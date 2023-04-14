Summary

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a new large crossover model in the all-electric Mercedes-EQ catalogue, based on the luxury EQS saloon (The Car Expert’s Car of the Year for 2021).

Now available to order, the EQS SUV is considered by UK motoring outlets to be one of the most luxurious and practical cars on the market. “It’s imposing, quiet, refined, and full of clever tech and premium features, says Richard Ingram of Auto Express, adding that “it’s a great cruiser and offers a truly cavernous interior.”

“Be prepared to pay handsomely for the privilege, though”, explains Autocar‘s Greg Kable. The EQS SUV has been widely criticised for its pricing, which Parkers calls “eye-watering” and Carwow “extremely expensive”.

The SUV’s impressive driving comfort also forms an issue for some reviewers. The Top Gear team says that the EQS SUV is “so smooth it’s almost not a car at all”, concluding that “it lacks the character and supreme authority that makes the Range Rover such a lodestar.”

As of April 2023, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV holds an Expert Rating of 61%, based on ten reviews published by the UK automotive media.

This score is certainly a far cry from the 88% score held by the EQS saloon, but the EQS SUV is yet to arrive in the UK and we expect to see several local reviews being published in the coming months. This could significantly raise or lower this score.

EQS SUV highlights Class-leading interior refinement

Packed with on-board tech

Relaxing and comfortable driving experience

Usable off-road and rear-steering function

Four drivetrains on offer EQS SUV lowlights Very expensive, base price and up

Not all that exciting to drive

Not as efficient as its saloon sibling

Very heavy

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £129,170 on-road Launched: Spring 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: EQS 450

Score: 7 / 10

“The new Mercedes EQS SUV is an extraordinary luxury car. It’s imposing, quiet, refined, and full of clever tech and premium features. It’s a great cruiser and offers a truly cavernous interior. But at this price, you want a car that can do it all, and at times the EQS off-roader feels like it lacks the talent in some areas that a car like this needs to be impenetrable. We’d wait for the forthcoming all-electric Range Rover.” (Richard Ingram)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

“Seven-seat prototype promises a stiff competition for the likes of the BMW iX and Tesla Model X.” (Greg Kable)

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a deeply satisfying car, particularly for its comprehensive smoothness, responsiveness, comfort, refinement and, thanks to its enormous size and considered packaging, practicality. Be prepared to pay handsomely for the privilege, though.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s lots going for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: we love the plush ride, the oodles of torque and the all-pervading quality and overall class. Yes, it’s expensive – and we suspect many CAR readers will loathe the over-complex interior. But unlike the EQS saloon, the SUV has all the space you will ever need, and drives in a most agreeable way.” (Georg Kacher)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes EQS SUV is a worthy technological flagship, but all that kit doesn’t come cheap.” (Richard Ingram)

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Mercedes’ flagship electric car gets the SUV treatment – boasting seating for seven and a 366-mile range.” (Richard Ingram)

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“This SUV version of the EQS, has all the luxury of the saloon in an SUV package. It sits firmly at the top of the range of electric vehicles produced by Mercedes, but is less efficient than the saloon.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Eye-wateringly expensive, and options will further jack up the price.”

Read review RAC + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.5 / 10

“What’s been achieved here with the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a very satisfying car indeed. Whether it’s worth nearly twice as much as a BMW iX is another question. But this car has the advantage of seven seats and it’s a bigger SUV that makes a bigger statement. If that’s enough for you, you won’t be disappointed.” (Jonathan Crouch)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The EQS SUV does it all but it lacks the character and supreme authority that makes the Range Rover such a lodestar.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2023, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2023, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the EQS SUV to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the EQS SUV, we’ll publish the score here.

