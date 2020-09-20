The Mercedes-Benz GLB is a mid-sized SUV available with either five or seven seats. It is based on the smaller GLA model, although it is closer in size to the larger GLC. The GLB arrived in the UK in late 2019.

The GLB is currently available with either a petrol or diesel engine, although a plug-in hybrid is likely to join the range at a later date. There is also a high-performance model called the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 – we are building a separate page for this model, so be sure to check back soon.

As of September 2020, the Mercedes-Benz GLB holds a rating of 77% on our unique Expert Rating index, based on 16 different UK reviews from the UK’s leading automotive websites. It has received praise from reviewers for its comfort, safety and advanced technology; however it has been criticised for limited practicality compared to similarly-priced rivals, and for only offering a limited choice of engines.

Body style: Mid-sized SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £34,510 on-road Launched: Autumn 2019

Last updated: N/A

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 220 d

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz GLB 220 d is certainly the most competent rival yet for the Land Rover’s baby seven-seater Discovery Sport. It offers strong performance and refinement, along with a better-finished cabin and more coherent in-car tech, but you will have to forego some boot space to get it.”

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz GLB puts practicality above all else, and looks all the better for it. It’s not, by any stretch of the imagination, exciting to drive but it is comfortable and refined, and has one of the finest interiors in its class. A truly worthy contender for your next family car.”

Score: 8.4 / 10

“A further spin-off from the A-Class hatchback family, the Mercedes-Benz GLB is both a compact SUV and a seven-seat family car in one. Where its GLA brother aims for the younger, crossover crowd the more upright GLB goes out and out for practicality and usability.”

Score: 7 / 10

“Comfort and refinement are the order of the day with the Mercedes-Benz GLB. It’s not as crisp to steer as a Disco Sport, but seven-seat versatility makes it easy to live with, while the interior – and the widescreen dash in particular – give it a classy feel that others struggle to match.”

Score: 7 / 10

“Comfort and refinement are the order of the day with the GLB.”

Score: 8 / 10

“If you opt for a seven-seat GLB (a five-seat version is available), you might be pleasantly surprised with how much room there is, not just in the third row, but all-round.”

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz GLB looks great, has a big boot and is available with seven seats, making it desirable and practical”

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes GLB is a small, stylish SUV with a posh cabin and seven seats, but alternatives are more practical, cheaper and come with a greater choice of engines.”

“Four ISOFIX child seat points will appeal to families, as will its various driver assistance systems that have trickled down the range from the S-Class.”

“The Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 is an entertaining SUV oddity. In fact there’s nothing else quite like it, and it’s executed in the usual Mercedes-Benz way – with a quality interior and entertaining driving experience. Its biggest catch, however, is going to be the price which is expected to be in the region of £50,000.”

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz GLB is a convincing, if pricey, option. Space in the third row of seats isn’t far off the Skoda Kodiaq and Kia Sorento, yet in return you get a car that’s nicer to drive, has a better interior and features the all-important Mercedes-Benz badge.”

“Mercedes-Benz bills its new GLB as the ultimate all rounder — and it might be just that”

Score: 8 / 10

“Surprisingly better than it has a right to be, this B-class on stilts has a great ride quality and decent body control (at least it does on air suspension, although that isn’t available in the UK) and the interior of the top models is gorgeous. You will look like Postman Pat, though.”

Score: 7 / 10

“Not a bad effort from Mercedes. Will do very well, even if the Disco Sport is more likeable and Kodiaq more practical”

Score: 8 / 10

“Despite some quibbles with its refinement levels, the fact that the Mercedes-Benz GLB is a seven-seat SUV with the three-pointed star on its nose – along with the technology, driving qualities and an interior that lives up to the expectations that the famous emblem inspires – will be a deciding factor for many.”

Score: 6.9 / 10

“Compared with its sister GLA model, the Mercedes-Benz GLB offers extra space – enough to fit seven people – and chunky styling. It’s a comfortable package with plenty of technology on board, plus it’s good to drive and a very safe choice. Its sheer size does have an impact on fuel efficiency, though.”

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2019 92% ADULT OCCUPANT 88% CHILD OCCUPANT 78% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 74% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Mercedes-Benz GLB has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Mercedes-Benz GLB has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems.

