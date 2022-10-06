Mercedes-Benz reveals A-Class and B-Class facelift

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class and B-Class have both received minor mid-life updates, including some cosmetic tweaks, on-board software additions and the introduction of mild-hybrid engine technology.

Both the A-Class and B-Class have been given a very mild visual facelift moving into 2023. The design of the headlights and rear diffuser have been tweaked, and Mercedes-Benz adds that it has updated the range of bodywork colours available, including both regular and metallic finishes.

There are no changes to the body styles previously on offer – the A-Class is available as either a hatchback or saloon, while the B-Class is only available as a larger hatchback.

Under the bonnet, all A-Class and B-Class models will be fitted with 48-volts of mild-hybrid assistance after the update, apart from the performance-focused Mercedes-AMG A 45 hot hatch. Plug-in hybrid models have been given a small horsepower boost, and will now accept an 11kW AC charger, as opposed to the old 7kW maximum (22kW DC charging still available).

2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Stepping inside, the latest iterations of the A-Class and B-Class come with an updated steering wheel wrapped in nappa leather, an additional USB-C port and a rear-view parking camera as standard.

A fingerprint sensor that can identify the driver is also said to be included from early next year. The infotainment system now runs the latest version of the brand’s ‘MBUX’ software, which allows the driver to customise the display design and colour of their infotainment screen.

Mercedes-Benz is yet to announce exactly when these updated model ranges will become available to order in the UK, and hasn’t announced their pricing yet either. These details will be revealed in the coming months.

The A-Class and B-Class both hold Expert Ratings of 71% – praised for their well-equipped and high-tech interiors, as well as their stylish exterior looks.