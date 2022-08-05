MG 4 EV pricing and specs revealed

Ahead of the family hatchback’s official UK launch in September, MG Motors has released pricing and trim level specification details for its brand-new MG 4 EV.

As The Car Expert reported back in July, customers interested in the new MG 4 EV range will have two different powertrain options to choose from – an entry-level 51kWh battery pack and a more powerful 64kWh unit, which MG says have a range of 218 and 281 miles respectively.

The manufacturer has since announced that this entry-level ‘Standard’ powertrain will only be available with lead-in ‘SE’ trim grade (sold as the ‘SE Standard’). The larger ‘Long Range’ battery pack option will be available with both the ‘SE’ trim (‘SE Long Range’) and the top-spec ‘Trophy’ trim (‘Trophy Long Range’).

Despite using the larger battery pack, this top-spec ‘Trophy Long Range’ model has a shorter official all-electric range of 270 miles – something that MG is yet to properly explain. We will have to wait until September for the new EV’s performance figures too.

The brand says that the battery technology the MG 4 uses is just 11cm thick in either configuration, which increases boot space in the rear, as well as improving the car’s grip on the road.

Designed on a new platform, the MG 4 looks like nothing else in MG’s current arsenal, and with its grille-less front end and SUV-style bumper cladding, it marks a turning point for the brand’s design ethos. Six different exterior colours will be available from launch.

The MG 4 EV comes with LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, and stepping inside, every model is fitted with a seven-inch driver’s display behind the steering wheel, and a ten-inch ‘floating’ infotainment screen that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Every car also comes with a seven-year warranty.

‘SE’ models also come with rear parking sensors, and a rather rudimentary version of the Brand’s ‘MG Pilot’ tech bundle, which includes an adaptive cruise control function.

We now know that the initial render art of the MG 4 EV released a few months ago was of the top-spec ‘Trophy’ trim – distinguished from standard models by its two-tone roof and rear spoiler. The trim also comes with a number of added interior features, including a heated and electrically-adjustable driver’s seat trimmed in leather, wireless phone charging, and the brand’s own navigation software that provides live traffic updates while on the move.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘SE’ (from £25,995) Automatic LED headlights

17-inch alloy wheels

Seven-inch driver’s display

Ten-inch infotainment screen

Automatic climate control

Rear parking sensors

Adaptive cruise control

Seven-year warranty Top-spec ‘Trophy’ (from £31,495) Two-tone roof

Rear spoiler

Rear window privacy glass

Leather interior trim

Wireless phone charging

Electrically-adjustable driver’s seat

Heated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Live infotainment navigation software

360-degree parking camera

Blind spot detection

Lane keeping assistance

Rear traffic alert

With pricing starting at £26K, the new MG 4 EV is set to become one of the cheapest new electric cars on the market, undercutting family car rivals like the Volkswagen ID.3 by over £10K. MG says it has more details to follow in September, before the car’s official launch event.