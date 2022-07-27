Summary
The Mercedes-Benz SLC (originally known as the SLK) was a two-door retractable hard-top roadster that rivalled the likes of the Audi TT and BMW Z4.
The third-generation SLK was launched in 2011, before being renamed as the SLC as part of its mid-life facelift in 2016. The car ended production in 2020 and has not been replaced in the Mercedes-Benz range.
As part of the mid-lift update and name change, the SLC gained some exterior styling tweaks, a new nine-speed automatic transmission, updated interior tech and a few mechanical additions.
“The standard nine-speed automatic gearbox ensures smooth and effortless acceleration”, Carwow explained, while also pointing out that the SLC had sharper steering than the outgoing SLK “thanks to adaptive dampers with selectable settings.”
While the majority of reviewers agreed that the SLC was an improvement over its predecessor, several outlets found it hard to recommend the Mercedes-Benz over its rivals. “The SLC doesn’t have the levels of fun offered by the likes of the Audi TT and BMW Z4 or even, for that matter, smaller and cheaper roadsters including the Mazda MX-5“, What Car said.
While the interior was well-built – a hallmark of Mercedes-Benz models – many reviewers also commented that the design and tech was quite dated inside, even at launch.
It might have not been all that engaging on the road, nor all that practical day-to-day, but as Top Gear concluded, “the SLC works well as an easy-going 24/7 roadster.”
No longer on sale, the Mercedes-Benz SLC and SLK hold an Expert Rating of 56%, based on 37 reviews published by the UK motoring media.
SLC highlights
- Attractive exterior looks
- Well-built inside and out
- Efficient diesel engine
- Capable long-distance cruiser
SLC lowlights
- Rivals are more engaging on the road
- Small boot
- Dated interior
- SLK’s top-spec V8 engine not available
Key specifications
Body style: Two-seat roadster
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price when new: From £31,170 on-road
Launched: Summer 2011
Last updated: Winter 2019/2020
Replaced: Spring 2020
Auto Express
Model reviewed: SLK/SLC Mk3 (2011-)
“While the first version was a decent effort and the second take was much better, this third generation featured improved build quality, dynamics and design.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2018
Score: 5 / 10
“The SLC is now available with a decent spread of engines and is more economical.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Diesel roadster (2016)
Score: 6 / 10
“The diesel version of the Mercedes SLC is the pick of the range. It is refined at speed and impressively frugal.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SLK 2011
Score: 6 / 10
“The Mercedes SLK was the first car to feature a folding-metal roof and the latest model has aggressive looks and a sharper drive.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SLK-Class Convertible (2011)
Score: 8 / 10
“Very good to drive and improves on its predecessor’s extensive list of attributes with a roomier and more luxurious cabin, more efficient engines and even better build quality.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: SLC Convertible (2016)
Score: 6 / 10
“An evolution of the popular SLK of a few years back, the SLC’s combination of a prestige badge, sporty looks and a folding metal hardtop are appealing in isolation but there’s no escaping it’s feeling that the BMW Z4 and Porsche 718 Boxster are fresher and faster.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: SLK 2011-2016
Score: 6 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz SLK has the right image, a posh cabin and it’s easy to live with.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2016
“A folding metal roof makes the Mercedes-Benz SLC a practical year-round roadster.”
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: SLK 250 CDI
Score: 8 / 10
“Diesel engine makes the Mercedes SLK the best premium, two-seat convertible for fleets.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: SLK 250 (2011)
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s mission accomplished for the SLK: both chassis dynamics and refinement have improved. The target female demographic won’t be offended, but men who enjoy driving fast for fun will find something to like to.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: SLK Cabriolet 250d (2015)
Score: 8 / 10
“The SLK Convertible covers the ground at an impressive pace and majors on comfort and refinement instead of outright driving fun.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: (2016)
Score: 5.8 / 10
“The Mercedes SLC is a competent cruiser with a folding metal roof, but its rivals are more exciting to drive.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: SLC
Score: 6 / 10
“While the Mercedes-Benz SLC is all good looking on the outside, the interior is pretty dated.”
Read review
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: Final Edition
“Still king of the roadsters. The SLC 300 provides the perfect balance of power and economy.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SLK Convertible (2011)
Score: 6 / 10
“The third generation Mercedes-Benz SLK Roadster is the sportiest and most engaging version yet.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“There’s no doubt the 2143cc diesel engine in this SLK 250 CDI roadster is a bit noisier than the equivalent petrol engine, but that’s made up for by the number that keeps popping up on the fuel computer.”
Read review
Fleetworld
Model reviewed: 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY
“The SLK is an excellent cruiser which rides rough surfaces impeccably even on large wheels, and it’s still sharp enough to be entertaining when the mood takes you.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: SLK 250 CDI (2012)
Score: 8 / 10
“If you’re looking for a two-seater convertible that majors more on luxury rather than sportiness, whilst also combining efficiency, then the SLK 250 CDI could be the answer.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: SLC range
Score: 7 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz SLC offers a rare combination of compact size, reasonably affordable price and a folding metal roof. A strong range of engines, along with the excellent nine-speed automatic gearbox, add to the overall package. However, a dated interior design and small boot hold the SLC back against other rivals.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: SLC (2016)
Score: 6 / 10
“Folding metal hard-top roof offers security and refinement and the optional Airscarf allows open-top motoring even when temperature drops.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SLK (2011)
“The SLK has a high-quality interior but it’s not as good to drive as competition.”
Read review
Motoring Research
Model reviewed: SLC
Score: 6 / 10
“Central to the Mercedes-Benz SLC’s appeal is an electric metal roof, which delivers all-weather practicality and enhanced security when parking the car outside.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: SLK Roadster (2011-2016)
Score: 8 / 10
“The SLK has always been one of the most interesting cars when it comes to new technology.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed:
“If driven correctly, it’s nearly as much fun as any other low-powered roadster on the market.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Facelift gives SLC roadster a few more years but time is catching up.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SLK (2011-2016)
Score: 8 / 10
“Still one of the most desirable roadsters available, with heaps of class, excellent build quality and a strong selection of engines.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SLK roadster 2011
Score: 8 / 10
“Still one of the most desirable roadsters available, with heaps of class, excellent build quality and a strong selection of engines.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: (2016)
Score: 7 / 10
“If what you’re looking for is a comfortable cruiser that looks great and makes you feel special, the SLC fits the bill.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“The SLK is by no means the sharpest two-seater in the toy box, but it vies for the title of best all-rounder.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: SLC
Score: 6 / 10
“Ultimately uninspiring to drive, but works well as an easy-going 24/7 roadster.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SLK 250 CDI 2dr Tip Auto
Score: 6 / 10
“Mercedes has dropped a 2.1-litre diesel into the SLK, so genteel lunch parties up and down the land will now start with a bit more rattle than before.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SLK 250 2dr Tip Auto (2011)
Score: 6 / 10
“This Mercedes SLK is better-looking and economy and emissions figures are impressive for a sports car.’
Read review
Model reviewed: SLK 250 2dr Tip Auto
Score: 6 / 10
“This all-new SLK is a car for optimists, because if Mercedes can build a sports car that returns 39.8mpg and 167g/km from a V6, then we’ll all be driving fun cars for years to come.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 4 / 10
“The SLC looks the part; pert, pretty and suitably sporty, as much at home outside the casinos of Monte Carlo as the supermarkets of Macclesfield.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SLK 2011-2016
Score: 6 / 10
“A lightweight grand tourer with the ability to provide some wind-in-the-hair fun at the same time. Within that definition, it’s good to drive, whichever engine you opt for, although the diesels are distinctly gruff.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed:
“The Mercedes SLC is a desirable convertible that is well balanced in terms of comfort and performance, and impresses whether you’re tackling your favourite road, on a long motorway trip or simply crawling in traffic..”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“The SLK is comfortable and good to cruise around in. The seats are very comfortable and the heating system is impressive – you can happily drive around with the roof off in winter.”
Read review
Safety rating
No safety rating
The Mercedes-Benz SLC was not crash tested by Euro NCAP during its production life.
Eco rating
No eco rating
The Mercedes-Benz SLC was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life.
Reliability rating
The Mercedes-Benz SLC/SLK has a lower-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. Please note that this score covers both the SLC, and the three generations of SLK models that preceded it.
Almost 60% of all reported problems with the SLC/SLK relate to its electrical system, with an average repair bill of around £230. The other area to look out for is the suspension, which accounts for a third of repair claims. This type of claim was the most expensive fault on average, but fortunately, the average bill for these was only about £260.
If you’re looking at a used SLC, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.
