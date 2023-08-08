MG 4 now available with bigger battery

The mid-sized MG 4 family car is now offered in a ‘Trophy Extended Range’ trim, which builds on the cheaper ‘Trophy’ grade by introducing two-tone exterior paintwork and a bigger battery.

The hatchback is still available with the entry-level 51kWh the more powerful 64kWh battery options – the 77kWh unit in the ‘Trophy Extended Range’ is another addition.

MG says that the ‘Trophy Extended Range’ can muster up to 323 miles on a single charge – 105 miles more than the entry-level MG 4 ‘SE’. By comparison, this model comes with the same size battery as the more upmarket Hyundai Ioniq 5 but offers around 20 more miles for nearly £10k less.

There are no other changes not already included in the ‘Trophy’ trim, which features heated front seats, a 360-degree parking camera and a wireless smartphone charger, apart from a two-tone exterior finish that paints the roof in black. The ‘Trophy Extended Range’ is now available, with prices starting north of £37k.

The MG 4 has received some glowing reviews published by the UK motoring media, with praise for its competitive battery range, comfortable ride and its rather unparalleled pricing. That said, it has been criticised for its poor rear visibility and some cheap interior plastics. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 80%.