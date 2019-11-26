New car ratings & reviews

Mercedes-Benz GLE

(2019 - present)

76 %
Expert Rating

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is a large SUV model that sits between the smaller GLC and larger GLS in the Mercedes-Benz SUV family. The current model arrived in the UK in 2019, and although it’s the second generation to wear the GLE badge, it’s actually the fourth generation of the model (which was originally called the ML from 1997 to 2015).

The regular SUV model will shortly be joined by a GLE Coupe body style, which is not actually a coupé but rather an almost identical SUV shape with a more raked cargo area. There is also a higher-performance model called the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, and an even faster GLE 63 version arriving in 2020.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE holds an Expert Rating of 76% as of November 2019, which is some way behind the class-leading Volvo XC90 or the Land Rover Discovery. However, many of the reviews in our database are from the European launch, so the overall rating may change as we collate more reviews of the GLE here in the UK in coming months.

The GLE has received particular praise for its interior design and quality, as well as its comfortable ride. However, it has been criticised for tight third-row seating and unimpressive handling.

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £52,235 on-road

Launched: Spring 2015
Last updated: Summer 2019
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: July 2019

Mercedes-Benz GLE 13

91%

ADULT OCCUPANT

Mercedes-Benz GLE 14

90%

CHILD OCCUPANT

Mercedes-Benz GLE 15

78%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

Mercedes-Benz GLE 16

78%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Mercedes-Benz GLE has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE 17

The Mercedes-Benz GLE has received generally good media reviews, although its overall Expert Rating score lags some way behind the class-leading Volvo XC90.

Editor's Rating:
76

