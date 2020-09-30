MG HS and MG 5
Model update

MG reveals new HS and 5 models

Pair of electrified variants represent an expansion of the firm’s low-emissions presence.

Jack Evans
MG has introduced a pair of new electrified models, bolstering the firm’s low-emissions presence.

The new MG 5 arrives as the UK’s first fully-electric estate car and joins the ZS EV in the firm’s range of electric cars. Thanks to a 115kW electric motor, the MG5 will go from 0-60mph in just over eight seconds, while a 52.2kWh battery allows for a claimed electric range of 214 miles. However, this can be increased to 276 miles if the car is used solely for urban driving.

A zero to 80% charge can also be achieved in just 50 minutes when using a rapid charger, too, while a full charge at home using a domestic wallbox will take around eight and a half hours.

With the rear seats in place there’s 464 litres of boot space, or 1,456 litres when the rear seats are folded down.

Prices start from £24,495 for the MG 5 after the Government’s plug-in car grant and it’s available in one of two trim levels – Excite and Exclusive.

  • MG HS plug-in hybrid
    MG HS plug-in hybrid
  • MG 5 electric estate car
    MG 5 electric estate car

The second car to be announced is a new plug-in hybrid MG HS, which combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 90kW electric motor to provide excellent efficiency levels as well as an electric-only range of 32 miles. A new ten-speed automatic transmission has been fitted to ensure that both the petrol and electric motors deliver optimal efficiency, with CO2 emissions figures rated at just 43g/km.

Using a Type 2 fast charger, the MG HS can be charged from zero to 100% in just three hours.

The MG HS plug-in hybrid is priced from £29,995 and is available in two trim levels – Excite and Exclusive – which both pack plenty of standard equipment.

Both models are due to go on sale in the final part of this year, and each is covered by MG’s seven-year warranty.

Jack Evans
Jack Evans
Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

