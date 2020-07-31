Mercedes-Benz reveals prices and specs for updated E-Class

Mercedes-Benz has announced full details for its facelifted E-Class, with prices starting from £39,130.
Available in both saloon and estate guises, the E-Class arrives with a variety of trim levels and engine options.
That entry-level price applies to the E200 Sport saloon, rising to £41,460 for the estate version with the same powertrain.
The E300e AMG Line Edition saloon plug-in hybrid, meanwhile, is priced from £46,230, while the range-topping Mercedes-AMG E63 S comes in at £98,370 and £100,370 for the saloon and estate versions respectively.
Four trim lines will be available from launch – Sport, AMG Line, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus. Even entry-level Sport cars boast Merc’s latest MBUX infotainment system, a twin-screen infotainment setup made of up two 12.3-inch displays, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels and front and rear parking sensors.
AMG Line adds 18-inch alloy wheels and a sports bodykit, while AMG Line Premium brings larger 19-inch alloys wheels, keyless entry and a 360-degree camera. Finally, AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus brings 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof and electrically adjustable front seats – among other features.
All of the four- and six-cylinder engines in the range now feature 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, while full hybrid versions combine a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a 13.5kWh battery capable of driving the E-Class for up to 35 miles on electric power alone.
All versions of the E-Class are on sale now, with first deliveries expected in the autumn.
Nip and tuck for Mercedes-Benz’s unsung hero
The E-Class saloon is really the unsung hero of the Mercedes-Benz family. It’s technically overshadowed by the flagship S-Class and outsold by the smaller C-Class, and often viewed as little more than a chauffeur’s car. But the E-Class (and its forebears) have always been some of the best cars that the company produces, and the current generation is no different.
Launched in 2016, the current E-Class is – as of July 2020 – the highest-rated Mercedes we have analysed to date, with an Expert Rating of 84%. That’s a few points behind the BMW 5 Series, which is still regarded as a better driver’s car, but a very good score nonetheless.
Stuart Masson, Editor