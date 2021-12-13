Summary

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is a luxury executive saloon that is currently the flagship model in the Mercedes-EQ family, positioned as the electric alternative and eventual successor to the acclaimed Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The EQS has a very smooth exterior design, with the silhouette of the car being one continuous line from bonnet to boot. This unusual styling means that the EQS is currently the most aerodynamic road car in production, and one of the factors behind why this high-end saloon can travel an advertised 453 miles from full charge, other than the fact that it has the biggest battery ever fitted to a production car.

“The EQS is going to really push forward the electric car benchmark in terms of range, refinement and technology”, comments Electrifying.com. “It’s a surprise that it doesn’t try to challenge Tesla or Audi in terms of performance though.”

There are other EVs around the Mercedes-Benz EQS’s £100,000 price tag with more speed and acceleration to offer, but Carbuyer points out that the EQS is not a sports saloon, and isn’t trying to be. “While other models like the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S may be faster, nothing comes close to matching its luxury or sheer opulence.”

The Mercedes-Benz EQS has arrived in the UK with a very positive reception from the UK media, primarily due to its luxurious and tech-filled interior, though not all were that impressed. “Whether all the electronic trickery is worth it is not so clear cut. The voice control isn’t bad, while £8,000 for the Hyperscreen dashboard seems like a load of hype,” comments The Telegraph.

All of the impressive on-board features and battery technology found in the EQS is planned to appear on future EQ models, including the smaller and cheaper Merecedes-Benz EQE, so it might be worth waiting a while longer if you are interesting in buying an all-electric Mercedes-Benz. “Still, if you like the idea of a silent, super luxurious electric limousine that’s jam-packed with impressive technology”, concludes Carwow, “then you’ll love the EQS.”

As of December 2021, the Mercedes-Benz EQS holds an Expert Rating of 86% based on 13 reviews published by British media sources, which is just shy of the 88% given to its combustion counterpart, the S-Class. As it’s a brand-new model, we expect to see more reviews being published in coming months that may push the rating up or down by a few points.

EQS highlights Class-leading battery range

Luxurious interior trim

Impressive on-board tech and infotainment

Excellent build quality EQS lowlights Slightly rigid ride comfort

Very expensive, base price and up

A bit wide for the inner-city

Other high-end EVs offer more performance

Key specifications

Body style: Large five-door executive saloon

Engines: electric motor, battery-powered

Price: From £99,995 on-road Launched: Winter 2021/22

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: EQS 450+ AMG Line

Score: 9 / 10

“At low speeds the EQS is genuinely near silent, with just a little wind whistle appearing around the A-pillars as you approach or exceed the motorway limit.”

Autocar + Model reviewed: EQS 450+ AMG Line

Score: 9 / 10

“The two most obvious compromises are the effectiveness of that giant screen and the dynamic restrictions resulting from the hefty battery weight. Beyond that, the EQS also delivers everything worthy of the S-Class name. It really is a wonderful, luxurious way to travel in every other respect – as well as being a tantalising showcase for how exciting the future can be.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“The EQS is decent to drive, beautiful to ride in, and its electronic features range from the fun to the smart to the sublime.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The Mercedes EQS is the first truly luxurious EV with an impressive range, but it’s ride comfort can be jarring.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: EQS 450+ AMG Line

Score: 9 / 10

“The EQS is Mercedes first attempt at a proper, high-end, luxury car with electric power and it’s brilliant. It’s pretty hefty on the road, though, and is very expensive.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Mercedes’ electric flagship doesn’t disappoint when it comes to interior quality or on-board technology, although ride comfort can’t quite match that of the traditional S-Class.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The EQS is going to really push forward the electric car benchmark in terms of range, refinement and technology. It’s a surprise that it doesn’t try to challenge Tesla or Audi in terms of performance though.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

“Impressive 453-miles battery range, but for a very expensive price tag.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: EQS 450+ AMG Line

Score: 9 / 10

“It is excellent to drive, beautiful to ride in, and its electronic features range from the fun to the smart to the highly intelligent. The existing S-Class is still for many the first choice for presidents and plutocrats, but there’s a new kid in town.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed:

“The EQS is based on a dedicated battery-electric platform, where everything is optimised and scalable for smaller cars in future. The most important Merc for decades, then? Absolutely.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Expensive, striking, spacious and amazing, the Mercedes-Benz EQS is one of the finest-riding vehicles in the world, though it’s beaten by the S-class. Whether all the electronic trickery is worth it is not so clear cut. The voice control isn’t bad, while £8K for the Hyperscreen dashboard seems like a load of hype.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“If sheer refinement is what matters to you in a luxury car, this is the new champion. The EQS fuses Merc’s old school lux with new-age propulsion.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: EQS 450+ AMG Line

Score: 8 / 10

” It’s a brilliant electric car, delivering lashings of luxury in an aggressively futuristic interior, as well as being appealing yet supremely refined and offering the ability to cover huge distances between charges – even accepting the over-optimism of official range tests.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2021 96% ADULT OCCUPANT 91% CHILD OCCUPANT 76% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 80% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of December 2021, the Mercedes-Benz EQS has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mercedes-Benz EQS has received

2021 Top Gear Electric Awards – Best Interior

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz EQS, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A7 Sportback | Audi e-tron GT | BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé | Lexus LS | Maserati Quattroporte | Mercedes-Benz CLS | Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Porsche Panamera | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S

