The MG 4 (styled by the company as MG4) is a five-door hatchback and one of the cheapest electric cars on the market, undercutting established battery-powered rivals like the Vauxhall Corsa-e and Volkswagen ID.3.

Officially marketed as the MG4 EV in Europe and the MG Mulan in China, this small family car is MG’s first full-electric hatchback, and going by to the glowing reviews published by the UK motoring media, the manufacturer seems to have hit the nail on the head in what the Carwow team calls “a landmark moment for the brand.”

Besides its low price point that makes it an attractive gateway to EV ownership, reviewers comment that the MG 4 is one of the best options in its class thanks to its competitive battery range and generous seven year warranty, as well as its comfortable and rewarding driving experience.

“It’s not just the budget brands who should be worried about this car stealing their sales”, Parker‘s Tom Wiltshire argues, “the established players ought to keep a look out too.”

These established rivals do have more interior refinement – the MG 4’s cheap interior plastics a reflection of its low pricing. The car has also received some flack for its fiddly infotainment system, but What Car? comments that this touchscreen console is “still slightly better than the appalling infotainment in the Volkswagen ID 3.”

Available for £10k less than the ID.3, the MG 4 is certainly an appealing value-for-money EV contender that many journalists believe is set to become a frequent sight on UK roads in the coming years. As Top Gear concludes, “When you dig into what the MG4 does for the money, it’s probably the only car in the class to recommend.”

As of September 2022, the MG 4 holds an Expert Rating of 81%, based on 15 reviews published by UK media outlets. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see further UK-based reviews being published in the next few months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

MG 4 highlights Fun to drive

Competitive battery range

Comfortable ride

Long warranty

Unparalleled pricing MG 4 lowlights Fiddly infotainment

Rather poor rear visibility

Some cheap interior plastics

No front boot storage

Road noise can be loud at speed

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £25,995 on-road Launched: Summer 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 150kW 64kWh Trophy

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The MG 4 brings the electric vehicle much closer to being affordable yet still combines practicality with fun, boasting a good range and an enjoyable driving experience due to its performance-pitched chassis.” (Andrew Charman)

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Our first drive of the new MG4 proves that the brand finally has what it needs to take on the big boys, thanks to decent driving manners and a good range for a very keen price.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The MG4 is a stylish proposition, and is built on pure electric foundations, meaning more space inside, better range and improved tech. It also looks a lot funkier than anything MG has offered before, meaning it can compete with popular EVs like the Vauxhall Corsa-e, Renault Zoe, Peugeot e-208 and even the VW ID.3 on looks as well as value.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The MG 4 offers a great deal, especially for the price. It’s more agreeably engaging than the ID 3, more sporting, better to sit in, better to look at and substantially more affordable. It’s much roomier than its supermini rivals, too.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“MG’s managed to make a desirable car that somehow undercuts its main rival by more than £10,000. It’s loaded with kit, genuinely competent on the road and backed by a strong concoction of seven-year warranty and friendly local dealers.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The MG4’s neat design, fun handling and efficient electric powertrain should see it score well with buyers. Factor in its price tag of just under £26,000 in entry-level guise – which includes a perfectly decent amount of equipment – and the MG4 seems destined to fly out of showrooms as more buyers look to make the switch to electric.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“MG cars of recent years have often come with the caveat of being good for the price. With the MG4 though, there’s none of that — it’s simply very good. Perhaps a landmark moment for the brand.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The MG4 EV combines range, practicality and loads of kit into a sharp-looking, fun-to-drive package all at an unbeatable price.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“While I like the MG5 and ZS, neither are cars that I would describe as desirable. The MG4 on the other hand looks the real deal. The design looks seriously sharp and the return to the classic hatchback shape is a good move. This really feels like a next-generation of electric car.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The MG 4 EV will mark a bold new direction for the brand, with the company underlining an enhanced driving experience derived from a new rear-wheel drive platform.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“We’re highly impressed with the way this car drives, more than happy with the quality of the interior and the levels of equipment you get as standard and comfortable that the space on offer is enough for a small family to comfortably use. As a result it’s not just the budget brands who should be worried about this car stealing their sales – the established players ought to keep a look out too.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“As a gateway to EV ownership, the MG4 is absolutely on the money and shames more established brands charging many thousands of pounds more for EVs which frankly offer no more than a familiar badge.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“It’s a good car – one of the best in its class – and the fact it comes with an attractive price tag only makes it more appealing. Of course, the styling won’t be to everyone’s taste and the rear cabin is a bit dingy, but this is a really solid contender in the electric car market.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“When you dig into what the MG4 does for the money, it’s probably the only car in the class to recommend.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The MG4 is one of the cheapest new electric cars around. For your money you are getting something that is decent to drive, comfortable and, if you go for the Long Range version, you’ll get a good range between charges, too. There are other electric cars that are more polished and more practical – but they’re all more expensive.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of September 2022, the MG 4 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of September 2022, the MG 4 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

The MG 4 is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the MG 4 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the MG 4 we’ll publish the score here.

