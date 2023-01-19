fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

72%

Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz GLC

(2022 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Mercedes-Benz GLC (2022 onwards) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Mercedes-Benz GLC is a medium-sized premium SUV/crossover, which sits between the smaller GLA and larger GLE in the Mercedes-Benz SUV family. This is the second-generation model, which went on sale in the final months of 2022.

    Fitted with the latest infotainment tech and combustion-powered drivetrains that Mercedes-Benz has to offer, the latest GLC is described by several reviewers as an evolution of the outgoing model.

    Carbuyer‘s Tom Jervis claims that it has “one of the most high-tech cabins in the class”, while concluding that “the already-spacious GLC is even more practical than before”.

    The Top Gear team praises the SUV for its “more elegant and sophisticated” exterior styling, while What Car? is more impressed by the GLC’s range of engines – particularly the plug-in hybrid variants that offer a very competitive electric driving range.

    While the GLC is certainly efficient, on-the-road excitement is another matter. “Flat-out acceleration is hardly exciting”, says What Car?, and while the SUV is an accomplished motorway cruiser, “it doesn’t feel all that settled at slow speeds.”

    Focused on the build quality, Honest John adds that the interior, while classy, does feature some cheap materials in places, despite its rather expensive price tag.

    As of January 2023, the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC holds an Expert Rating of 72%, based on 14 reviews published by the UK motoring media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of local reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    GLC highlights

    • Class-leading infotainment
    • Impressive PHEV battery range
    • Spacious and well-equipped interior
    • Large boot

    GLC lowlights

    • Large price hike over previous GLC range
    • Rivals are more engaging on the road
    • Slightly firm ride comfort
    • Some cheap cabin materials

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV
    Engines:     petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
    Price:     From £51,855 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2022/23
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Mercedes-Benz GLC (2022 onwards) – front
    Mercedes-Benz GLC (2022 onwards) – side profile
    Mercedes-Benz GLC (2022 onwards) – dashboard
    Mercedes-Benz GLC (2022 onwards) – front 2
    Mercedes-Benz GLC (2022 onwards) – rear

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    RAC

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: December 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 92%
    Child protection: 90%
    Vulnerable road users: 74%
    Safety assist: 84%

    The latest generation of Mercedes-Benz GLC was awarded an impressive set of scores as part of its Euro NCAP crash safety assessment conducted at the end of 2022, and was also awarded a Euro NCAP Advanced award for its intuitive on-board tech that is not yet factor into the safety body’s assessments.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of January 2023, the Mercedes-Benz GLC has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of January 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the GLC, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz GLC, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X3 | BMW X4 | DS 7 Crossback | Genesis GV70 | Jaguar F-Pace | Lexus NX | Porsche Macan | Range Rover Velar | Volvo XC60

    More news, reviews and information about the Mercedes-Benz GLC at The Car Expert

    MG 4 achieves top marks in crash safety test

    MG 4 achieves top marks in crash safety test

    All-new Mercedes-Benz GLC now on sale

    All-new Mercedes-Benz GLC now on sale

    All-new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV revealed

    All-new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV revealed

    Best SUVs for families to lease

    Best SUVs for families to lease

    Britain’s best-selling cars, May 2020

    Britain’s best-selling cars, May 2020

    Mercedes-Benz GLC (2015 to 2022)

    Mercedes-Benz GLC (2015 to 2022)

    Mercedes-Benz expands line-up for E-Class estate and GLC coupé

    Mercedes-Benz expands line-up for E-Class estate and GLC coupé

    Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 heads for Paris

    Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 heads for Paris

    Buy a Mercedes-Benz GLC

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used Mercedes-Benz GLC, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    Lease a Mercedes-Benz GLC

    If you’re looking to lease a new Mercedes-Benz GLC, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Subscribe to a Mercedes-Benz GLC

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300