Model update

MG updates HS SUV

An updated version of the MG HS SUV is now available to order, featuring exterior styling changes and a few tech upgrades

Sean Rees

An updated version of the MG HS SUV is now available to order, featuring exterior styling changes and a few tech upgrades.

The HS is the largest model in the MG line-up, and this is its first notable update since its launch back in 2019. Starting with its exterior looks, MG has decided to revise the SUV’s front grille and bumper design, as well as installing slimmer LED headlights.

The rear bumper has also been re-shaped, below a new set of LED taillights. The SUV comes with larger 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, with a revised diamond-cut pattern design.

On the on-board tech front, keyless entry, a rear-view parking camera and rain sensing wipers now come as standard. The update also includes an infotainment upgrade – all models come with the same 10-inch multimedia display, but with “enhanced hardware” that reportedly improves loading times.

Above the standard ‘SE’ trim, the ‘Trophy’ specification adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, ambient interior lighting, rear privacy glass and an upgraded 6-speaker audio system.

The same powertrain options are available – a 162hp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 284hp 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid. Both manual and automatic transmissions are available.

MG assures customers that the SUVs pricing has not changed after the update, with pricing starting at under £24k.

Despite its affordable pricing, the MG HS is currently one of the lowest-ranked SUVs in our Expert Rating Index. Its Expert Rating of 47% is hindered by its low-quality interior and bland driving experience.

Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
