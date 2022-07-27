fbpx

Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz SLC (2011 to 2020)

56%

Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz SLC (2011 to 2020)

Not a current model

    Mercedes-Benz SLC (2016 -2020) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Mercedes-Benz SLC (originally known as the SLK) was a two-door retractable hard-top roadster that rivalled the likes of the Audi TT and BMW Z4.

    The third-generation SLK was launched in 2011, before being renamed as the SLC as part of its mid-life facelift in 2016. The car ended production in 2020 and has not been replaced in the Mercedes-Benz range.

    As part of the mid-lift update and name change, the SLC gained some exterior styling tweaks, a new nine-speed automatic transmission, updated interior tech and a few mechanical additions.

    “The standard nine-speed automatic gearbox ensures smooth and effortless acceleration”, Carwow explained, while also pointing out that the SLC had sharper steering than the outgoing SLK “thanks to adaptive dampers with selectable settings.”

    While the majority of reviewers agreed that the SLC was an improvement over its predecessor, several outlets found it hard to recommend the Mercedes-Benz over its rivals. “The SLC doesn’t have the levels of fun offered by the likes of the Audi TT and BMW Z4 or even, for that matter, smaller and cheaper roadsters including the Mazda MX-5“, What Car said.

    While the interior was well-built – a hallmark of Mercedes-Benz models – many reviewers also commented that the design and tech was quite dated inside, even at launch.

    It might have not been all that engaging on the road, nor all that practical day-to-day, but as Top Gear concluded, “the SLC works well as an easy-going 24/7 roadster.”

    No longer on sale, the Mercedes-Benz SLC and SLK hold an Expert Rating of 56%, based on 37 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

    SLC highlights

    • Attractive exterior looks
    • Well-built inside and out
    • Efficient diesel engine
    • Capable long-distance cruiser

    SLC lowlights

    • Rivals are more engaging on the road
    • Small boot
    • Dated interior
    • SLK’s top-spec V8 engine not available

    Key specifications

    Body style: Two-seat roadster
    Engines:     petrol, diesel
    Price when new:     From £31,170 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2011
    Last updated: Winter 2019/2020
    Replaced: Spring 2020

    Mercedes-Benz SLC (2016 -2020) front view
    Mercedes-Benz SLC (2016 – 2020)
    Mercedes-Benz SLK (2011 – 2016) – front view
    Mercedes-Benz SLK (2011 – 2016)
    Mercedes-Benz SLC (2016 -2020) rear view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-Benz SLC (2016 – 2020)
    Mercedes-Benz SLK (2011 – 2016) – rear view
    Mercedes-Benz SLK (2011 – 2016)
    Mercedes-Benz SLC (2016 -2020) roof view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-Benz SLC (2016 – 2020)
    Mercedes-Benz SLC (2016 -2020) interior view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-Benz SLC (2016 – 2020)
    Mercedes-Benz SLK (2011 – 2016) – dashboard
    Mercedes-Benz SLK (2011 – 2016)

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Business Car

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Daily Mirror

    +

    Fleetworld

    +

    Green Car Guide

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    The Mercedes-Benz SLC was not crash tested by Euro NCAP during its production life.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    The Mercedes-Benz SLC was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The Mercedes-Benz SLC/SLK has a lower-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. Please note that this score covers both the SLC, and the three generations of SLK models that preceded it.

    Almost 60% of all reported problems with the SLC/SLK relate to its electrical system, with an average repair bill of around £230. The other area to look out for is the suspension, which accounts for a third of repair claims. This type of claim was the most expensive fault on average, but fortunately, the average bill for these was only about £260.

    If you’re looking at a used SLC, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz SLC or SLK, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Alpine A110 | Audi TTBMW Z4 | Mazda MX-5Porsche 718 Boxster | Porsche 718 Cayman | Subaru BRZ | Toyota GT86

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

