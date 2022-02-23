fbpx

Model update

Mid-life makeover for Nissan Leaf

Nissan has given its Leaf EV a mid-life facelift, with minor styling changes to bring it into line with the latest models from the brand

Andrew Charman

Nissan has given its Leaf electric vehicle (EV) a mid-life makeover, with minor styling changes to bring it into line with the latest models from the Japanese brand.

The styling updates extend to body detailing, new choices in 16-inch and 17-inch alloy wheel designs and a refreshed range of exterior colours. Added to the existing five single colours and five two-tone finishes are a pair of new colours, Pearl Blue and Magnetic blue, previously seen on the Nissan Qashqai and Ariya.

The refreshed look is intended to follow Nissan’s latest brand identity and includes the manufacturer’s newly released updated logo on the front, back and wheels.

The Leaf line-up will continue to be offered with two battery sizes, with the top Leaf e+ model offering up to 239 miles of range between charges.

Nissan’s ProPilot technology remains available for the car, an adaptive cruise control system with the ability to stop and restart in heavy traffic, as does the e-pedal which allows driving of the car using a single pedal with regenerative braking.

On all but entry-level Acenta grade variants buyers can specify a smartphone app which allows remote control of several aspects of the car such as the climate control system, and can link the car to an Amazon Alexa smart device.

Nissan plans to have electrified options of every caer in its range after this summer, and plands to launch 23 new electrified models – including 15 fully-electric vehicles – by 2030.

Orders for the revamped Leaf range open in March with first deliveries in April. Prices start from £26,995 after the government’s plug-in car grant has been applied.

The Nissan Leaf, which is built here in the UK at Nissan’s Sunderland plant, has received consistently good scores from the UK motoring media since its arrival in Spring 2018, although it is falling behind the latest generation of EVs in terms of battery range and performance.

With its overall Expert Rating of 72%, the all-electric Leaf is competitive with most conventionally-powered family cars.

Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.
