer, but Carbuyer points out that the EQS is not a sports saloon, and isn’t trying to be. “While other models like the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S may be faster, nothing comes close to matching its luxury or sheer opulence.”
The Mercedes-Benz EQS has arrived in the UK with a very positive reception from the UK media, primarily due to its luxurious and tech-filled interior, though not all were that impressed. “Whether all the electronic trickery is worth it is not so clear cut. The voice control isn’t bad, while £8,000 for the Hyperscreen dashboard seems like a load of hype,” comments The Telegraph.
All of the impressive on-board features and battery technology found in the EQS is planned to appear on future EQ models, including the smaller and cheaper Merecedes-Benz EQE, so it might be worth waiting a while longer if you are interesting in buying an all-electric Mercedes-Benz. “Still, if you like the idea of a silent, super luxurious electric limousine that’s jam-packed with impressive technology”, concludes Carwow, “then you’ll love the EQS.”
As of December 2021, the Mercedes-Benz EQS holds an Expert Rating of 86% based on 13 reviews published by British media sources, which is just shy of the 88% given to its combustion counterpart, the S-Class. As it’s a brand-new model, we expect to see more reviews being published in coming months that may push the rating up or down by a few points.
EQS highlights
- Class-leading battery range
- Luxurious interior trim
- Impressive on-board tech and infotainment
- Excellent build quality
EQS lowlights
- Slightly rigid ride comfort
- Very expensive, base price and up
- A bit wide for the inner-city
- Other high-end EVs offer more performance
Key specifications
Body style: Large five-door executive saloon
Engines: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £99,995 on-road
Launched: Winter 2021/22
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: EQS 450+ AMG Line
Score: 9 / 10
“At low speeds the EQS is genuinely near silent, with just a little wind whistle appearing around the A-pillars as you approach or exceed the motorway limit.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: EQS 450+ AMG Line
Score: 9 / 10
“The two most obvious compromises are the effectiveness of that giant screen and the dynamic restrictions resulting from the hefty battery weight. Beyond that, the EQS also delivers everything worthy of the S-Class name. It really is a wonderful, luxurious way to travel in every other respect – as well as being a tantalising showcase for how exciting the future can be.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed:
Score: 10 / 10
“The EQS is decent to drive, beautiful to ride in, and its electronic features range from the fun to the smart to the sublime.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“The Mercedes EQS is the first truly luxurious EV with an impressive range, but it’s ride comfort can be jarring.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: EQS 450+ AMG Line
Score: 9 / 10
“The EQS is Mercedes first attempt at a proper, high-end, luxury car with electric power and it’s brilliant. It’s pretty hefty on the road, though, and is very expensive.”
Read review
Driving Electric
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“Mercedes’ electric flagship doesn’t disappoint when it comes to interior quality or on-board technology, although ride comfort can’t quite match that of the traditional S-Class.”
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“The EQS is going to really push forward the electric car benchmark in terms of range, refinement and technology. It’s a surprise that it doesn’t try to challenge Tesla or Audi in terms of performance though.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed:
“Impressive 453-miles battery range, but for a very expensive price tag.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: EQS 450+ AMG Line
Score: 9 / 10
“It is excellent to drive, beautiful to ride in, and its electronic features range from the fun to the smart to the highly intelligent. The existing S-Class is still for many the first choice for presidents and plutocrats, but there’s a new kid in town.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed:
“The EQS is based on a dedicated battery-electric platform, where everything is optimised and scalable for smaller cars in future. The most important Merc for decades, then? Absolutely.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Expensive, striking, spacious and amazing, the Mercedes-Benz EQS is one of the finest-riding vehicles in the world, though it’s beaten by the S-class. Whether all the electronic trickery is worth it is not so clear cut. The voice control isn’t bad, while £8K for the Hyperscreen dashboard seems like a load of hype.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“If sheer refinement is what matters to you in a luxury car, this is the new champion. The EQS fuses Merc’s old school lux with new-age propulsion.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: EQS 450+ AMG Line
Score: 8 / 10
” It’s a brilliant electric car, delivering lashings of luxury in an aggressively futuristic interior, as well as being appealing yet supremely refined and offering the ability to cover huge distances between charges – even accepting the over-optimism of official range tests.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2021
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of December 2021, the Mercedes-Benz EQS has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mercedes-Benz EQS has received
2021
- Top Gear Electric Awards – Best Interior
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz EQS, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Audi A7 Sportback | Audi e-tron GT | BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé | Lexus LS | Maserati Quattroporte | Mercedes-Benz CLS | Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Porsche Panamera | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S
