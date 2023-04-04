Mercedes-Benz GLS refresh available from October

The large Mercedes-Benz SUV is set for a small mid-life facelift that will arrive in UK showrooms in October this year, consisting of additional engine options, more standard on-board equipment, software updates and some subtle styling alterations inside and out.

Apart from the luxury G-Class 4×4, the GLS is the last model in the Mercedes-Benz petrol-powered SUV line-up to receive a refresh in the past year. All from the compact GLA to family-sized GLE have received updates in recent months, and the GLS has now received a similar list of alterations.

Starting with the car’s range of engine options, the GLS line-up will soon consist of two 3.0-litre diesel engine options (‘350d’ and ‘450d’) and two petrol engine options, the 3.0-litre ‘450’ and the 4.0-litre V8 ‘580’, both of these being new additions. The ‘400d’ diesel engine currently offered will not be available after the update.

The large SUV has been given a mild exterior refresh, including a new-look front grille with four horizontal fins instead of two. The front bumper design has also been altered, making room for larger air intakes on either side that also feature on the smaller facelifted GLE.

Mercedes-Benz adds that the SUV will also sit slightly higher after the update, with three centimetres more ground clearance than before. The car’s rear LED light signatures have been reshaped, and the SUV is available with alloy wheels between 20- and 23-inches.

In order to keep the GLS up to date with its luxurious saloon counterpart, the S-Class, Mercedes-Benz has given the SUV’s interior a small overhaul, including the introduction of the latest ‘MBUX’ infotainment software, a new steering wheel with touchpad controls and a revised voice assistant service.

The infotainment update brings a selection of new customisable display styles, including ‘classic’ and ‘sporty’ to ‘discreet’, while the updated voice assistant can be activated without the keyword “Hey Mercedes”.

A ‘parking package’ now also comes as standard, including a 360-degree camera which comes with a ‘transparent bonnet’ view that allows you to see the ground between the car’s front wheels on the cabin displays.

A ‘MBUX multi-seat infotainment package’ will be available for an additional fee, which essentially adds infotainment and comfort controls in the rear. Other options include two additional USB ports on the centre console, and a more expensive cabin air filter system that picks up fine dust and other pollutants.

The car’s interior trim finish has been revised so that ‘glossy brown lime wood’ accents feature as standard, and two additional leather upholstery colours will be available – brown and beige.

That just about sums up what we know about the Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift so far – more details will be announced, including UK pricing, closer to the model’s arrival at the end of October.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS has received positive reviews from the UK automotive media. Currently holding an Expert Rating of 66%, it is praised for its comfort, refinement and spaciousness, although the driving experience is not rated particularly highly.

