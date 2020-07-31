Mercedes-Benz reveals prices and specs for updated E-Class

Mercedes-Benz has announced full details for its facelifted E-Class, with prices starting from £39,130.

Available in both saloon and estate guises, the E-Class arrives with a variety of trim levels and engine options.

That entry-level price applies to the E200 Sport saloon, rising to £41,460 for the estate version with the same powertrain.

The E300e AMG Line Edition saloon plug-in hybrid, meanwhile, is priced from £46,230, while the range-topping Mercedes-AMG E63 S comes in at £98,370 and £100,370 for the saloon and estate versions respectively.





Four trim lines will be available from launch – Sport, AMG Line, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus. Even entry-level Sport cars boast Merc’s latest MBUX infotainment system, a twin-screen infotainment setup made of up two 12.3-inch displays, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels and front and rear parking sensors.

AMG Line adds 18-inch alloy wheels and a sports bodykit, while AMG Line Premium brings larger 19-inch alloys wheels, keyless entry and a 360-degree camera. Finally, AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus brings 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof and electrically adjustable front seats – among other features.

All of the four- and six-cylinder engines in the range now feature 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, while full hybrid versions combine a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a 13.5kWh battery capable of driving the E-Class for up to 35 miles on electric power alone.

All versions of the E-Class are on sale now, with first deliveries expected in the autumn.