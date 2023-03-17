Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB set for mild facelift

Mercedes-Benz has announced that its compact crossover GLA and GLB models are set to receive a mid-life facelift, which includes several minor exterior design changes, mild-hybrid engines, and an infotainment upgrade.

These model updates come as Mercedes-Benz tries to keep its older combustion-powered models up to date with the technology and design ethos rolled out across its newer all-electric EQ range. The A-Class hatchback, CLA saloon and GLE SUV have been given similar updates in recent months.

Visual changes include a new-look grille design and minor modifications to the front bumper of both models. The cars will also be available with LED headlights as standard, and the GLA and GLB wheel arches are now finished in the same colour as the bodywork, replacing the black plastic SUV-style cladding that still features on the rear diffuser.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA

The range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid engine options remains the same, but petrol and diesel engines will be fitted with an additional 48 volts of mild-hybrid assistance, providing a quieter engine startup, an extra 10hp of power for acceleration, and allowing the car to coast at the same speed with the combustion-powered engine off.

Mercedes-Benz has also slightly increased the power output and electric battery range of the plug-in hybrid GLA and GLB, which can now be charged at a quicker rate using an 11kW AC current.

Inside, both models will come with a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and ten-inch infotainment console pairing (two ten-inch screens available for an extra fee) that make use of the brand’s latest ‘MBUX’ infotainment software. This software upgrade adds new display graphics, Mercedes-Benz navigation and cloud services apps, illuminated USB-C ports and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone compatibility.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLB

UK specifications and pricing for these facelifted model lines are yet to be revealed – more information is sure to follow in the coming months.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA, which currently holds an Expert Rating of 64%, has been on sale in the UK since 2020, and has been praised by the British media for its driving characteristics and advanced technology.

Joining the Mercedes-Benz range in 2019, the GLB has also been praised for its sophisticated technology, as well as its comfort and safety. The SUV currently holds a higher Expert Rating of 68%.

