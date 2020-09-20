Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

Mercedes-Benz GLB (2019 onwards) - Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz GLB

(2019 – present)

The Mercedes-Benz GLB is a mid-sized SUV available with either five or seven seats. It is based on the smaller GLA model, although it is closer in size to the larger GLC. The GLB arrived in the UK in late 2019.

The GLB is currently available with either a petrol or diesel engine, although a plug-in hybrid is likely to join the range at a later date. There is also a high-performance model called the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 – we are building a separate page for this model, so be sure to check back soon.

As of September 2020, the Mercedes-Benz GLB holds a rating of 77% on our unique Expert Rating index, based on 16 different UK reviews from the UK’s leading automotive websites. It has received praise from reviewers for its comfort, safety and advanced technology; however it has been criticised for limited practicality compared to similarly-priced rivals, and for only offering a limited choice of engines.

Body style: Mid-sized SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £34,510 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2019
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

  • Mercedes-Benz GLB (2019 onwards) - interior and dashboard
  • Mercedes-Benz GLB (2019 onwards) - side profile
  • Mercedes-Benz GLB (2019 onwards) - front

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2019

92%

ADULT OCCUPANT

88%

CHILD OCCUPANT

78%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

74%

SAFETY ASSIST

No eco rating

The Mercedes-Benz GLB has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

No security rating

The Mercedes-Benz GLB has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Discovery Sport | Mitsubishi Shogun Sport | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | Renault Koleos | SEAT Tarraco | Subaru Forester | Toyota RAV4 | Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

