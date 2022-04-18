Summary

The Mercedes-Benz EQV is a seven-seat people carrier which is essentially the electric version of the diesel-powered V-Class, which is in turn closely related to the Mercedes-Benz Vito commercial van.

The EQV has kept the wheelbase dimensions and much of the exterior styling traits of the V-Class, but uses a 90kWh battery and electric motor instead of a traditional engine. Mercedes-Benz says that it can travel a maximum of 213 miles on a full battery.

Many motoring outlets commend the EQV for its competitive battery range, though Car Keys notes that the electric powertrain makes the EQV over 450kg heavier than its combustion-powered counterpart, and this added weight is noticeable in the corners.

Despite this added weight and some reports of loud wind noise, reviewers generally conclude that the EQV is a very competent cruiser that is a very comfortable way to travel – with a refined and spacious cabin, and one of the best infotainment systems in its class.

Where reviewers often take issue is the car’s price – the entry-level Mercedes-Benz EQV trim costs north of £70,000, which is steep for private buyers. By comparison, the similarly-sized Citroën ë-SpaceTourer is half this price, but opting for the ë-SpaceTourer means losing out on the EQV’s cabin luxuries and battery range.

Despite its price tag, What Car? concludes that the EQV “seems destined to become the go-to choice for zero emissions VIP transportation”, though it advises private buyers that “the Tesla Model X is a far superior choice as a seven-seat EV, while there are plenty of excellent five-seat SUVs that cost significantly less.”

As of April 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQV holds an Expert Rating of 54%, which is one point better than the Citroën.

EQV highlights Electric sliding doors

Competitive battery range

Spacious high-quality cabin

Easy driving experience

Intuitive infotainment EQV lowlights Noticeably heavier than the V-Class

Expensive to buy

Cheaper SUVs have more driver’s appeal

Van-like lean in fast corners

Wind noise at high speeds

Key specifications

Body style: Seven-seat people carrier

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £71,760 on-road Launched: Autumn 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.8 / 10

“A great alternative to the plethora of SUVs that litter our streets, with a lot going for it. If you’re after something very spacious, this van might be a great alternative for you.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“You could argue that the new Mercedes Benz EQV gets very close to being the perfect battery-powered car.”

Read review Car Keys + Score: 8 / 10

“While expensive to buy, the Mercedes-Benz EQV is a very appealing prospect for those looking for a large premium people carrier, not least due to its well-integrated powertrain and credible electric range.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

“Luxury people-carrier ups the refinement with electric power, but it isn’t cheap.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed:

“Range and practicality are big plus points, but the Mercedes-Benz EQV looks expensive next to the large people-carriers on the way from volume brands, even though they have significantly shorter ranges.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The EQV makes a lot of sense as a company car that doubles up as transport for a large family, or as a zero-emissions alternative for executive transport firms. But cheaper alternatives have started to appear.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.5 / 10

“The pricing looks lofty for a posh van, but the £70,000 starting point isn’t too different to the many, upmarket SUVs that so many convince themselves are the right solution for hauling their families around in. Well, they’re not – this is, if you are really being honest with yourself.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: EQV 300 Sport

“There is no getting away from the fact that the EQV is expensive. If you are thinking of taking the plunge its best not to look at the V-Class pricelist first. At least the EQV offers Ultra Rapid charging capability, a good range, and 7 full sizes seats, which is impressive for an electric MPV.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

“Capable of covering 252-miles on a single charge, the Mercedes-Benz EQV can be specified with eight, seven or six seats, with the latter getting seats that can be individually configured.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.8 / 10

“We’d argue that the Citroen e-Spacetourer and its Peugeot and Vauxhall siblings offer almost as much space and versatility, but they don’t have the cachet and can’t travel anywhere near as far on a charge. There’s no doubting the Mercedes feels far more luxurious inside and it’s comfier when fitted with air suspension.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed:

Score: 4 / 10

“Unless the combination of seven full-size seats and a 200-mile-plus range are must-haves for you – or indeed, you want an EV in which you can work in comfort while it charges – there are better alternatives out there.”

Read review The Van Expert + Model reviewed:

“Given that the EQV sits at the forefront of Merc’s EV plans, you can’t fault how well-rounded it is as an overall proposition. This is bound to prove attractive to all manner of people who are already considering a new multi-purpose people carrier.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The EQV is probably the best of the seven-seat electric options currently available – it’s well specced, comfortable enough for everyone onboard and doesn’t compromise on practicality. There are some compromises that have endured in the van-to-MPV-to-electric conversion, and the EQV’s age can’t be disguised that easily.”

Read review Model reviewed: EQV 300 Sport Premium Plus

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a lot for a van, even a hugely appealing electric one, which the Mercedes-Benz EQV undoubtedly is. Indeed, we’d go so far as saying it’s the way EVs should be, but you all love SUVs so much you’ll go and buy the plug-in versions of those instead. But you’d be wrong to.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 4 / 10

“For VIP transportation at large events, a lot of companies will rightly think the Mercedes-Benz EQV makes a lot of sense. For private buyers, however, the Tesla Model X is a far superior choice as a seven-seat EV, while there are plenty of excellent five-seat SUVs that cost significantly less.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQV has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The combustion-powered V-Class range was rated five stars in 2014, but the EQV’s electric motor and battery layout instead of a regular engine and fuel tank mean that the rating for the V-Class does not automatically apply to the EQV.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQV has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz EQV, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën ë-SpaceTourer | Peugeot e-Rifter | Tesla Model X | Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life | Volkswagen ID. Buzz

