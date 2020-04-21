MG HS (2019 onwards) Expert Rating

The MG HS is a budget mid-size SUV/crossover, which sits above the smaller ZS in the MG range. It was launched in the UK in late 2019.

So far, the MG HS has received better reviews from the UK motoring media than the ZS, although it still ranks 14th out of 18 mid-size family SUVs we have analysed to date. It’s main advantage over rivals is its very low price – the HS is a mid-size SUV for the price of a supermini hatchback from most other brands.

The low price is further enhanaced by decent equipment levels, and a lengthy seven-year new car warranty is also a plus point. However, its quality and driving experience are considered to be quite a way off the levels seen in most rivals.

Body style: Mid-size SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol

Price: From £12,495 on-road Launched: Autumn 2019

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 6 / 10

“The HS delivers passenger space, a seven-year warranty and a purchase price to set it apart from most rivals, while the interior design and quality are a big improvement over previous MGs, too.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The HS is a big step up in quality from MG, and while it isn’t as accomplished in absolute terms as many of its rivals, it’s capable enough to be very tempting, thanks to high levels of equipment, a stonking warranty and very keen pricing. Opt for an MG HS and you’ll get a lot of car for your money.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The MG HS’ combination of impressive comfort and practicality, more than respectable performance, refinement and drivability, passable ride and handling and fairly surprising interior richness should amount to quite a lot more than most reasonable customers will expect from it.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5 GDI Exclusive

Score: 6 / 10

“New compact SUV goes big on luxury feel and metal for the money but covers its budget roots out on the road with mixed success.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual Exclusive

Score: 6 / 10

“MG talks about it being a rival to the Skoda Karoq, Mazda CX-5, Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage, but those cars all feel more substantial and drive better than the MG HS. The more relevant comparisons are with the new SsangYong Korando and the Dacia Duster.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The MG HS SUV is an affordable, practical and well equipped family car, but rivals are better to drive.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The MG HS is a practical family car that comes with a decent amount of standard equipment, but alternatives have more powerful engines that are cheaper to run.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual Exclusive

“Like a well-made unbranded mobile phone, the MG HS offers a compelling package but also some irritations that will grate on a daily basis.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual

“Proof that you don’t need to splash the cash to get behind the wheel of a spacious and comfortable SUV, the MG HS matches its pricier rivals for comfort and practicality while undercutting them on price.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“New range-topper is big on value, low on fun – but makes good family transport”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The MG HS is a big, family SUV priced like a Fiesta yet more sparkly than Strictly Come Dancing’s glitterball.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual Exclusive

Score: 6 / 10

“For a private buyer wanting a new car in this class, the MG HS, with its seven-year warranty, is worth a look but the case isn’t overwhelming.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Not only does the MG HS offer excellent value for money, it also has a classy interior and punchy performance if you’re prepared to work the engine for it. Although its infotainment system is laggy and its engine rather coarse when pushed, it’s well worth considering.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2019 92% ADULT OCCUPANT 81% CHILD OCCUPANT 64% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 76% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

