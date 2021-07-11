fbpx
MG ZS EV

71 %
Summary

MG has been struggling to build its identity on the UK market since relaunching under Chinese ownership but the MG ZS EV could provide a major boost.

Testers generally like this electric SUV, Auto Express saying it has “real appeal – as a second car, company car or an affordable route into a pure electric vehicle.”

As its name suggests, this is a battery-electric version of MG’s small SUV the ZS, which launched in 2017 into a highly crowded market. Replacing the petrol engine with a 105kW electric motor and 44.5kwh battery pack cut the number of rivals, but there are still a few and they are rapidly growing in number.

Against these the MG scores on its cost, being significantly cheaper than direct bigger-name small electric SUVs, and its practicality – it’s roomy inside and in our own The Car Expert review we highlight boot space more than 90 litres bigger than non-EV rivals such as the Ford Kuga and Mazda CX-3.

Interior finish is nothing to get excited about but as several reviews point out, for its price some hard plastics in evidence is hardly surprising.   

Testers find the ZS EV “unexciting” to drive and note that others go much further than the claimed 163-mile range between charges. But as the review in The Mirror points out, those cars are more expensive. The MG’s “low-down centre of gravity, due to the batteries, gives a secure feel and the ride quality is better than in many crossovers.”

Auto Express sums up the general view by saying “in terms of practicality and affordability the MG measures up rather well, and if buyers can get past the less desirable badge it makes a lot of sense.”

As of July 2021, the MG ZS EV currently holds an Expert Rating of 71% from 14 reviews, which is significantly better than the petrol version.

ZS EV highlights

  • Affordable route into EV driving
  • Practical
  • Big boot
  • Comfortable ride
  • Comes with long warranty

ZS EV lowlights

  • Dull to drive
  • Cheap plastics inside
  • Rivals go further on a charge
  • Not so modern infotainment

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £26,095 on-road*
*includes £2,500 plug-in car grant

Launched: Winter 2019/20
Last updated: –
Replacement due: TBA

MG ZS EV (2019 onwards) – front view
MG ZS EV (2019 onwards) – rear view
MG ZS EV (2019 onwards) – interior and dashboard

Safety rating

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2019

90%

ADULT OCCUPANT

85%

CHILD OCCUPANT

64%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

70%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

The MG ZS EV was tested on its launch in 2019, gaining a top five-star rating. Euro NCAP reported that the standard-fit autonomous emergency braking system included pedestrian and cyclist detection, though its results in these tests were declared ‘marginal.’

Eco rating

No eco rating

The MG ZS EV has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the ZS EV is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the MG ZS EV has received

2020

  • Company Car & Van Awards – Best Medium EV
  • Southern Group of Motoring Writers Awards – Dark Horse of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the MG ZS EV, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Kia Soul EV | Mazda MX-30 | Mini Countryman plug-in hybridNissan Leaf | Peugeot e-2008 | Vauxhall Mokka-e | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

The MG ZS EV launched against a small number of direct rivals but new ones are coming along all the time, recent examples including the Mazda MX-30. The most direct alternatives remain the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia e-Niro, while many also consider the electric standard bearer, the Nissan Leaf.

