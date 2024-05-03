fbpx

2024 Mini Cooper

Mini Cooper

2024 Mini Cooper

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Mini Cooper is a small hatchback and the entry-level model in the Mini range. This is the fourth-generation model which is currently available to order only as a three-door petrol model. There is also a battery-powered version – the Mini Cooper Electric – which we cover separately.

While the electric version has been built from scratch, this ICE-powered range is actually a heavily refreshed version of the third-generation Mini hatch, which first arrived in the UK in since 2014. The ‘Cooper’ nameplate has made a return, as Mini has decided to revive the well-known moniker for all of its next-generation compact hatchbacks.

The range is divided by the entry-level ‘Cooper C’ and top-spec ‘Cooper S’ models, which are both automatics. These are engine options carried over from the previous third-generation Mini, but have been given performance boosts.

We’ll continue to update this page as more information is published about the Mini Cooper, along with media reviews once the first cars arrive in the UK.

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: petrol
Price: From £23,150 on-road

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media.

No media rating

The new Mini Cooper has not yet been reviewed by the UK motoring media (including The Car Expert). As soon as we have enough reviews to generating a rating, we’ll publish them here.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2024, the Mini Cooper has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2024, the Mini Cooper has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the new Mini Cooper to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Cooper, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of May 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the new Mini Cooper. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mini Cooper, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi A1 | Citroën C3 | Ford Fiesta | Mazda 2 | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

More news, reviews and information about the Mini Cooper at The Car Expert

Everything you need to know about Mini

Everything you need to know about Mini

All-new Mini Cooper now on sale

All-new Mini Cooper now on sale

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

The new fourth-generation Mini Cooper is now available to order in the UK, and coming soon to our Expert Rating Index.Mini Cooper
