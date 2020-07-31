Mercedes-Benz E-Class saloon facelift 2020
Model update

Mercedes-Benz reveals prices and specs for updated E-Class

On sale now, with first deliveries expected in the autumn

Jack Evans
Mercedes-Benz has announced full details for its facelifted E-Class, with prices starting from £39,130.

Available in both saloon and estate guises, the E-Class arrives with a variety of trim levels and engine options.

That entry-level price applies to the E200 Sport saloon, rising to £41,460 for the estate version with the same powertrain.

The E300e AMG Line Edition saloon plug-in hybrid, meanwhile, is priced from £46,230, while the range-topping Mercedes-AMG E63 S comes in at £98,370 and £100,370 for the saloon and estate versions respectively.

Four trim lines will be available from launch – Sport, AMG Line, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus. Even entry-level Sport cars boast Merc’s latest MBUX infotainment system, a twin-screen infotainment setup made of up two 12.3-inch displays, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels and front and rear parking sensors.

AMG Line adds 18-inch alloy wheels and a sports bodykit, while AMG Line Premium brings larger 19-inch alloys wheels, keyless entry and a 360-degree camera. Finally, AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus brings 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof and electrically adjustable front seats – among other features.

All of the four- and six-cylinder engines in the range now feature 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, while full hybrid versions combine a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a 13.5kWh battery capable of driving the E-Class for up to 35 miles on electric power alone.

All versions of the E-Class are on sale now, with first deliveries expected in the autumn.

Nip and tuck for Mercedes-Benz’s unsung hero

The E-Class saloon is really the unsung hero of the Mercedes-Benz family. It’s technically overshadowed by the flagship S-Class and outsold by the smaller C-Class, and often viewed as little more than a chauffeur’s car. But the E-Class (and its forebears) have always been some of the best cars that the company produces, and the current generation is no different.

Launched in 2016, the current E-Class is – as of July 2020 – the highest-rated Mercedes we have analysed to date, with an Expert Rating of 84%. That’s a few points behind the BMW 5 Series, which is still regarded as a better driver’s car, but a very good score nonetheless.
Stuart Masson, Editor

Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

