Expert Rating

MG 5

Expert Rating

62%
Summary

The second edition to MG Motor’s EV line-up, after the MG ZS EV, the MG 5 was the first all-electric estate car to go on sale in the UK, launching in October 2020.

Offering a lower price of entry to electric car ownership, the MG 5 has been an important contributor to what has been a very successful 2021 so far for MG, as the British manufacturer continues their strategy of undercutting their rivals by selling budget alternatives.

The MG 5 doesn’t really have much competition; the only other all-electric estate car available at the moment is the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, and you certainly can’t get one of those for under £30,000…

To capitalise on the selling success of the MG 5, MG has also released a Long Range variant, which increases the battery range to roughly 220 miles.

The MG 5 has received mixed reviews from the UK media, with criticism centring around the driving characteristics. Auto Express commented that MG 5’s “steering is numb and remote, there’s plenty of body roll through the bends, and while it has a Sport mode, it’s hard to think of a circumstance where you might use it.”

The exterior design of the MG 5 is also not winning over journalists; the reviewer for Car explained that he is not enthused by “gopping expanse of glossy black plastic that forms the grille.”

Nevertheless, the MG 5 has garnered heaps of praise for its affordability, its practical and roomy interior, its good standard of equipment, and strong battery range. Top Gear concluded, “As a fuss-free entry point into practical EV ownership, there might not be a better option on the market today.”

As of October 2021, the MG 5 has an Expert Rating of 62% based on reviews collected from 17 different UK media sources.

MG 5 highlights

  • Roomy, family-friendly interior
  • Low running costs
  • Respectable battery range
  • Good standard of equipment
  • Great value for money

MG 5 lowlights

  • Bland exterior looks
  • Rigid ride quality
  • Poor handling dynamics and body control
  • Rather pointless Sport mode
  • Rivals have higher quality interior trim

Key specifications

Body style: Medium-sized estate
Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £25,095 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2020
Last updated: Summer 2021
Replacement due: TBA

MG 5 front view | Expert Rating
MG 5 rear view | Expert Rating
MG 5 interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Company Car Today

+

Daily Mirror

+

Green Car Guide

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2021, the MG 5 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The MG 5 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

As yet, relatively few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the MG 5 has received

2021

  • WhichEV? Awards – Best Value EV
  • Electrifying.com Awards – Best Value EV

This page last updated:

