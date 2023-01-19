Mercedes-Benz GLC (2022 onwards) | Expert Rating

Summary

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is a medium-sized premium SUV/crossover, which sits between the smaller GLA and larger GLE in the Mercedes-Benz SUV family. This is the second-generation model, which went on sale in the final months of 2022.

Fitted with the latest infotainment tech and combustion-powered drivetrains that Mercedes-Benz has to offer, the latest GLC is described by several reviewers as an evolution of the outgoing model.

Carbuyer‘s Tom Jervis claims that it has “one of the most high-tech cabins in the class”, while concluding that “the already-spacious GLC is even more practical than before”.

The Top Gear team praises the SUV for its “more elegant and sophisticated” exterior styling, while What Car? is more impressed by the GLC’s range of engines – particularly the plug-in hybrid variants that offer a very competitive electric driving range.

While the GLC is certainly efficient, on-the-road excitement is another matter. “Flat-out acceleration is hardly exciting”, says What Car?, and while the SUV is an accomplished motorway cruiser, “it doesn’t feel all that settled at slow speeds.”

Focused on the build quality, Honest John adds that the interior, while classy, does feature some cheap materials in places, despite its rather expensive price tag.

As of January 2023, the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC holds an Expert Rating of 72%, based on 14 reviews published by the UK motoring media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of local reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

GLC highlights Class-leading infotainment

Impressive PHEV battery range

Spacious and well-equipped interior

Large boot GLC lowlights Large price hike over previous GLC range

Rivals are more engaging on the road

Slightly firm ride comfort

Some cheap cabin materials

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £51,855 on-road Launched: Winter 2022/23

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic GLC 200d 4Matic

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Mercedes-Benz GLC appears to have improved in every area over the old model, but unfortunately you’re likely to incur a hefty price increase for this newfound ability. The GLC has class-leading technology on board and feels more premium, but perhaps most surprisingly, it drives as well as any of its rivals.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic GLC 300 de 4Matic

Score: 9 / 10

“The most expensive version of the Mercedes-Benz GLC could be the best. The plug-in hybrid system is one of the best around, however it’s a shame the impressive technology, refinement and efficiency has caused the weight to shoot up. It’s an improvement on the old car in all key areas, so the GLC’s global success looks set to continue.” (Alastair Crooks)

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol-electric plug-in hybrid 300 e AMG Line

Score: 9 / 10

“With this 300 e model, Mercedes has shown it’s capable of developing class-leading technology in the plug-in hybrid sector, while retaining that all-important focus on refinement. Plenty of rivals are more fun to drive, however, and with the firm pushing more towards the premium end of the market, the GLC’s pricing could be a tough pill to swallow.” (Alastair Crooks)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic GLC 220d 4Matic

Score: 9 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz GLC costs from around £50,000. Pricey? Yes. But if you can afford it, it offers a broad range of qualities that few if any rivals can match, particularly in 220d guise.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It weighs a tonne or two, costs an arm and a leg, and is only partly electrified. But the new Mercedes-Benz GLC is roomy and nicely appointed, its ride is best in class and the driving pleasure is more C-class inspiring than SUV-like ponderous. And it is a *proper* Mercedes – evolutionary rather than ground-breaking, yet competent through and through.” (Georg Kacher)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“Just like its smaller sibling, the C-Class, the Mercedes GLC excels in almost every area and is a superb choice for company car buyers.” (Tom Jervis)

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz GLC sits slap bang in the middle of the brand’s SUV lineup, and the new second-generation car should be a popular one. Classy, clever and with some impressive hybrid options, it’s only a shame that progress doesn’t come cheap.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Mercedes-Benz GLC will no doubt continue the model’s success. Majoring on space, technology and refinement, it also offers supreme efficiency from its long-range plug-in hybrid options. It doesn’t stand head-and-shoulders above rivals on the road, though, and there’s been quite a price jump over the old model.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“There’s certainly plenty to recommend the Mercedes-Benz GLC, with the impressive electric-only range of the 300e beating rivals comfortably. We suspect plenty will love the techno-flash interior design and space for passengers is decent, too. However, while it’s comfortable on the motorway, there are better-driving SUVs in the class and bigger ones, too.” (Alan Taylor-Jones)

Read review RAC + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.5 / 10

“Image is everything when it comes to premium mid-sized SUVs and on that basis, this second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC is a very desirable package. As an all-rounder, the GLC remains a tempting package. A segment benchmark? You’d have to say so.” (Jonathan Crouch)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid GLC 300e AMG Line Premium Plus

Score: 6 / 10

“For the company-car driver with off-street parking and a home wallbox, the favourable tax treatment of the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 e and its potential fuel savings should offset the high price, though not by much. I quite like the GLC but, despite the technical virtuosity shown in this plug-in model, I’d prefer a ­diesel-engined version.” (Andrew English)

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel/electric plug-in hybrid GLC 300 de AMG Line

Score: 8 / 10

“From the outside, this expensive family SUV looks just another affectation of the wealthy, but underneath it’s quite a piece of work, with (in PHEV form) a long range in electric mode, decent economy, tidy ride and handling (at least in the cars we drove) and a comfortable and well-finished interior.” (Andrew English)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The GLC is a great all-rounder that will slot painlessly into the lives of its buyers and provides a useful entry point into electric motoring. Of course, we’ll always say you’d be better off getting a nice C-Class estate,”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“As premium SUVs go, the GLC offers a good range of engines and a pleasant interior with plenty of space for occupants. It’s the plug-in hybrid versions with their huge electric range that make it stand out above rivals, though, especially for company car drivers.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 92%

Child protection: 90%

Vulnerable road users: 74%

Safety assist: 84%

The latest generation of Mercedes-Benz GLC was awarded an impressive set of scores as part of its Euro NCAP crash safety assessment conducted at the end of 2022, and was also awarded a Euro NCAP Advanced award for its intuitive on-board tech that is not yet factor into the safety body’s assessments.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2023, the Mercedes-Benz GLC has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the GLC, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz GLC, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X3 | BMW X4 | DS 7 Crossback | Genesis GV70 | Jaguar F-Pace | Lexus NX | Porsche Macan | Range Rover Velar | Volvo XC60

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Mercedes-Benz GLC at The Car Expert

Buy a Mercedes-Benz GLC

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Mercedes-Benz GLC, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

Lease a Mercedes-Benz GLC

If you’re looking to lease a new Mercedes-Benz GLC, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a Mercedes-Benz GLC

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)