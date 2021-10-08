Summary
The second edition to MG Motor’s EV line-up, after the MG ZS EV, the MG 5 was the first all-electric estate car to go on sale in the UK, launching in October 2020.
Offering a lower price of entry to electric car ownership, the MG 5 has been an important contributor to what has been a very successful 2021 so far for MG, as the British manufacturer continues their strategy of undercutting their rivals by selling budget alternatives.
The MG 5 doesn’t really have much competition; the only other all-electric estate car available at the moment is the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, and you certainly can’t get one of those for under £30,000…
To capitalise on the selling success of the MG 5, MG has also released a Long Range variant, which increases the battery range to roughly 220 miles.
The MG 5 has received mixed reviews from the UK media, with criticism centring around the driving characteristics. Auto Express commented that MG 5’s “steering is numb and remote, there’s plenty of body roll through the bends, and while it has a Sport mode, it’s hard to think of a circumstance where you might use it.”
The exterior design of the MG 5 is also not winning over journalists; the reviewer for Car explained that he is not enthused by “gopping expanse of glossy black plastic that forms the grille.”
Nevertheless, the MG 5 has garnered heaps of praise for its affordability, its practical and roomy interior, its good standard of equipment, and strong battery range. Top Gear concluded, “As a fuss-free entry point into practical EV ownership, there might not be a better option on the market today.”
As of October 2021, the MG 5 has an Expert Rating of 62% based on reviews collected from 17 different UK media sources.
MG 5 highlights
- Roomy, family-friendly interior
- Low running costs
- Respectable battery range
- Good standard of equipment
- Great value for money
MG 5 lowlights
- Bland exterior looks
- Rigid ride quality
- Poor handling dynamics and body control
- Rather pointless Sport mode
- Rivals have higher quality interior trim
Key specifications
Body style: Medium-sized estate
Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £25,095 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2020
Last updated: Summer 2021
Replacement due: TBA
Media reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“With its 250-mile range, practical estate body and keen pricing, the MG5 could be the smart all-electric choice.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“If you want a cheap electric car then the new MG 5 EV deserves serious consideration. It’s not glamorous, even compared with the electric ZS SUV, but the no-frills approach means it combines solid range with vast amounts of space, strong levels of equipment.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The MG 5 hits only an adequate standard for build quality and interior fit and finish, and has very limited ambitions in other departments as well. But it would work better as simple, functional, zero-emissions transport than a great many of its affordable electric rivals.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Exclusive
Score: 7 / 10
“MG’s all-important second EV has a segment to itself, but unique bodystyle can’t compensate for its biggest shortcomings.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“It’s no thriller – and not trying to be. It’s pragmatic, but not devoid of charm.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“This latest MG5 doesn’t bring any particular flair in terms of styling, but as a down-to-earth, no-nonsense EV it really does make a solid case for itself.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The MG 5 EV is a practical electric car that can do more than 200 miles on a single charge.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: EV
“An EV estate such as this MG5 could end up being a brilliant company car.”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed:
Score: 7.5 / 10
“An acceptable range, plenty of estate practicality and a fair amount equipment for the price, the MG 5 is the most sensible of sensible cars. In a good way.”
Read review
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: SW Exclusive
Score: 8 / 10
“MG knows its market and the MG5 SW hits the spot perfectly. It’s quiet, has a good range, is comfortable over bumps and gives a traditional estate car choice that’s currently unique in the electric vehicle world. If MG keeps making cars this good when it comes to value, the success story will continue.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed:
“The MG 5 is lighter than many EV’s, has good performance, a sensible range and offers a practical estate body. It is also well priced and comes with an excellent 7 year warranty.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s got a big boot, can travel 250 miles between charges and won’t cost a lot to buy or run. There’s a lot to like, it’s just a shame it’s not remotely stylish.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
The MG 5 offers generous levels of standard kit; sensible real-world range; and an agreeable ride and handling balance.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“This longer-range MG 5 EV appeals as no-frills electric transport but with prices coming down all the time, is it too costly?”
Read review
Model reviewed: SW Exclusive
Score: 8 / 10
“Being first into the market for small, battery-powered estates doesn’t necessarily make the MG 5 EV a great car, but it’s hard to deny it’s workmanlike and competent. It’s no slouch either, while delivering a refined and comfortable ride.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: EV
Score: 6 / 10
“The MG 5 is the first EV estate on the market, and a good value one too.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The MG 5 is a temptingly well equipped option. It’s comfy, quiet at speed and has punchy acceleration.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of October 2021, the MG 5 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The MG 5 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.
As yet, relatively few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the MG 5 has received
2021
- WhichEV? Awards – Best Value EV
- Electrifying.com Awards – Best Value EV
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the MG 5, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Citroën e-C4 | Hyundai Ioniq Electric | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Kia Soul EV | MG ZS | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-2008 | Skoda Octavia iV plug-in | Tesla Model 3 | Toyota Prius Plug-In | Vauxhall Mokka-e | Volkswagen ID.3
