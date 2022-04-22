Mercedes-Benz EQS gets the SUV treatment

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the first details about its seven-seat EQS SUV, which will join the Mercedes-EQ range as the upmarket brand’s biggest ever electric model.

This new all-electric SUV is essentially a raised version of the Mercedes-Benz EQS saloon, which was awarded The Car Expert’s Car of the Year for 2021. The EQS SUV is 20cm taller than its saloon counterpart, with a rear-end redesign that extends the cabin to add a third row of seats.

From the first teasers Mercedes-Benz has released, it is clear to see that the EQS SUV takes inspiration from the saloon it is based on and the other SUVs in the all-electric EQ range – it has the same headlights, front panel grille and air intake designs as the EQS saloon, while having a similar silhouette to the smaller EQC SUV.

Stepping inside, the EQS SUV’s luxurious interior is practically identical to that of the EQS saloon, except for some trim pattern and colour scheme tweaks.

Like the saloon, a 1.4 metre wide hyperscreen can be fitted across nearly the entire width of the dashboard, which includes a 12-inch driver display and an 18-inch central display controlling the multimedia system and navigation.

Mercedes-Benz has not released much information about the EQS SUV specifications and trim levels as of yet, but it has said that the car’s ‘Mercedes-Benz User Experience’ operating system can receive voice commands and over-the-air updates, and that an augmented reality feature which projects navigation details onto the windscreen is optional.

The EQS SUV ride height can be raised by an extra 2.5cm by the driver, and will automatically raise or lower depending on your speed and drive mode. These drive modes also include an ‘Off-Road’ setting, which the manufacturer says makes the EQS SUV “capable of tackling light terrain with ease”.

Three different powertrains have been announced for the new EQS SUV range, though it is not yet confirmed which ones are heading to the UK. The entry-level model is the rear-wheel drive EQS 450+, which uses a single electric motor hooked up to a 108kWh battery to produce 355hp and an official battery range of 410 miles.

The all-wheel drive EQS 450 4Matic produces the same power output but with a dual-motor system, for a maximum all-electric range of 380 miles. Last but certainly not least, the range-topping EQS 580 4Matic uses a tuned version of this dual-motor powertrain to produce 536hp, with an identical battery range of 380 miles. All models are capable of 200kW fast charging.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is expected to arrive later in 2022, and pricing and specification details will be announced closer to this launch.