fbpx

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

More Expert Ratings
More new car ratings
56 %
Expert Rating
MG 3 (2019 facelift) – Expert Rating

MG 3

(2014 – present)

The MG 3 (styled as MG3) is a small, supermini-class, five-door hatchback. It was launched in the UK back in 2014, with a major facelift arriving in 2019.

The MG 3 rates very much at the bottom end of the small car segment, based on 18 reviews we have analysed from across the UK motoring media. As of May 2019, it has an Expert Rating of 56% – the only small car with a worse score than that is the Mitsubishi Mirage.

There is very little to recommend the MG3 over any other similarly-priced small cars. It had a sub-par three-star safety rating when it was tested by Euro NCAP seven years ago, and that rating has now expired because the car doesn’t even meet the required standard for a three-star rating anymore.

As a used car, it might be worth looking at if the price was low enough, but the MG 3 doesn’t stack up as a new car. The new Dacia Sandero is both significantly cheaper and significantly better (although it has its own safety concerns), while more expensive rivals are both better and safer.

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatchback
Engine: petrol
Price: From £12,300 on-road

Launched: Spring 2014
Last updated: Spring 2019
Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

MG3 (2019 facelift) – front
MG3 (2019 facelift)
MG3 (2019 facelift) – rear
MG3 (2019 facelift)
MG3 (2019 facelift) – dashboard
MG3 (2019 facelift)
MG3 (2014 - 2019) – top
MG3 (2014 – 2019)
MG3 (2014 - 2019) – front
MG3 (2014 – 2019)

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Eurekar

+

Evo

+

Honest John

+

Motors.co.uk

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The MG 3 was crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2014 and achieved a three-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2021 and is no longer valid.

Euro NCAP’s crash testing standards are raised almost every year, and ratings will expire when a vehicle no longer meets the latest standards for that rating. Sometimes a vehicle will be re-tested against the newer standards and awarded a new (usually lower) rating, but this has not happened in the case of the MG 3.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The MG 3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed.

The MG 3 is now an old car, so it is likely that it will never be tested by Green NCAP. If it does ever happen, we’ll update this page with the results.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The MG 3 has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Owing to the car’s age, it’s unlikely to ever be assessed.

Find your perfect MG 3

Explore thousands of cars for sale with Carsnip, the UK’s automotive search engine

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the MG 3, you might also like to consider these vehicles

Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Ford Fiesta | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2Mini hatch | Mitsubishi MirageNissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda FabiaSuzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

More Expert Ratings

The latest cars we've analysed

Latest news and advice

The latest content published at The Car Expert

This page last updated:

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Carsnip

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

Latest ratings
Top-rated cars
Top-rated SUVs
All ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Commercial Vehicle Engineer
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.