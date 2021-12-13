fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

86%
More Expert Ratings

Summary

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is a luxury executive saloon that is currently the flagship model in the Mercedes-EQ family, positioned as the electric alternative and eventual successor to the acclaimed Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The EQS has a very smooth exterior design, with the silhouette of the car being one continuous line from bonnet to boot. This unusual styling means that the EQS is currently the most aerodynamic road car in production, and one of the factors behind why this high-end saloon can travel an advertised 453 miles from full charge, other than the fact that it has the biggest battery ever fitted to a production car.

“The EQS is going to really push forward the electric car benchmark in terms of range, refinement and technology”, comments Electrifying.com. “It’s a surprise that it doesn’t try to challenge Tesla or Audi in terms of performance though.”

There are other EVs around the Mercedes-Benz EQS’s £100,000 price tag with more speed and acceleration to offer, but Carbuyer points out that the EQS is not a sports saloon, and isn’t trying to be. “While other models like the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S may be faster, nothing comes close to matching its luxury or sheer opulence.”

The Mercedes-Benz EQS has arrived in the UK with a very positive reception from the UK media, primarily due to its luxurious and tech-filled interior, though not all were that impressed. “Whether all the electronic trickery is worth it is not so clear cut. The voice control isn’t bad, while £8,000 for the Hyperscreen dashboard seems like a load of hype,” comments The Telegraph.

All of the impressive on-board features and battery technology found in the EQS is planned to appear on future EQ models, including the smaller and cheaper Merecedes-Benz EQE, so it might be worth waiting a while longer if you are interesting in buying an all-electric Mercedes-Benz. “Still, if you like the idea of a silent, super luxurious electric limousine that’s jam-packed with impressive technology”, concludes Carwow, “then you’ll love the EQS.”

As of December 2021, the Mercedes-Benz EQS holds an Expert Rating of 86% based on 13 reviews published by British media sources, which is just shy of the 88% given to its combustion counterpart, the S-Class. As it’s a brand-new model, we expect to see more reviews being published in coming months that may push the rating up or down by a few points.

EQS highlights

  • Class-leading battery range
  • Luxurious interior trim
  • Impressive on-board tech and infotainment
  • Excellent build quality

EQS lowlights

  • Slightly rigid ride comfort
  • Very expensive, base price and up
  • A bit wide for the inner-city
  • Other high-end EVs offer more performance

Key specifications

Body style: Large five-door executive saloon
Engines: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £99,995 on-road

Launched: Winter 2021/22
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Mercedes-Benz EQS rear view | Expert Rating
Mercedes-Benz EQS front view | Expert Rating
Mercedes-Benz EQS interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Driving Electric

+

Electrifying.com

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2021

96%

ADULT OCCUPANT

91%

CHILD OCCUPANT

76%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

80%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of December 2021, the Mercedes-Benz EQS has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mercedes-Benz EQS has received

2021

  • Top Gear Electric Awards – Best Interior

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz EQS, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A7 Sportback | Audi e-tron GT | BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé | Lexus LS | Maserati Quattroporte | Mercedes-Benz CLS | Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Porsche Panamera | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S

Buy or lease a Mercedes-Benz EQS

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used EQS, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Moneyshake logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

Pink Car Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Pink Car Leasing. Find out more

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

Audi A8

Audi A8

Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

- Advertisement -
This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved