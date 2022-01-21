fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Model update

Mild hybrid Jeep Renegade and Compass unveiled

Renegade and Compass SUVs now availablewith a mild hybrid powertrain, with first orders arriving in March 2022

Sean Rees

Jeep has announced mild ‘e-Hybrid’ (MHEV) models for its Renegade and Compass SUVs, adding to the existing range which already includes plug-in hybrid models (PHEV).

The new mild-hybrid variants of the Jeep Renegade and Compass both use the same powertrain setup – a 130hp four-cylinder 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with 15kWh electric motor. Both new models use the same seven-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep says that this ‘e-Hybrid’ powertrain delivers up to 15% lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions than the previous petrol versions of the Renegade and Compass, as the electric motor can power the engine when setting off, parking, cruising, and driving at low speeds. 

These mild hybrids also have regenerative braking to help charge the electric motor, and an ‘e-Boosting’ feature that uses the motor to send extra torque to the petrol engine, resulting in punchier acceleration.

  • 2022 Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid
  • 2022 Jeep Compass e-Hybrid

The new Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid and Compass e-Hybrid are now available to order in the UK, as is a new special edition trim for both SUVs called the ‘Upland’, which Jeep says features sustainable material and components from recycled plastics.

Prices for the Renegade and Compass e-Hybrid models start at £31,130 and £32,895 respectively, with the first orders expected to arrive on British roads in March 2022.

The Jeep Renegade has received a mediocre reception since it first arrived in the UK in 2015, currently languishing towards the bottom of the small SUV class in our industry-leading Expert Ratings Index, with an Expert Rating of 49%. The Jeep Compass range has not fared much better, currently holding an Expert Rating of 52%.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved