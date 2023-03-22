Mini Clubman marked for retirement with ‘Final Edition’

Mini has announced that production of its compact Clubman estate car is coming to a close, and a limited-run ‘Final Edition’ version of the family car is now on sale.

As a final send off to the Clubman which has been on sale in the UK since 2015, Mini is now manufacturing close to 1,700 of these limited edition models, with only 100 destined for sale in the UK.

Powered by a 178hp 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine – the same powertrain as the Mini Cooper S, the Clubman Final Edition can reportedly muster a 0-62mph sprint time of 7.2 seconds, with its top speed electronically limited at 142mph.

The Final Edition sits on unique two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, and comes with several exterior styling tweaks, including copper-coloured grille surrounds and decals above the side skirts and on the boot lid.

‘Final Edition’ branding features on the rear fascia, and the car’s position on the production line (between ‘1’ and ‘1,969’) can be found on the rear window surround. Black, white and silver bodywork colours are available.

The limited-run Clubman comes with a panoramic glass sunroof and privacy glass in the rear. Inside, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen sits in the centre of a black dashboard with a beige insert. The leather upholstery follows the same colour scheme, while the leather steering wheel is also finished with a ‘Final Edition’ emblem.

Standard equipment includes a rear view parking camera, parking sensors and a premium sound system, as well as heated seats.

The Clubman Final Edition is now on sale in the UK, with prices starting at £37k. The Clubman’s replacement – the all-electric Mini Aceman – is currently in testing, and is scheduled to launch alongside the next-generation Mini hatch in 2024.

Currently holding an Expert Rating of 65%, the Mini Clubman has received generally positive scores during its time on sale, receiving particular praise for its high level of personalisation and overall comfort. However, it has also been criticised for numerous styling clichés that compromise its functionality, as well as being relatively expensive.

Looking for a Mini Clubman? The Car Expert’s partners can help