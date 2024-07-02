Summary

The MG 3 (styled as MG3) is a small, supermini-class, five-door hatchback. This is the latest third-generation model, which MG has calls the ‘MG3 Hybrid+’ due to its petrol-electric hybrid powertrain.

The supermini has received an encouraging set of good review scores from the British motoring media so far, as Alex Ingram of Auto Express argues the MG “among the most fun to drive, comfortable and best-equipped cars in its class”, while the Carbuyer team praises the hatchback for its “punchy hybrid system” and its “very competitive price”.

While there are reviews already published on the new MG 3, we currently don’t have any safety, emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this MG an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

MG 3 highlights Fun driving experience

Efficient and punchy hybrid engine

Affordable price tag MG 3 lowlights Rivals offer more boot space

No steering wheel reach adjustment

Some cheap interior plastics

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £18,495 on-road Launched: Summer 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The MG3 is among the most fun to drive, comfortable and best-equipped cars in its class. It’s also easily the fastest while returning strong fuel consumption figures. That it achieves all of this while vastly undercutting pretty much every other rival on price makes it a proper supermini star.”

Author: Alex Ingram

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 5 / 10

“True to its value brand credentials, the MG3 Hybrid undercuts similar hybrid superminis like the Renault Clio, Toyota Yaris and Mazda 2 Hybrid, but you can feel where that money has been saved. Low cost of entry and a seven-year warranty count in its favour but you get what you pay for and we’d be happy spending a little more for the extra quality of the Renault, Toyota or Mazda.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The MG 3 Hyvbrid is an impressive new supermini that offers comfort, practicality, lots of technology and hybrid power for several grand less than its rivals.”

Author: Kris Culmer

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Though its predecessor failed to make much of an impression, the latest MG3 represents a huge step forward. It features an efficient and punchy hybrid system and a well-equipped interior – not only that, it’s also fun to drive, and you get all this for a very competitive price, winning it big points.”

Author: Charlie Harvey, Alex Ingram

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The MG3 offers more power and performance than its hybrid alternatives for less money, but it feels its price in places.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The MG 3 has achieved a repeat of the MG 4 EV’s knock-out value for money. It’s a hugely competent supermini, packing a full hybrid drivetrain and almost 200hp, for similar sums of money for cars with little more than half the power. Comparable hybrids, such as the Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris are significantly more expensive – food for thought for all of the opposition.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Trophy

“The MG 3 Hybrid is a fun, comfy car that’s perfect for short journeys and city driving – but the best bit is the price.”

Author: Rob Gill

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Trophy

Score: 8 / 10

“While the headline here is the cheapest full hybrid model in the UK, the MG 3 isn’t that much cheaper than its rivals unless you take the level of equipment into account. Although the MG is perfectly adequate as a hybrid model, I’d wager there are those who’d prefer a decent used Toyota Yaris, Honda Jazz or even a Renault Clio.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Some rivals are better to drive and have better interiors, but the MG3’s cheap price tag, comfortable ride, efficient hybrid engine and standard equipment levels make it a very appealing choice among its small car rivals. We’d stick with the entry-level SE trim, but top-spec Trophy is not a big step up in price.”

Author: Dan Jones

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2024, the MG 3 Hybrid+ has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2024, the MG 3 Hybrid+ has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is lower for an hybrid car) and energy efficiency. Hybrid cars are more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the MG 3 Hybrid+ is likely to score highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the MG 3 Hybrid+ to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the new MG 3 we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the MG 3 Hybrid+. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the MG 3 Hybrid+, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | Mazda 2 Hybrid | Mini Cooper | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

More information

More news, reviews and information about the MG 3 at The Car Expert

