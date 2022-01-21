Mild hybrid Jeep Renegade and Compass unveiled

Jeep has announced mild ‘e-Hybrid’ (MHEV) models for its Renegade and Compass SUVs, adding to the existing range which already includes plug-in hybrid models (PHEV).

The new mild-hybrid variants of the Jeep Renegade and Compass both use the same powertrain setup – a 130hp four-cylinder 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with 15kWh electric motor. Both new models use the same seven-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep says that this ‘e-Hybrid’ powertrain delivers up to 15% lower fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions than the previous petrol versions of the Renegade and Compass, as the electric motor can power the engine when setting off, parking, cruising, and driving at low speeds.

These mild hybrids also have regenerative braking to help charge the electric motor, and an ‘e-Boosting’ feature that uses the motor to send extra torque to the petrol engine, resulting in punchier acceleration.

2022 Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid

2022 Jeep Compass e-Hybrid

The new Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid and Compass e-Hybrid are now available to order in the UK, as is a new special edition trim for both SUVs called the ‘Upland’, which Jeep says features sustainable material and components from recycled plastics.

Prices for the Renegade and Compass e-Hybrid models start at £31,130 and £32,895 respectively, with the first orders expected to arrive on British roads in March 2022.

The Jeep Renegade has received a mediocre reception since it first arrived in the UK in 2015, currently languishing towards the bottom of the small SUV class in our industry-leading Expert Ratings Index, with an Expert Rating of 49%. The Jeep Compass range has not fared much better, currently holding an Expert Rating of 52%.