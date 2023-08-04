fbpx

Expert Rating

MG 4 XPower

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

64%

Expert Rating

MG 4 XPower

(2023 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    MG 4 XPower | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The MG 4 XPower is a high-performance version of the all-electric MG 4 hatchback, and the first model to sport MG’s ‘XPower’ branding since the mid-noughties.

    The hot hatch is powered by the same 64kWh battery pack as the MG 4 Long Range, but with an additional electric motor which gives the car more than double the power – 429hp to be exact – and a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.8 seconds.

    “That’s even faster than a Porsche 911 Carrera”, Honest John points out, while Richard Ingram of Auto Express describes the XPower as an “esteemed all-rounder” which is “fast, fun and expertly engineered”. Electrifying.com‘s Ginny Buckley says “the performance stats of this car are barely believable, what’s not to love?”

    Top Gear’s Ollie Marriage sees things a little differently. “If you’re still insisting this is a hot hatch, then the answer is no, emphatically not. It’s dull. It’s not eager or enticing at all and although it doesn’t do anything worrying if you pile into a corner, all it does do is struggle to cope.”

    Reviewers agree that the XPower offers serious pace in a rather unrivalled value-for-money package, but like other recently launched high-power EVs which have faced similar criticisms, many outlets struggle to recommend the car as a hot hatch as it lacks the driving dynamics that make current petrol-powered hot hatches thrilling to drive.

    As Carwow concludes, “traditional hot hatch buyers may struggle to be won over by quite a muted driving experience” beyond the price tag.

    As of August 2023, the MG 4 XPower holds an Expert Rating of 64%, based on nine reviews published by the British motoring media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    MG 4 XPower highlights

    • Seriously fast
    • Great value-for-money
    • As practical as the standard MG 4

    MG 4 XPower lowlights

    • Same exterior looks as the standard hatch
    • Reduced battery range
    • Not as much fun to drive as ICE-powered hot hatches

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium hatchback
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £36,495 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    MG 4 XPower front view | Expert Rating
    MG 4 XPower rear view | Expert Rating
    MG 4 XPower interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: December 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 83%
    Child protection: 80%
    Vulnerable road users: 75%
    Safety assist: 78%

    The MG 4 XPower shares its Euro NCAP safety rating with the structurally identical MG 4 hatchback, which was awarded five-stars in December 2022.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of August 2023, the MG 4 XPower has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of August 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the MG 4 XPower to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the XPower, we’ll publish the score here.

    Running cost rating

    Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

    Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

    No data yet

    As of August 2023, we don’t have running cost data available for the MG 4 XPower. Check back again soon.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the MG 4 XPower, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Abarth 500e | Cupra Born | Hyundai Ioniq 5 N | Kia EV6 GT | Smart #1 | Volkswagen ID.3

    More news, reviews and information about the MG 4 range at The Car Expert

    MG 4

    MG 4

    Performance-enhanced MG 4 XPower debuts

    Performance-enhanced MG 4 XPower debuts

    MG 4 achieves top marks in crash safety test

    MG 4 achieves top marks in crash safety test

    MG 4 test drive

    MG 4 test drive

    MG 4 EV pricing and specs revealed

    MG 4 EV pricing and specs revealed

    All-new MG 4 EV set for September launch

    All-new MG 4 EV set for September launch

