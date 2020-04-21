Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

MG HS (2019 onwards) Expert Rating

MG HS

(2019 - present)

66 %
Expert Rating

The MG HS is a budget mid-size SUV/crossover, which sits above the smaller ZS in the MG range. It was launched in the UK in late 2019.

So far, the MG HS has received better reviews from the UK motoring media than the ZS, although it still ranks 14th out of 18 mid-size family SUVs we have analysed to date. It’s main advantage over rivals is its very low price – the HS is a mid-size SUV for the price of a supermini hatchback from most other brands.

The low price is further enhanaced by decent equipment levels, and a lengthy seven-year new car warranty is also a plus point. However, its quality and driving experience are considered to be quite a way off the levels seen in most rivals.

Body style: Mid-size SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol
Price: From £12,495 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2019
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS

SAFETY RATING

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2019

92%

ADULT OCCUPANT

81%

CHILD OCCUPANT

64%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

76%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

The MG ZS has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Similar cars

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | SsangYong Korando | Subaru XV | Suzuki SX4 S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland X | Volkswagen Tiguan

