The Mercedes-Benz GLA is a mid-sized crossover vehicle, based on the A-Class hatchback and similar models (B-Class, CLA). The current model is the second generation, which arrived in the UK in summer 2020.

The GLA was originally launched with a range of petrol and diesel engines, with a plug-in hybrid option added to the range later in 2020. A higher-performance model called the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 is also available – we are building a separate page for this model, so check back soon.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA has received generally good reviews from the UK motoring media since launch. It is considered a significant improvement over the original GLA, with more space and far better driving characteristics. It has also been praised for its sophisticated technology compared to rivals. The biggest criticism, and the factor that has dragged its overall Expert Rating score down significantly below most rivals, is its high price tag.

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £31,785 on-road Launched: Spring 2020

Last updated: N/A

Auto Express

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz GLA offers strong compact SUV credentials, with extra interior space, improved practicality and high levels of comfort and refinement.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic GLA 220d AMG Line Premium Plus

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest Mercedes-Benz GLA is a huge improvement over its predecessor. It now looks, drives and feels like a small, premium SUV. It has one of the finest cabins in its class and can now comfortably accommodate a small family.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.3-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid GLA 250e

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 e is plug-in hybrid motoring at its best, and for many prospective buyers this could be the GLA to go for. Impressive all-electric running combines with surprisingly sporty yet economical hybrid drive when the petrol engine is brought into play.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“From hybrids to hot-hatch derived performance models, there’s a Mercedes-Benz GLA to suit all tastes and the tech and quality impresses on all – it comes at a price, however.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Mercedes must be complimented on the new GLA. It’s a far more rounded and complete car than its predecessor, with greater dynamism and maturity to the way it drives, a considerably richer and roomier interior and improved levels of versatility and quality throughout.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic GLA 220d AMG Line

Score: 8 / 10

“Tough competition, undoubtedly, and both British and Swedish challengers arguably offer more of the desirability and ‘special’ feel looked for at this price point. But in other, more objective areas, the Mercedes-Benz GLA is wholly competitive and well worthy of consideration.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Good-looking and spacious, the snazziest small Mercedes is overwhelmingly expensive yet not as appealing overall as the more purposeful GLB. It’s a decent small SUV, but by trying to offer everything to everyone, this small Benz has lost some of its focus.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz GLA is now a real contender in the small SUV class but it’s not cheap.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz GLA is a stylish small SUV with a posh interior and plenty of high-tech features. It’s not as practical nor as fun to drive as other premium SUVs, though.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre diesel automatic 220d AMG Line Premium

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s a big improvement on the outgoing car, but still one that doesn’t measure up to its rivals in key areas. If you’re a Mercedes loyalist I’d strongly suggest having a look at the GLB before you sign up for a new GLA.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz GLA throws into the mixing bowl everything you like about the Mercedes A-Class – its posh image, high-tech interior and strong range of engines – adds an extra spoonful of practicality and a dash of SUV ruggedness.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“Smallest SUV from Mercedes-Benz is an impressive performer.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 220d 4Matic AMG Line Premium

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s hard not to smile when behind the wheel of this car, but it’s very expensive and around town the drivetrain and ride quality are uncouth. That it drives better than it has a right to doesn’t alter the fact the German rivals do the job just as well if not better, and for less money.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“Crossover’d A-Class is an improvement on the old one and will no doubt sell very well indeed, but it’s not without its problems…”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Classy, comfortable and well equipped, the Mercedes-Benz GLA is one of the better prestige family SUVs, but some rivals are cheaper and more practical.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.9 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz GLA is a smart premium crossover, with high levels of comfort and technology. It’s safe and relaxing to drive, with plenty of passenger space and a decent boot. Fuel economy and refinement could be better, though.”

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of December 2020, the new Mercedes-Benz GLA has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year, however it has left a backlog of vehicles awaiting testing. Once the GLA has been out through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Mercedes-Benz GLA has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming in the second half of the year.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Mercedes-Benz GLA has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Testing was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we will update this page with results as and when the GLA is given a security rating.

