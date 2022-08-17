Summary
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is a large people carrier that can seat up to eight people, which replaced the Viano model when it first arrived on UK roads in 2014.
There is also a camper version, called the Marco Polo, but only the people carrier range is covered here. There’s also the EQV electric version of the V-Class, which has a separate Expert Rating.
Like many models in this segment (and its predecessor, the Viano), the V-Class is actually based on a commercial van – the Mercedes-Benz Vito – but Carbuyer comments that “Mercedes has transformed it from a humble van to something more akin to a private jet on the inside”, featuring a high-quality interior that Heycar argues “has more in common with a luxury saloon than a van or MPV.”
The cabin is also fitted with plenty of useful on-board tech as standard. That said, Carwow says that the car’s infotainment system does now feel rather dated – the same system that the V-Class launched with in 2014. The car’s age has consequently led many to question its expensive price, as other people carrier options are both newer and cheaper.
While the people carrier’s 2019 facelift didn’t address the infotainment, it did update the car’s engine options. The former engines, described as “noisy” by Parkers, were replaced by more refined versions that are also more economical.
The majority of reviewers agree that the V-Class offers a relaxing driving experience, including Top Gear which says that the people carrier’s “steering is light and accurate”, and “visibility is excellent”, culminating in a “a pleasant, refined and comfortable experience.”
Others, however, find it hard to ignore its van-based origins. “It still feels solid at high speed, but the faster you go the more brittle the chassis feels” Auto Express claims, adding that “the van underpinnings at the rear mean the car sometimes thumps over expansion joints on the motorway.”
As of August 2022, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on 15 reviews published by the UK motoring media. That’s not a great score, although it’s currently seven points better than the EQV electric model.
V-Class highlights
- Easy to drive considering its size
- Stand-out interior quality
- Spacious cabin that can seat eight
- Relatively efficient engines
- Packed with user-friendly tech
V-Class lowlights
- Undercut by many mainstream rivals
- Expensive, base price and up
- Noisy diesel engines
- Van-like driving dynamics
- Rather dated infotainment
Key specifications
Body style: Van-based people carrier
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £64,075 on-road
Launched: Summer 2014
Last updated: Winter 2019/20
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 300 d AMG Line LWB 2019
Score: 7 / 10
“If you want a plush MPV with acres of space then the new Mercedes V-Class really is the S-Class of posh people movers.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2019
Score: 6 / 10
“Luxury Mercedes V-Class MPV is classy inside, but van-like dynamics and high purchase price hold it back slightly.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 250
Score: 6 / 10
“Lots of practicality and luxury mean the Mercedes V250 is one of the best upmarket MPVs on sale – but it comes at a price.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“It might not look like a traditional luxury car – in fact, it’s based on the Vito van – but the Mercedes V-Class is one of the best.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“Mercedes’ van-based MPV offers economical diesel engines and up to eight seats, but it commands a hefty premium compared to its rivals.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.6 / 10
“With up to eight seats, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class is a big, luxury MPV with a price tag to match.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Mercedes V-Class is a large, practical, posh van-based MPV that’s seriously roomy and comes with a decent amount of equipment, but there are cheaper alternatives.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“While there’s no denying the Mercedes-Benz V-Class owes its roots to the company’s van side of the business, this luxury MPV is a great deal more than just a box with some seats bolted in. The cabin of the V-Class has more in common with a luxury saloon than a van or MPV, with plush materials, a high-quality dashboard and excellent refinement even at motorway speeds.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz V-Class has a luxurious and comfortable cabin, is easy and relaxed to drive, well-equipped as standard, and has a five star Euro NCAP rating.”
Read review
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz V-Class has a spacious cabin, practical layout, solid build quality.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: 2019
Score: 8 / 10
“Luxury MPVs don’t come roomier than the Mercedes-Benz V-Class.”
Read review
The Van Expert
Model reviewed:
“The Mercedes-Benz V-Class certainly sits on the premium end of the people-moving segment, but it justifies its increased price with excellent build quality, a surprisingly refined driving experience and a frugal engine. It may not be quick, but this isn’t a performance-orientated offering after all.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“A few niggles aside, this V-Class feels luxurious and worth the outlay. A fine, MPV/business-express.”
Read review
What Car?
Score: 4 / 10
“The driver’s seat is set quite high and offers an excellent view of the road ahead.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
“There’s plenty of room inside – you can seat up to seven people in lavish comfort (eight in ‘long’ models) or transport 4,785 litres’ worth of kit. The diesel engines don’t lack performance on the road and for such a big car, it’s not as cumbersome to drive as you might think.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2014
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 93%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 67%
Safety assist: 85%
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class was crash tested by safety body Euro NCAP back in 2014, achieving some impressive safety scores for occupant protection and safety assistance technology as part of its five-star rating. Please note however that this score, while still valid, is rather outdated, and Euro NCAP has made its assessments harder since then.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
Model tested: 2.0-litre diesel automatic V 250d
Overall score: 1 stars
Date tested: November 2020
Read the full Green NCAP review
Energy Efficiency Index: 1.2 / 10
Testing a diesel version of the people carrier, Green NCAP said that the V-Class is fitted with a number of mechanical features that make the car very effective at mitigating pollutant emissions. That said, it takes plenty of energy to move a vehicle of this weight, and so the V-Class received a low energy efficiency score due to its fuel consumption average of around 35mpg.
The rating above only applies to the 250d model, which is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to an automatic gearbox. It does not apply to any other engine/gearbox combination.
Reliability rating
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class has a lower-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy.
40% of all reported problems with the V-Class relate to its electrical system, with an average repair bill of more than £450. The other area to look out for is the suspension, which accounts for just under a third of repair claims. The average bill for these was about £400. Engine problems are (unsurprisingly) the most expensive, with a repair cost of around £1,000, but fortunately they appear to be relatively rare.
If you’re looking at a used Mercedes-Benz V-Class, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mercedes-Benz V-Class has received
2019
- Professional Driver Awards – Car of the Year + Best MPV
2018
- Professional Driver Awards – Best MPV
2017
- Professional Driver Awards – Best MPV
2016
- Business Car Awards – Best MPV
2015
- iF Awards – iF Product Design Award
2014
- Red Dot Awards – Red Dot Design Award
