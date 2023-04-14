fbpx

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

61%

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

(2023 - present)

    Summary

    The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a new large crossover model in the all-electric Mercedes-EQ catalogue, based on the luxury EQS saloon (The Car Expert’s Car of the Year for 2021).

    Now available to order, the EQS SUV is considered by UK motoring outlets to be one of the most luxurious and practical cars on the market. “It’s imposing, quiet, refined, and full of clever tech and premium features, says Richard Ingram of Auto Express, adding that “it’s a great cruiser and offers a truly cavernous interior.”

    “Be prepared to pay handsomely for the privilege, though”, explains Autocar‘s Greg Kable. The EQS SUV has been widely criticised for its pricing, which Parkers calls “eye-watering” and Carwow “extremely expensive”.

    The SUV’s impressive driving comfort also forms an issue for some reviewers. The Top Gear team says that the EQS SUV is “so smooth it’s almost not a car at all”, concluding that “it lacks the character and supreme authority that makes the Range Rover such a lodestar.”

    As of April 2023, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV holds an Expert Rating of 61%, based on ten reviews published by the UK automotive media.

    This score is certainly a far cry from the 88% score held by the EQS saloon, but the EQS SUV is yet to arrive in the UK and we expect to see several local reviews being published in the coming months. This could significantly raise or lower this score.

    EQS SUV highlights

    • Class-leading interior refinement
    • Packed with on-board tech
    • Relaxing and comfortable driving experience
    • Usable off-road and rear-steering function
    • Four drivetrains on offer

    EQS SUV lowlights

    • Very expensive, base price and up
    • Not all that exciting to drive
    • Not as efficient as its saloon sibling
    • Very heavy

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large SUV
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £129,170 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV front view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV rear view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV interior view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV cabin view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Parkers

    +

    RAC

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of April 2023, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of April 2023, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the EQS SUV to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the EQS SUV, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi e-tron | Audi Q7 | Audi Q8 | BMW X5 | Jaguar I-Pace | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover Sport | Volvo XC90

    More news, reviews and information about the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV at The Car Expert

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV goes on sale

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV goes on sale

    Mercedes-Benz EQS gets the SUV treatment

    Mercedes-Benz EQS gets the SUV treatment

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is one of the most luxurious electric SUVs money can buy, but for some reviewers, it is rather uninvolving to drive.Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV