Mini Convertible (2016 onwards) Expert Rating

The Mini Convertible is a small cabriolet based on the Mini hatch. The current model is the third generation of the resurrected Mini, launched in early 2016 and most recently updated in early 2020. Most models are built here in the UK.

The Convertible range consists of the Cooper and Cooper S models, which are both covered here, and the high-performance John Cooper Works model. We’re building a separate page for the JCW version, so check back soon.

There are few direct rivals for the Mini Convertible, as other similar-sized four-seater cabriolets have largely disappeared from the marketplace. The Mazda MX-5 has similar price and performance, but is a two-seat roadster with even less practicality, while other four-seaters are significantly larger and more expensive.

The Mini Convertible has received positive reviews from across the UK motoring media, although the top-spec Cooper S tends to score more poorly than the lower-level models. It has been particularly praised for its driving experience and interior quality. The only major criticisms relate to its limited practicality and harsh ride on Cooper S models.

Body style: Small convertible

Engines: petrol

Price: From £20,630 on-road Launched: Spring 2016

Last updated: Spring 2018

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The Mini Convertible is our favourite small rag-top thanks to its practicality, fun and premium feel.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol manual Cooper S

Score: 8 / 10

“Judged on its merits as a small and fun drop-top, the Mini Cooper S Convertible hits the sweet spot. It boasts an excellent blend of performance and value. This isn’t the particular Mini Convertible we’d choose, however – the regular Cooper version serves up very nearly as much fun, is more affordable and is cheaper to run. It’s where our money would go.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual Cooper

Score: 8 / 10

“Part of the fun of a convertible is hearing the engine noise a little more, but the Cooper is a little disappointing here. Since the Cooper S can sound a bit over-the-top with its poppy exhaust, we had high hopes for the thrumming three-cylinder, but it’s very quiet and is drowned out by wind noise. The fluttering turbo wastegate when you lift off is fun, though.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic Cooper S

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s quiet on the move with the roof up and, should the weather change, the canvas top can be lowered at speeds of less than 18mph. Do that and you can check how long you’ve had the roof down in the infotainment system with a counter than measures the number of hours the roof has been lowered – should you really want to.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mini Convertible delivers everything a soft-top buyer could want. It’s stylish and bursting with personality, has a classy cabin and cool tech features. It’s also one of the cheapest drop-tops around, and great fun to drive.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Mini Convertible feels like a much better-engineered car than it needs to be, one of integrity and attention to detail, improved significantly over the car it replaces. It opens up the vivacious Mini driving experience to the elements without compromising it.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic Cooper S

Score: 7 / 10

“If a droptop car that’s fun to drive is what you’re after, there are very few reasons not to buy one. With the twin-clutch gearbox, the Mini Cooper S Convertible certainly isn’t cheap – you’ll pick up a top spec Mazda MX-5 for the same money – but to call it poor value for money would be a stretch.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol manual Cooper S

Score: 6 / 10

“There’s much to like about the Mini Convertible, but one critical downside of the Cooper S is the poor ride quality and the tremors you feel from the topless body. It adds a harshness to the low-speed driving experience that simply feels unnecessary.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Although it may not be quite as refined or as go-kart-like to drive as the Hatch, the Mini Convertible still manages to be a decent car to drive – especially those wanting a city car to use with the roof down.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“This Mini Convertible is the best yet, delivering the driving fun and style of the hatchback with the added thrill of top-down motoring.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Mini Convertible takes the standard hard-top’s plush cabin and adds infinite headroom – with the roof down, anyway – but sadly it’s even less practical and quite a lot more expensive…”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Drop-top image may not be to all tastes, but Mini’s latest convertible is as good to drive as the hatch.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you want real fun then a Mazda MX-5 is a better choice of soft top, but the Mini Convertible is a more practical choice that’s still enjoyable. It’s a true convertible, too, unlike the Fiat 500C and the DS 3 Cabriolet, plus there are dozens of customisation options and details to make it your own. “

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

“All in all, the little Mini can get seriously expensive but even then, it’s hard not to recommend it over its opposition. Only a Mazda MX-5 beats the MINI for thrills behind the wheel but since that car is strictly two-seater most will rule it out on practicality grounds alone.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“The Mini Convertible is one of a few four-seat cars with a proper folding soft-top, unlike its glorified-sunroofed rivals from Fiat and DS. By no means is it a proper four-seater, but it does feel every inch the Mini with a darty driving experience that hasn’t become too compromised in losing its roof.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual Cooper

Score: 8 / 10

“Feel the joy of the wind playing havoc with your hair”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol manual Cooper S

Score: 6 / 10

“Can feel a bit wobbly over harsh surfaces, and while the boot is bigger than before access is still tricky. Great fun on a smooth road, though, and with more than enough style to appeal to its target audience.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol manual Cooper S

“When the roof’s open, it’s a bit of a rucksack on the car’s tail, which reduces the rear-view mirror to nothing more than an ornament. But air-flow management is fine: at motorway speeds there’s not much buffeting, at least in the front seats. That’s even without the wind blocker net.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mini Convertible isn’t as rewarding to drive as its hatchback sibling, but its open-air exuberance makes up for that fact. You also get a terrific interior and sensible running costs, while strong residuals mean you can buy with your head as well as your heart.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.2 / 10

“There’s no other car quite like the Mini Convertible. Full of character, it feels sporty to drive and has a unique cabin ambience. The electric soft-top is great to use but practicality very much takes a back seat.” Rated a BEST BUY.

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Mini Convertible has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. The three-door Mini hatch was tested back in 2014 and scored a four-star rating, but this score does not apply to the Mini Convertible as the vehicle structure has been significantly altered by removing the roof.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Mini Convertible has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mini Convertible has received

2019 Carbuyer Awards – Best Convertible 2018 Carbuyer Awards – Best Convertible

Auto Express Awards – Best Convertible

2017 Carbuyer Awards – Best Convertible 2016 Auto Express Awards – Best Convertible

