fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

MG 3 Hybrid+

MG 3 (2024) | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The MG 3 (styled as MG3) is a small, supermini-class, five-door hatchback. This is the latest third-generation model, which MG has calls the ‘MG3 Hybrid+’ due to its petrol-electric hybrid powertrain.

The supermini has received an encouraging set of good review scores from the British motoring media so far, as Alex Ingram of Auto Express argues the MG “among the most fun to drive, comfortable and best-equipped cars in its class”, while the Carbuyer team praises the hatchback for its “punchy hybrid system” and its “very competitive price”.

While there are reviews already published on the new MG 3, we currently don’t have any safety, emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this MG an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

MG 3 highlights

  • Fun driving experience
  • Efficient and punchy hybrid engine
  • Affordable price tag

MG 3 lowlights

  • Rivals offer more boot space
  • No steering wheel reach adjustment
  • Some cheap interior plastics

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £18,495 on-road

Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

MG 3 (2024) front view | Expert Rating
MG 3 (2024) rear view | Expert Rating
MG 3 (2024) interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Telegraph

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2024, the MG 3 Hybrid+ has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2024, the MG 3 Hybrid+ has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is lower for an hybrid car) and energy efficiency. Hybrid cars are more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the MG 3 Hybrid+ is likely to score highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the MG 3 Hybrid+ to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the new MG 3 we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the MG 3 Hybrid+. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the MG 3 Hybrid+, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C3 | Dacia SanderoHonda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | Mazda 2 HybridMini CooperNissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Toyota YarisVauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

More news, reviews and information about the MG 3 at The Car Expert

MG 3 (2014 to 2024)

MG 3 (2014 to 2024)

Compact MG 3 hybrid now available to order

Compact MG 3 hybrid now available to order

All-new MG 3 hatchback debuts

All-new MG 3 hatchback debuts

The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2023

The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2023

The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2022

The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2022

The cheapest new cars on sale in 2022

The cheapest new cars on sale in 2022

The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2021

The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2021

MG 3 range bolstered with Exclusive Nav trim

MG 3 range bolstered with Exclusive Nav trim

New MG 3 launches with seven-year warranty

New MG 3 launches with seven-year warranty

Buy a MG 3

If you’re looking to buy a new or used MG 3, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Subscribe to a MG 3

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
Find out more

Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The third-generation MG 3 supermini has been well-received by the motoring media, praised for its driving experience and competitive price tag.MG 3 Hybrid+
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved