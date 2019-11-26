The Mercedes-Benz GLE is a large SUV model that sits between the smaller GLC and larger GLS in the Mercedes-Benz SUV family. The current model arrived in the UK in 2019, and although it’s the second generation to wear the GLE badge, it’s actually the fourth generation of the model (which was originally called the ML from 1997 to 2015).

The regular SUV model will shortly be joined by a GLE Coupe body style, which is not actually a coupé but rather an almost identical SUV shape with a more raked cargo area. There is also a higher-performance model called the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, and an even faster GLE 63 version arriving in 2020.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE holds an Expert Rating of 76% as of November 2019, which is some way behind the class-leading Volvo XC90 or the Land Rover Discovery. However, many of the reviews in our database are from the European launch, so the overall rating may change as we collate more reviews of the GLE here in the UK in coming months.

The GLE has received particular praise for its interior design and quality, as well as its comfortable ride. However, it has been criticised for tight third-row seating and unimpressive handling.

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £52,235 on-road Launched: Spring 2015

Last updated: Summer 2019

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic GLE 300d

“The Mercedes-Benz GLE makes an admirable first impression. The biggest feature here is that ride; it’s super-refined and transforms the driving experience. It also means that the GLE will be a great go-to option for those who travel big miles on a regular basis.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: GLE range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes GLE offers seven seats and the best cabin in its class, but it’s not cheap.”

Read review Model reviewed: 300d AMG

Score: 7 / 10

“There’s much to like about the new Mercedes GLE: the interior is gorgeous, it’s loaded with clever tech, and for the most part, the four-cylinder diesel remains smooth and refined.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 350de 4Matic

Score: 9 / 10

“Few cars deliver quite the same broad operating qualities, and the overall refinement on part-throttle loads is such that there are times when you’re scarcely aware of what power source is doing the work.”

Read review Model reviewed: 400d

Score: 8 / 10

“The interior is up there with the very best, as is the engine.”

Read review Model reviewed: 300d 4Matic AMG-Line

Score: 7 / 10

“One of the GLE’s strong suits is its cabin, which is impressively roomy, and for the most part well finished.”

Read review Score: 9 / 10

“With the arrival of the new fourth-generation model, the GLE has moved up in the Mercedes-Benz line-up, offering greater space, markedly higher levels of refinement and a range of standard features not even available in the brand’s upper luxury models.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The move to seven-seats may have been a no-brainer, but the rest of the car shows off a carefully thought out SUV that majors on technology and comfort, not to mention a diverse engine range.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“The Mercedes GLE is one of the classiest SUV buys, but not the best all-rounder.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: GLE 400d

Score: 7 / 10

“Overall the GLE is not the most dynamic option in the class – that accolade still belongs to the Porsche Cayenne S – but it is still one worth considering thanks to that brilliant powertrain and its hewn-from-stone solidity.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8.4 / 10

“Impressively tech-laden and desirable SUV”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic GLE 300d AMG Line

Score: 8 / 10

“A quiet and spacious five or seven-set SUV”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic GLE 300d AMG Line

Score: 6 / 10

“The GLE is as lovely as any Merc to sit in, and in its five best seats it’s very roomy. Standard equipment is hard to fault, too. But the gruff engine in this 300d means it’s not the one to have, while suspect ride quality and ponderous handling mean you have to ask why you’d pick the GLE over one of its more rounded rivals.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Hybrid

Score: 7 / 10

“This offers everything a regular GLE does – right up to its 3.5-tonne towing capacity – but with the added bonus of making less noise. Both for you and passers-by.”

Read review Model reviewed: 300d

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s a pretty complete car, the Mercedes GLE.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Some rivals are more practical and better to drive, but the Mercedes GLE has a dazzling interior, and on air suspension, is a comfortable cruiser.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: July 2019 91% ADULT OCCUPANT 90% CHILD OCCUPANT 78% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 78% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Mercedes-Benz GLE has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Similar cars If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz GLE, you may also like to consider these alternatives

