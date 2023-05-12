fbpx

MG unveils Cyberster sports car

MG motors has given us a first look at its Cyberster sports car - a two-seat convertible that is expected to arrive in Summer 2024

MG Cyberster

by Sean Rees

MG motors has given us first look at its Cyberster sports car – a two-seat convertible that is expected to arrive in Summer 2024.

Unveiled at the brand’s headquarters in London, this is a pre-production version of the roadster that MG has put on display to show the design direction the manufacturer is taking for this high-performance model. The design of the production model that is expected to arrive next year may look a little different – time will tell…

The Cyberster is essentially a venture into the unknown for MG Motors – a brand most recently known for its affordable family cars, including the highly-regarded electric MG 4. The convertible will also be a large milestone for the British automotive industry. With no direct competitors yet announced, it is set to be the first all-electric roadster on the UK market.

MG is yet to announce what the car’s performance stats might look like, but brand design director Carl Gotham comments that the Cyberster “will be as exciting as MG sports cars of the past.”

The convertible’s design reportedly draws inspiration from MGs heritage, featuring a long bonnet, low nose and smooth contours from front to back. It is around the same size and shape as the BMW Z4, and will have an electric-powered folding roof as standard. The exterior was designed in the UK, while the car’s insides were designed in China.

The car’s interior has a cockpit layout with a centre console that splits the driver and passenger sections of the cabin, and features three driver displays that curve around the yoke-shaped steering wheel on the driver’s side. The Cyberster is also fitted with scissor doors that open upwards.

As you would expect, MG doesn’t expect this roadster to be one of its best-sellers, stating its purpose is to lead the design style of future MG models.

No UK pricing and specifications has been announced so far – that will follow next year – but MG says that offering value-for-money is still one of its key objectives, and that the Cyberster will be “the world’s first affordable EV roadster”, undercutting the battery-powered performance cars currently on sale.

That sums up what we know about the MG Cyberster so far. More details are sure to follow in the coming months.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
