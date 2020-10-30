Mercedes-Benz increases stake in Aston Martin

Mercedes-Benz will become one of Aston Martin’s key shareholders as part of an expanded technology agreement.

Representing an expansion on the pair’s existing deal, the move will give Aston Martin greater access to Mercedes technology, with highlights including the firm’s electric and hybrid powertrains. In addition, future electric architecture will be made available ‘for all product launches through to 2027’, according to Aston.

Heralded as a “transformational moment for Aston Martin” by executive chairman Lawrence Stroll, the agreement forms part of the firm’s “long-term product expansion plans”. Stroll also announced today that the luxury British carmaker is targeting revenue of £2bn by 2024/25.

Stroll added that the announcement was “truly game-changing”.

“We now have the right team, partner, plan and funding in place to transform the company to be one of the greatest luxury car brands in the world.”

The agreement will also see Mercedes gradually increase its stake in Aston Martin up to a maximum of 20%. Before, the German carmaker owned around 5% of Aston shares as part of a previous agreement.

Wolf-Dieter Kurz, head of product strategy at Mercedes-Benz Cars said: “We already have a successful technology partnership in place with Aston Martin that has benefited both companies.

“With this new expanded partnership, we will be able to provide Aston Martin with access to new cutting-edge powertrain and software technologies and components, including next generation hybrid and electric drive systems. Access to this technology and these components will be provided in exchange for new shares in Aston Martin.”