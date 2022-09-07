fbpx

Expert Rating

MG 4

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

81%

Expert Rating

MG 4

(2022 - present)

    MG 4 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The MG 4 (styled by the company as MG4) is a five-door hatchback and one of the cheapest electric cars on the market, undercutting established battery-powered rivals like the Vauxhall Corsa-e and Volkswagen ID.3.

    Officially marketed as the MG4 EV in Europe and the MG Mulan in China, this small family car is MG’s first full-electric hatchback, and going by to the glowing reviews published by the UK motoring media, the manufacturer seems to have hit the nail on the head in what the Carwow team calls “a landmark moment for the brand.”

    Besides its low price point that makes it an attractive gateway to EV ownership, reviewers comment that the MG 4 is one of the best options in its class thanks to its competitive battery range and generous seven year warranty, as well as its comfortable and rewarding driving experience.

    “It’s not just the budget brands who should be worried about this car stealing their sales”, Parker‘s Tom Wiltshire argues, “the established players ought to keep a look out too.”

    These established rivals do have more interior refinement – the MG 4’s cheap interior plastics a reflection of its low pricing. The car has also received some flack for its fiddly infotainment system, but What Car? comments that this touchscreen console is “still slightly better than the appalling infotainment in the Volkswagen ID 3.”

    Available for £10k less than the ID.3, the MG 4 is certainly an appealing value-for-money EV contender that many journalists believe is set to become a frequent sight on UK roads in the coming years. As Top Gear concludes, “When you dig into what the MG4 does for the money, it’s probably the only car in the class to recommend.”

    As of September 2022, the MG 4 holds an Expert Rating of 81%, based on 15 reviews published by UK media outlets. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see further UK-based reviews being published in the next few months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    MG 4 highlights

    • Fun to drive
    • Competitive battery range
    • Comfortable ride
    • Long warranty
    • Unparalleled pricing

    MG 4 lowlights

    • Fiddly infotainment
    • Rather poor rear visibility
    • Some cheap interior plastics
    • No front boot storage
    • Road noise can be loud at speed

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium hatchback
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £25,995 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    MG 4 front view | Expert Rating
    MG 4 rear view | Expert Rating
    MG 4 interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    The Car Expert

    +

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of September 2022, the MG 4 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of September 2022, the MG 4 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The MG 4 is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the MG 4 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the MG 4 we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the MG 4, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Citroën C4 | Audi A3 | BMW 1 SeriesCitroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault MeganeSEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Suzuki SwaceToyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    MG 4Other electric cars are more polished, but reviewers believe MG 4 is one of the best in its class - its unbeatable pricing is a bonus.

