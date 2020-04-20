Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

More Expert Ratings
More new car ratings
Mini Convertible (2016 onwards) Expert Rating

Mini Convertible

(2016 - present)

78 %
Expert Rating

The Mini Convertible is a small cabriolet based on the Mini hatch. The current model is the third generation of the resurrected Mini, launched in early 2016 and most recently updated in early 2020. Most models are built here in the UK.

The Convertible range consists of the Cooper and Cooper S models, which are both covered here, and the high-performance John Cooper Works model. We’re building a separate page for the JCW version, so check back soon.

There are few direct rivals for the Mini Convertible, as other similar-sized four-seater cabriolets have largely disappeared from the marketplace. The Mazda MX-5 has similar price and performance, but is a two-seat roadster with even less practicality, while other four-seaters are significantly larger and more expensive.

The Mini Convertible has received positive reviews from across the UK motoring media, although the top-spec Cooper S tends to score more poorly than the lower-level models. It has been particularly praised for its driving experience and interior quality. The only major criticisms relate to its limited practicality and harsh ride on Cooper S models.

More Mini ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Small convertible
Engines: petrol
Price: From £20,630 on-road

Launched: Spring 2016
Last updated: Spring 2018
Replacement due: TBA

  • Mini Convertible (2016 onwards) - front
  • Mini Convertible (2016 onwards) - rear
  • Mini Convertible (2016 onwards) - interior and dashboard
The Car Expert Best of British horizontal banner

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Evo

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Mini Convertible has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. The three-door Mini hatch was tested back in 2014 and scored a four-star rating, but this score does not apply to the Mini Convertible as the vehicle structure has been significantly altered by removing the roof.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Mini Convertible has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mini Convertible has received

2019

  • Carbuyer Awards – Best Convertible

2018

  • Carbuyer Awards – Best Convertible
  • Auto Express Awards – Best Convertible

2017

  • Carbuyer Awards – Best Convertible

2016

  • Auto Express Awards – Best Convertible

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mini hatchback, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Abarth 124 Spider | Audi A3 Cabriolet | Fiat 124 Spider | Fiat 500C | Mazda MX-5

More Mini ratings, reviews, news and features

Related news

We think you may also like these articles

Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars, March 2020

March was a terrible month for the car industry, but there was still plenty of interesting stuff going on among the ten best-selling models.
Read more
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars, February 2020

The Volkswagen Golf ruled the roost for new car sales in February, edging out the Ford Fiesta and the rest of a jumbled-up top ten.
Read more
New model

Mini John Cooper Works GP revealed as two-seat ultra-hot hatch

Mini has revealed its most hardcore road car yet — the Mini John Cooper Works GP ultra-hot hatch, It boasts 306hp, a wild bodykit and only two seats.
Read more
New model

Price tag for Mini GP John Cooper Works model announced

The high-performance Mini GP John Cooper Works will cost £35K and be revealed at the upcoming Los Angeles motor show, the company has announced.
Read more
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars – September 2019

March and September usually bring big shifts to the new car registration results, and last month was no different. We take a look at the ten best sellers.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Mini Clubman

73%
The Mini Clubman has received generally positive scores from the UK motoring media, with fairly similar scoring for the Top-spec JCW model.
Read more
This page last updated:

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.