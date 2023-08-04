Summary

The MG 4 XPower is a high-performance version of the all-electric MG 4 hatchback, and the first model to sport MG’s ‘XPower’ branding since the mid-noughties.

The hot hatch is powered by the same 64kWh battery pack as the MG 4 Long Range, but with an additional electric motor which gives the car more than double the power – 429hp to be exact – and a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.8 seconds.

“That’s even faster than a Porsche 911 Carrera”, Honest John points out, while Richard Ingram of Auto Express describes the XPower as an “esteemed all-rounder” which is “fast, fun and expertly engineered”. Electrifying.com‘s Ginny Buckley says “the performance stats of this car are barely believable, what’s not to love?”

Top Gear’s Ollie Marriage sees things a little differently. “If you’re still insisting this is a hot hatch, then the answer is no, emphatically not. It’s dull. It’s not eager or enticing at all and although it doesn’t do anything worrying if you pile into a corner, all it does do is struggle to cope.”

Reviewers agree that the XPower offers serious pace in a rather unrivalled value-for-money package, but like other recently launched high-power EVs which have faced similar criticisms, many outlets struggle to recommend the car as a hot hatch as it lacks the driving dynamics that make current petrol-powered hot hatches thrilling to drive.

As Carwow concludes, “traditional hot hatch buyers may struggle to be won over by quite a muted driving experience” beyond the price tag.

As of August 2023, the MG 4 XPower holds an Expert Rating of 64%, based on nine reviews published by the British motoring media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

MG 4 XPower highlights Seriously fast

Great value-for-money

As practical as the standard MG 4 MG 4 XPower lowlights Same exterior looks as the standard hatch

Reduced battery range

Not as much fun to drive as ICE-powered hot hatches

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £36,495 on-road Launched: Summer 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Ultimately, those partial to the sounds and sensations of a petrol hot hatch will find the MG4 XPower lacking in drama. But let that not take away from what an esteemed all-rounder this is; fast, fun and expertly engineered, the hot MG4 is better compared to its new raft of EV rivals than it is to historical big hitters.” (Richard Ingram)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“MG has probably guessed that acceleration will be a bigger draw than all the touchy-feely handling stuff. It’s probably right, but the search for the first proper electric hot hatch continues.” (Illya Verpraet)

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“Like the Smart #1 Brabus, it’s missing the point of the performance car. We’d happily sacrifice a bit of comfort for greater agility and a bit more feel to make this a better driver’s car.

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“For stomach-churning, sports-car troubling performance at a value price, the MG 4 XPower delivers big. That said, traditional hot hatch buyers may struggle to be won over by quite a muted driving experience beyond the numbers.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Performance is impressive, as is the price. In fact, we don’t think there’s anything quite like it on the market, whether it’s driven by petrol, diesel or electricity. Plus it still has all the good stuff – including that seven year warranty – that we like about the MG4.” (Ginny Buckley)

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

“The car’s performance is electrifying, with 0-62mph acceleration achieved in just 3.8 seconds, even faster than a Porsche 911 Carrera.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 6.2 / 10

“If you prefer to have your fun in the bends rather than the straight bits, this probably isn’t for you. The additional motor ruins the playful balance of the standard car, with the XPower feeling scrappier and less confidence inspiring the faster you go.” (Alan Taylor-Jones)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“If you’re still insisting this is a hot hatch, then the answer is no, emphatically not. It’s dull. It’s not eager or enticing at all, there’s little feedback from any of the controls, no noise, and although it doesn’t do anything worrying if you pile into a corner, all it does do is struggle to cope.” (Ollie Marriage)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

“The MG4 XPOWER delivers truly jaw-dropping acceleration.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 83%

Child protection: 80%

Vulnerable road users: 75%

Safety assist: 78%

The MG 4 XPower shares its Euro NCAP safety rating with the structurally identical MG 4 hatchback, which was awarded five-stars in December 2022.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of August 2023, the MG 4 XPower has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of August 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the MG 4 XPower to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the XPower, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of August 2023, we don’t have running cost data available for the MG 4 XPower. Check back again soon.

