All-electric Mercedes EQS goes on sale

Mercedes-Benz has started taking orders for the first luxury saloon in its EQ electric range, the EQS, with the first UK deliveries expected in late 2021.

The car, which becomes the flagship of the German brand’s battery-electric line-up, has a starting price of £100K (well, £99,995 to be precise). This price will buy the EQS 450+ in entry-level trim, but prices escalate quickly if you want all of the gadgets highlighted at the car’s launch.

The EQS is built on an all-new Mercedes-Benz modular platform specifically designed for large luxury electric vehicles. Its 108 kWh lithium-ion battery powers a 333hp motor, offering an official battery range of up to 453 miles.

A built-in 200kWh onboard charger replenishes the battery from 10 to 80% capacity in just half an hour, while Mercedes claims that rapid charging at that rate for 15 minutes will deliver a 186-mile range extension.

Highlights among the standard equipment list include a panoramic sunroof, heated seats in the front and rear, a 12-inch driver display and a 13-inch central display controlling the multimedia system and navigation.

This ‘hyperscreen’ dashboard is an £8,000 optional extra…

Four more trim levels are available, adding such elements as a digital light system, a head-up display, remote parking, massage seats and gesture control of the interior systems.

The top of the range Exclusive Luxury trim, which costs £21,000 more than the entry level AMG Line model, gives you the option to spend a further £3,995 on a rear-seat ‘luxury lounge’ package, which includes electrically adjustable rear seats with massage functions, a rear armrest with wireless smartphone charging, an Android tablet and climate control for the rear seats.

Likely to be the most desirable option, however will be the £7,995 ‘hyperscreen’ dashboard. Available on all but entry-level versions, this merges all the various dash displays and functions under one full-width curved glass screen more than 1.4 metres wide.

Buyers of the EQS will receive a three-year subscription to Mercedes me Charge, which provides access to green charging from many public charging providers under one single account. Also included is a one-year subscription to Ionity, which offers free rapid charging.