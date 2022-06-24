fbpx

MG 5 estate updated with revised styling and tech

MG Motors has revised the exterior styling of its electric MG 5 estate car, while also installing a bigger infotainment screen on the dashboard

Sean Rees

MG Motors has updated its electric MG 5 estate with some dramatic styling revisions and a bigger infotainment console on the car’s dashboard.

The MG 5, which remains to be the only all-electric estate car option in the mainstream car market, has been given a exterior facelift for 2022, which MG Motors hopes will make the car an “attractive and compelling” choice for UK buyers moving forward.

The car’s styling has proved to be a sticking point for several reviewers since its launch in 2021, and MG has attempted to address these criticisms with new LED headlights as well as new front and rear bumpers. The alloy wheel design has also been updated.

2021 MG 5 vs. 2022 MG 5

Inside, MG has fitted a larger ten-inch infotainment screen to the centre of the dashboard, replacing the eight-inch console of the original model. The system also now allows you to monitor and control a number of functions in the car from a smartphone app.

Finally, the revised MG 5 comes with the brand’s vehicle-to-load technology also found on the electric version of the ZS SUV, which allows you to take energy out of the car’s battery to charge or power devices like e-bikes, portable heaters or camping equipment.

Currently holding an Expert Rating of 63%, the most prominent criticism of the MG 5 has centred around the car’s driving dynamics, which have not been addressed by this recent update. Therefore, this largely cosmetic range of updates is not likely to alter its review scores by any large margin in the coming months.

Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
