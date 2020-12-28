Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

73 %
Expert Rating
Mercedes-Benz GLA (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz GLA

(2020 - present)

The Mercedes-Benz GLA is a mid-sized crossover vehicle, based on the A-Class hatchback and similar models (B-Class, CLA). The current model is the second generation, which arrived in the UK in summer 2020.

The GLA was originally launched with a range of petrol and diesel engines, with a plug-in hybrid option added to the range later in 2020. A higher-performance model called the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 is also available – we are building a separate page for this model, so check back soon.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA has received generally good reviews from the UK motoring media since launch. It is considered a significant improvement over the original GLA, with more space and far better driving characteristics. It has also been praised for its sophisticated technology compared to rivals. The biggest criticism, and the factor that has dragged its overall Expert Rating score down significantly below most rivals, is its high price tag.

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £31,785 on-road

Launched: Spring 2020
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

  • Mercedes-Benz GLA (2020 onwards) – interior and dasboard
  • Mercedes-Benz GLA (2020 onwards) – rear
  • Mercedes-Benz GLA (2020 onwards) – front

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of December 2020, the new Mercedes-Benz GLA has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year, however it has left a backlog of vehicles awaiting testing. Once the GLA has been out through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Mercedes-Benz GLA has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming in the second half of the year.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Mercedes-Benz GLA has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Testing was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we will update this page with results as and when the GLA is given a security rating.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz GLA, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q3 | BMW X1 | BMW X2 | DS 3 Crossback | Jaguar E-Pace | Lexus UX | Range Rover Evoque | Volvo XC40

More Ratings

The latest cars we've analysed

