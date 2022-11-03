Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV goes on sale

The seven-seat Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is now on sale in the UK, which is packed with the brand’s latest on-board tech and offers an all-electric range of 365 miles.

As The Car Expert reported back in April, this new flagship SUV is essentially a raised version of the Mercedes-Benz EQS saloon, offering 20cm more ground clearance and a rear-end redesign that extends the cabin to add a third row of seats.

Its has near identical front end styling to its saloon sibling, and has a similar silhouette to the EQC SUV and recently unveiled EQE SUV, but this model is bigger than both. In fact, it is the German brand’s biggest electric car to date.

The SUV offers one of the longest battery ranges of any electric SUV on the market. At the models unveiling, Mercedes-Benz estimated that its EQS SUV could muster up to 410 miles on a single charge, but the recently released UK specs show that the SUV can travel a maximum of 365 miles on a full battery, which is five miles more than the seven-seat Tesla Model X Long Range can handle.

However, the BMW iX, which is a strict five-seater, offers up to 380 miles on a single charge in its range-topping ‘xDrive50’ guise.

The range launches with two dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain options which both make use of a large 108kW battery. The entry-level ‘EQS 450 4MATIC’ is priced at £129k, while the more powerful ‘EQS 580 4MATIC’ costs around £10k more.

The former can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 6.0 seconds, and the latter can shave this sprint time down to 4.6 seconds. To make the car more agile in urban driving scenarios, both variants come with rear-wheel steering, which allows the SUV’s rear wheels to turn up to ten degrees for tighter turning circles.

All models come equipped with 21-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, a panoramic roof, Nappa leather seats and a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen.

Like the EQS saloon range, the brand’s 1.4 metre wide hyperscreen is available, but only comes as standard with ‘EQS 580 4MATIC’ models. This system combines a 12-inch driver display, 18-inch central display and a passenger display into one continuous dashboard screen.

This infotainment upgrade is also included in the option £14k ‘Business Class package’, which also includes entertainment screens for the rear passengers, massage seats, and adds ‘ship deck’ wood to the interior trim.

Mercedes-Benz says that its EQS SUV is now available to order in the UK, but at the time of writing the SUV is still earmarked as ‘coming soon’ on the manufacturer’s website.