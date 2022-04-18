fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz EQV

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

54%
More Expert Ratings

Summary

The Mercedes-Benz EQV is a seven-seat people carrier which is essentially the electric version of the diesel-powered V-Class, which is in turn closely related to the Mercedes-Benz Vito commercial van.

The EQV has kept the wheelbase dimensions and much of the exterior styling traits of the V-Class, but uses a 90kWh battery and electric motor instead of a traditional engine. Mercedes-Benz says that it can travel a maximum of 213 miles on a full battery.

Many motoring outlets commend the EQV for its competitive battery range, though Car Keys notes that the electric powertrain makes the EQV over 450kg heavier than its combustion-powered counterpart, and this added weight is noticeable in the corners.

Despite this added weight and some reports of loud wind noise, reviewers generally conclude that the EQV is a very competent cruiser that is a very comfortable way to travel – with a refined and spacious cabin, and one of the best infotainment systems in its class.

Where reviewers often take issue is the car’s price – the entry-level Mercedes-Benz EQV trim costs north of £70,000, which is steep for private buyers. By comparison, the similarly-sized Citroën ë-SpaceTourer is half this price, but opting for the ë-SpaceTourer means losing out on the EQV’s cabin luxuries and battery range.

Despite its price tag, What Car? concludes that the EQV “seems destined to become the go-to choice for zero emissions VIP transportation”, though it advises private buyers that “the Tesla Model X is a far superior choice as a seven-seat EV, while there are plenty of excellent five-seat SUVs that cost significantly less.”

As of April 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQV holds an Expert Rating of 54%, which is one point better than the Citroën.

EQV highlights

  • Electric sliding doors
  • Competitive battery range
  • Spacious high-quality cabin
  • Easy driving experience
  • Intuitive infotainment

EQV lowlights

  • Noticeably heavier than the V-Class
  • Expensive to buy
  • Cheaper SUVs have more driver’s appeal
  • Van-like lean in fast corners
  • Wind noise at high speeds

Key specifications

Body style: Seven-seat people carrier
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £71,760 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Mercedes-Benz EQV front view | Expert Rating
Mercedes-Benz EQV rear view | Expert Rating
Mercedes-Benz EQV seating view | Expert Rating
Mercedes-Benz EQV interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car Keys

+

Carwow

+

Company Car Today

+

Driving Electric

+

Electrifying.com

+

Green Car Guide

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Telegraph

+

The Van Expert

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Euro NCAP logo

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQV has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The combustion-powered V-Class range was rated five stars in 2014, but the EQV’s electric motor and battery layout instead of a regular engine and fuel tank mean that the rating for the V-Class does not automatically apply to the EQV.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQV has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz EQV, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën ë-SpaceTourer | Peugeot e-Rifter | Tesla Model X | Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life | Volkswagen ID. Buzz 

Buy a new or used Mercedes-Benz EQV

If you’re looking to buy a new or used EQV, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

Motors 600x300

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

Lease a new Mercedes-Benz EQV

If you’re looking to lease a new EQV, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

Specialist Car Finance logo black 600x300

Specialist car finance solutions for the finest vehicles. Find out more

Hippo Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

Ready2Lease logo

Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

LeaseLoco logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

Tesla Model X

Tesla Model X

Nissan e-NV200 Combi

Nissan e-NV200 Combi

- Advertisement -
This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

The Mercedes-Benz EQV is a luxurious people carrier praised for its battery range, but its steep pricing will alienate most private buyers.Sean ReesMercedes-Benz EQV

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved