MG expands its ZS EV range

With an official battery range of 198 miles, the new MG ZS EV Standard Range is now available to order, with the first deliveries expected in February 2022.

Replacing the old entry-level model simply referred to as the ‘ZS EV’, the ZS EV Standard Range can travel a further 35 miles than its predecessor, according to the manufacturer, and provides a cheaper alternative to the ZS EV Long Range models which arrived in the UK in late 2021.

Like the Long Range model line, the MG EV Standard Range line-up consists of the entry-level ‘SE’ trim, mid-range ‘Trophy’ trim and the range-topping ‘Trophy Connect’ trim. All are powered by the same 176hp 51kWh battery, and are compatible with 100kW rapid charging stations – MG claiming that the EV can charge from 10% to 80% battery power in 36 minutes.

All Standard Range versions are eligible for the UK government’s plug-in car grant, with prices starting at £27,495. At this price, the MG ZS EV is one of the cheapest all-electric SUVs currently on sale, challenging the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric and Mazda MX-30.

Prices for the MG ZS EV Long Range models start at £29,495, as they use a larger 73kWh battery to produce a longer official battery range of 273 miles.

Like the other electrified models in the MG range, such as the MG 5 EV estate car and the MG HS plug-in hybrid SUV, all MG ZS EV models come with the brand’s seven-year warranty.

The recipient of a 2021 facelift, the MG ZS EV has been praised by the UK media for its affordability and ride comfort, and currently holds an Expert Rating of 61% in our Expert Rating Index – a middling score in a increasingly competitive all-electric SUV market led by the highly-regarded Kia e-Niro.

The combustion-powered version of the MG ZS SUV is currently one of the lowest-scoring cars in our index of over 300 vehicles, with a rather dismal Expert Rating of 44%.