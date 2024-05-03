Summary

The Mini Cooper is a small hatchback and the entry-level model in the Mini range. This is the fourth-generation model which is currently available to order only as a three-door petrol model. There is also a battery-powered version – the Mini Cooper Electric – which we cover separately.

While the electric version has been built from scratch, this ICE-powered range is actually a heavily refreshed version of the third-generation Mini hatch, which first arrived in the UK in since 2014. The ‘Cooper’ nameplate has made a return, as Mini has decided to revive the well-known moniker for all of its next-generation compact hatchbacks.

The range is divided by the entry-level ‘Cooper C’ and top-spec ‘Cooper S’ models, which are both automatics. These are engine options carried over from the previous third-generation Mini, but have been given performance boosts.

We’ll continue to update this page as more information is published about the Mini Cooper, along with media reviews once the first cars arrive in the UK.

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback

Engines: petrol

Price: From £23,150 on-road Launched: Spring 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

