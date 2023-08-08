fbpx

Model update

MG 4 now available with bigger battery

The electric MG 4 hatchback is now available with a third battery pack option which offers a longer range on a single charge

MG 4 Trophy Extended Range

by Sean Rees

The mid-sized MG 4 family car is now offered in a ‘Trophy Extended Range’ trim, which builds on the cheaper ‘Trophy’ grade by introducing two-tone exterior paintwork and a bigger battery.

The hatchback is still available with the entry-level 51kWh the more powerful 64kWh battery options – the 77kWh unit in the ‘Trophy Extended Range’ is another addition.

MG says that the ‘Trophy Extended Range’ can muster up to 323 miles on a single charge – 105 miles more than the entry-level MG 4 ‘SE’. By comparison, this model comes with the same size battery as the more upmarket Hyundai Ioniq 5 but offers around 20 more miles for nearly £10k less.

There are no other changes not already included in the ‘Trophy’ trim, which features heated front seats, a 360-degree parking camera and a wireless smartphone charger, apart from a two-tone exterior finish that paints the roof in black. The ‘Trophy Extended Range’ is now available, with prices starting north of £37k.

The MG 4 has received some glowing reviews published by the UK motoring media, with praise for its competitive battery range, comfortable ride and its rather unparalleled pricing. That said, it has been criticised for its poor rear visibility and some cheap interior plastics. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 80%.

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
