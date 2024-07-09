Summary

The MG Cyberster is an electric two-door convertible that became available to order in the UK in Summer 2024, with two different powertrain options available.

Beating its brand competitors to the punch, MG is the first marque to launch an all-electric soft-top sports car in the UK. Therefore, the MG Cyberster currently sits in a class of its own, at least for now.

British reviewers are rather torn when it comes to the Cyberster – Autocar’s Kris Culmer remarks that the convertible marks MG’s “triumphant return to the sports car market and proves that electric cars can be fun”, while Yousuf Ashraf of Evo concludes that the car is “stunning to look at, but not to drive.”

While there are reviews already published on the new Cyberster, we currently don’t have any safety, emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this convertible an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Cyberster highlights Practical by two-seater standards

Strong performance

Well-equipped as standard Cyberster lowlights Petrol rivals are more agile

Fiddly infotainment

Mediocre ride quality

Key specifications

Body style: Convertible

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £54,995 on-road Launched: Summer 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The ride is smooth, it’s searingly quick in a straight line and those doors will be a talking point every time you use them, but as a driver’s car, the Cyberster lacks that sense of occasion that the best open-topped GTs deliver.”

Author: Dean Gibson

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“MG makes a triumphant return to the sports car market and proves that electric cars can be fun.”

Author: Kris Culmer

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Cyberster looks the business, with curvaceous styling and dramatic scissor doors, it’s comfortable to drive, it goes like the clappers, it has a respectable range figure and the cabin is smartly trimmed and full of tech.”

Author: Dean Gibson

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The MG Cyberster is an electric convertible that’s stylish and comfortable with some ferocious performance, but it’s no hardcore sports car when the road starts winding.”

Author: Darren Cassey

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Not the purist driver’s car that some may be hoping for, but still a fun, theatrical and entertaining electric roadster.”

Author: Thomas Geiger

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Its design and performance figures promise a sports car experience that it doesn’t deliver on, and the chassis doesn’t feel dialled in even when you drive within its comfort zone.”

Author: Yousuf Ashraf

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The MG Cyberster is an unabashed reinvention of the sports car. It won’t outhandle the establishment, but it does plenty that they can’t at a reasonable price.”

Author: Stephen Dobie

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“With no direct rivals, the MG Cyberster is a genuinely unique – but far from perfect – all-electric sports car. On paper, the cheaper Trophy version looks most appealing, but so far we’ve only tried the ridiculously rapid 503hp GT.”

Author: Will Nightingale

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2024, the MG Cyberster has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2024, the MG Cyberster has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Cyberster is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the MG Cyberster to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Cyberster, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the MG Cyberster. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the MG Cyberster has received.

2024 Red Dot Design Award

Top Gear Awards – Best EV Roadster

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the MG Cyberster, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alpine A110 | BMW Z4 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 N | Jaguar F-Type | Mazda MX-5 | Porsche 718 Boxster | Toyota GR Supra

More information

More news, reviews and information about the MG Cyberster at The Car Expert

