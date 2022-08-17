fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

65%

Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

(2014 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Mercedes-Benz V-Class | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is a large people carrier that can seat up to eight people, which replaced the Viano model when it first arrived on UK roads in 2014.

    There is also a camper version, called the Marco Polo, but only the people carrier range is covered here. There’s also the EQV electric version of the V-Class, which has a separate Expert Rating.

    Like many models in this segment (and its predecessor, the Viano), the V-Class is actually based on a commercial van – the Mercedes-Benz Vito – but Carbuyer comments that “Mercedes has transformed it from a humble van to something more akin to a private jet on the inside”, featuring a high-quality interior that Heycar argues “has more in common with a luxury saloon than a van or MPV.”

    The cabin is also fitted with plenty of useful on-board tech as standard. That said, Carwow says that the car’s infotainment system does now feel rather dated – the same system that the V-Class launched with in 2014. The car’s age has consequently led many to question its expensive price, as other people carrier options are both newer and cheaper.

    While the people carrier’s 2019 facelift didn’t address the infotainment, it did update the car’s engine options. The former engines, described as “noisy” by Parkers, were replaced by more refined versions that are also more economical.

    The majority of reviewers agree that the V-Class offers a relaxing driving experience, including Top Gear which says that the people carrier’s “steering is light and accurate”, and “visibility is excellent”, culminating in a “a pleasant, refined and comfortable experience.”

    Others, however, find it hard to ignore its van-based origins. “It still feels solid at high speed, but the faster you go the more brittle the chassis feels” Auto Express claims, adding that “the van underpinnings at the rear mean the car sometimes thumps over expansion joints on the motorway.”

    As of August 2022, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on 15 reviews published by the UK motoring media. That’s not a great score, although it’s currently seven points better than the EQV electric model.

    V-Class highlights

    • Easy to drive considering its size
    • Stand-out interior quality
    • Spacious cabin that can seat eight
    • Relatively efficient engines
    • Packed with user-friendly tech

    V-Class lowlights

    • Undercut by many mainstream rivals
    • Expensive, base price and up
    • Noisy diesel engines
    • Van-like driving dynamics
    • Rather dated infotainment

    Key specifications

    Body style: Van-based people carrier
    Engines:     petrol, diesel
    Price:     From £64,075 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2014
    Last updated: Winter 2019/20
    Replacement due: TBA

    Mercedes-Benz V-Class front view | Expert Rating
    V-Class (2019 – present)
    Mercedes-Benz V-Class rear view | Expert Rating
    V-Class (2019 – present)
    Mercedes-Benz V-Class interior view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-Benz V-Class (2014 - 2019) front view | Expert Rating
    V-Class (2014 – 2019)
    Mercedes-Benz V-Class (2014 - 2019) rear view | Expert Rating
    V-Class (2014 – 2019)

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Motors.co.uk

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Van Expert

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: October 2014
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 93%
    Child protection: 87%
    Vulnerable road users: 67%
    Safety assist: 85%

    The Mercedes-Benz V-Class was crash tested by safety body Euro NCAP back in 2014, achieving some impressive safety scores for occupant protection and safety assistance technology as part of its five-star rating. Please note however that this score, while still valid, is rather outdated, and Euro NCAP has made its assessments harder since then.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    Model tested: 2.0-litre diesel automatic V 250d

    Overall score: 1 stars
    Date tested: November 2020
    Read the full Green NCAP review

    Clean Air Index: 7.2 / 10
    Energy Efficiency Index: 1.2 / 10

    Testing a diesel version of the people carrier, Green NCAP said that the V-Class is fitted with a number of mechanical features that make the car very effective at mitigating pollutant emissions. That said, it takes plenty of energy to move a vehicle of this weight, and so the V-Class received a low energy efficiency score due to its fuel consumption average of around 35mpg.

    The rating above only applies to the 250d model, which is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to an automatic gearbox. It does not apply to any other engine/gearbox combination.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The Mercedes-Benz V-Class has a lower-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy.

    40% of all reported problems with the V-Class relate to its electrical system, with an average repair bill of more than £450. The other area to look out for is the suspension, which accounts for just under a third of repair claims. The average bill for these was about £400. Engine problems are (unsurprisingly) the most expensive, with a repair cost of around £1,000, but fortunately they appear to be relatively rare.

    If you’re looking at a used Mercedes-Benz V-Class, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mercedes-Benz V-Class has received

    2019

    • Professional Driver Awards – Car of the Year + Best MPV

    2018

    • Professional Driver Awards – Best MPV

    2017

    • Professional Driver Awards – Best MPV

    2016

    • Business Car Awards – Best MPV

    2015

    • iF Awards – iF Product Design Award

    2014

    • Red Dot Awards – Red Dot Design Award

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer | Citroën SpaceTourer | Ford GalaxyFord S-Max | Ford Tourneo Custom | Peugeot Traveller | Toyota Proace Verso | Vauxhall Vivaro Life | Volkswagen Sharan | Volkswagen Caravelle

    Buy a new or used Mercedes-Benz V-Class

    If you’re looking to buy a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

    Motorpoint logo 600x300

    Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

    Lease a new Mercedes-Benz V-Class

    If you’re looking to lease a new Mercedes-Benz V-Class, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Hippo Leasing 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Ready2Lease logo

    Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    Car subscriptions

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Exchange My Car logo 600x300

    Get an instant valuation for your car from Exchange My Car.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    Mercedes-Benz V-ClassThe Mercedes-Benz V-Class is one of the most luxurious and spacious people carriers on sale, but these class-leading qualities come at a hefty price.

    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Warranty offers from Warrantywise

    Insurance offers from Motoreasy

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners