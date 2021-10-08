Summary

The second edition to MG Motor’s EV line-up, after the MG ZS EV, the MG 5 was the first all-electric estate car to go on sale in the UK, launching in October 2020.

Offering a lower price of entry to electric car ownership, the MG 5 has been an important contributor to what has been a very successful 2021 so far for MG, as the British manufacturer continues their strategy of undercutting their rivals by selling budget alternatives.

The MG 5 doesn’t really have much competition; the only other all-electric estate car available at the moment is the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, and you certainly can’t get one of those for under £30,000…

To capitalise on the selling success of the MG 5, MG has also released a Long Range variant, which increases the battery range to roughly 220 miles.

The MG 5 has received mixed reviews from the UK media, with criticism centring around the driving characteristics. Auto Express commented that MG 5’s “steering is numb and remote, there’s plenty of body roll through the bends, and while it has a Sport mode, it’s hard to think of a circumstance where you might use it.”

The exterior design of the MG 5 is also not winning over journalists; the reviewer for Car explained that he is not enthused by “gopping expanse of glossy black plastic that forms the grille.”

Nevertheless, the MG 5 has garnered heaps of praise for its affordability, its practical and roomy interior, its good standard of equipment, and strong battery range. Top Gear concluded, “As a fuss-free entry point into practical EV ownership, there might not be a better option on the market today.”

As of October 2021, the MG 5 has an Expert Rating of 62% based on reviews collected from 17 different UK media sources.

MG 5 highlights Roomy, family-friendly interior

Low running costs

Respectable battery range

Good standard of equipment

Great value for money MG 5 lowlights Bland exterior looks

Rigid ride quality

Poor handling dynamics and body control

Rather pointless Sport mode

Rivals have higher quality interior trim

Key specifications

Body style: Medium-sized estate

Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered

Price: From £25,095 on-road Launched: Autumn 2020

Last updated: Summer 2021

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“With its 250-mile range, practical estate body and keen pricing, the MG5 could be the smart all-electric choice.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you want a cheap electric car then the new MG 5 EV deserves serious consideration. It’s not glamorous, even compared with the electric ZS SUV, but the no-frills approach means it combines solid range with vast amounts of space, strong levels of equipment.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The MG 5 hits only an adequate standard for build quality and interior fit and finish, and has very limited ambitions in other departments as well. But it would work better as simple, functional, zero-emissions transport than a great many of its affordable electric rivals.”

Read review Model reviewed: Exclusive

Score: 7 / 10

“MG’s all-important second EV has a segment to itself, but unique bodystyle can’t compensate for its biggest shortcomings.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s no thriller – and not trying to be. It’s pragmatic, but not devoid of charm.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“This latest MG5 doesn’t bring any particular flair in terms of styling, but as a down-to-earth, no-nonsense EV it really does make a solid case for itself.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The MG 5 EV is a practical electric car that can do more than 200 miles on a single charge.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: EV

“An EV estate such as this MG5 could end up being a brilliant company car.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.5 / 10

“An acceptable range, plenty of estate practicality and a fair amount equipment for the price, the MG 5 is the most sensible of sensible cars. In a good way.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: SW Exclusive

Score: 8 / 10

“MG knows its market and the MG5 SW hits the spot perfectly. It’s quiet, has a good range, is comfortable over bumps and gives a traditional estate car choice that’s currently unique in the electric vehicle world. If MG keeps making cars this good when it comes to value, the success story will continue.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed:

“The MG 5 is lighter than many EV’s, has good performance, a sensible range and offers a practical estate body. It is also well priced and comes with an excellent 7 year warranty.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s got a big boot, can travel 250 miles between charges and won’t cost a lot to buy or run. There’s a lot to like, it’s just a shame it’s not remotely stylish.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

The MG 5 offers generous levels of standard kit; sensible real-world range; and an agreeable ride and handling balance.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“This longer-range MG 5 EV appeals as no-frills electric transport but with prices coming down all the time, is it too costly?”

Read review Model reviewed: SW Exclusive

Score: 8 / 10

“Being first into the market for small, battery-powered estates doesn’t necessarily make the MG 5 EV a great car, but it’s hard to deny it’s workmanlike and competent. It’s no slouch either, while delivering a refined and comfortable ride.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: EV

Score: 6 / 10

“The MG 5 is the first EV estate on the market, and a good value one too.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The MG 5 is a temptingly well equipped option. It’s comfy, quiet at speed and has punchy acceleration.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2021, the MG 5 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The MG 5 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

As yet, relatively few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the MG 5 has received

2021 WhichEV? Awards – Best Value EV

Electrifying.com Awards – Best Value EV

