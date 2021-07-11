Summary

MG has been struggling to build its identity on the UK market since relaunching under Chinese ownership but the MG ZS EV could provide a major boost.

Testers generally like this electric SUV, Auto Express saying it has “real appeal – as a second car, company car or an affordable route into a pure electric vehicle.”

As its name suggests, this is a battery-electric version of MG’s small SUV the ZS, which launched in 2017 into a highly crowded market. Replacing the petrol engine with a 105kW electric motor and 44.5kwh battery pack cut the number of rivals, but there are still a few and they are rapidly growing in number.

Against these the MG scores on its cost, being significantly cheaper than direct bigger-name small electric SUVs, and its practicality – it’s roomy inside and in our own The Car Expert review we highlight boot space more than 90 litres bigger than non-EV rivals such as the Ford Kuga and Mazda CX-3.

Interior finish is nothing to get excited about but as several reviews point out, for its price some hard plastics in evidence is hardly surprising.

Testers find the ZS EV “unexciting” to drive and note that others go much further than the claimed 163-mile range between charges. But as the review in The Mirror points out, those cars are more expensive. The MG’s “low-down centre of gravity, due to the batteries, gives a secure feel and the ride quality is better than in many crossovers.”

Auto Express sums up the general view by saying “in terms of practicality and affordability the MG measures up rather well, and if buyers can get past the less desirable badge it makes a lot of sense.”

As of July 2021, the MG ZS EV currently holds an Expert Rating of 71% from 14 reviews, which is significantly better than the petrol version.

ZS EV highlights Affordable route into EV driving

Practical

Big boot

Comfortable ride

Comes with long warranty ZS EV lowlights Dull to drive

Cheap plastics inside

Rivals go further on a charge

Not so modern infotainment

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered

Price: From £26,095 on-road*

*includes £2,500 plug-in car grant Launched: Winter 2019/20

Last updated: –

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert + “One of the biggest compliments paid to the MG ZS is that those seeking a smaller SUV should consider it alongside much bigger-selling models from the better-known names in the business, so it’s no surprise that MG has chosen this car with which to step into the electric arena.”

Read review Auto Express + Score: 8 / 10

“Affordable, practical and really quite likeable, the battery-powered MG ZS EV makes a strong case for itself.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“The MG ZS EV isn’t about to set new benchmarks on dynamics. But as an overall proposition, with that aggressive pricing, the practicality and low running costs factored in, it is by far the best effort yet from the ‘reborn’ MG brand.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 6 / 10

“By the standards of electric SUVs, which are saddled with sizeable battery packs, the ZS does weigh relatively little. MG claimed 1534kg at the kerb, which our test car weighed in very close to.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“Its strengths are jaunty styling, plenty of equipment, ease of driving, good quality and a seven-year warranty on battery and car.”

Read review Car Keys + Score: 8 / 10

“The MG ZS EV is a fantastic step forward for electric cars, and it’s a model that deserves to sell well. Yes, it might lack the finesse of other electric cars, but these are worthy compromises to make when you’re able to get a spacious, well-equipped electric car at this affordable price.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“The MG ZS EV has lots of space and a big boot – particularly for an EV.”

Read review Carwow + Score: 6 / 10

“The MG ZS EV is an affordable electric car with a decent amount of standard equipment and a roomy cabin. Alternatives have greater ranges and are better to drive, though.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 44.5kWh Exclusive

Score: 7.2 / 10

“The MG ZS EV has its flaws around the driving experience, infotainment and some areas of cabin quality, but the costs equation stacks up very nicely and it looks smart.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Score: 6 / 10

“Affordable electric vehicle that’s value for money.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The MG ZS EV is an all-electric compact SUV that’s good to drive, a practical size, and it’s also relatively affordable.”

Read review Honest John + “It’s difficult to deny that MG has produced a truly affordable family SUV.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range review

“The ZS EV looks like a conventional SUV crossover at first glance, and MG says there haven’t been any practicality compromises in creating the electric model, thanks to some clever packaging around the battery pack.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Exclusive

Score: 6 / 10

“The MG ZS comes as a fashionable SUV, and this top-of-the-range version looks like tremendous value. “

Read review

Safety rating









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2019 90% ADULT OCCUPANT 85% CHILD OCCUPANT 64% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 70% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

The MG ZS EV was tested on its launch in 2019, gaining a top five-star rating. Euro NCAP reported that the standard-fit autonomous emergency braking system included pedestrian and cyclist detection, though its results in these tests were declared ‘marginal.’

Eco rating

No eco rating

The MG ZS EV has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the ZS EV is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the MG ZS EV has received

2020

Company Car & Van Awards – Best Medium EV

Southern Group of Motoring Writers Awards – Dark Horse of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the MG ZS EV, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Kia Soul EV | Mazda MX-30 | Mini Countryman plug-in hybrid | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-2008 | Vauxhall Mokka-e | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

The MG ZS EV launched against a small number of direct rivals but new ones are coming along all the time, recent examples including the Mazda MX-30. The most direct alternatives remain the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia e-Niro, while many also consider the electric standard bearer, the Nissan Leaf.

Buy or lease an MG ZS EV

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used ZS EV, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

Buy an MG ZS from your sofa with Cazoo Buy online. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

MG ZS deals from Carparison Leasing Personal contract hire offers on a new ZS. Find out more

MG ZS EV deals from Rivervale Leasing Personal contract hire offers on a new ZS EV. Find out more