Mini Cooper Electric (2024 onwards) - Expert Rating

Summary
The Mini Cooper Electric is a small hatchback and the entry-level model in the all-new electrified Mini range. It’s the second generation of electric Mini hatchback, but the first to be purpose-built as an EV (rather than adapted from a petrol car).
As with the previous Mini Electric, the all-new Mini Cooper Electric is only available as a three-door hatch. The ‘Cooper’ name now applies to all three-door hatch models – which is largely how they were informally described anyway.
The Mini Cooper Electric will be available with two power outputs. Standard models will be powered by a 135kW (184hp) motor, while Cooper S versions will have a 160kW (218hp) version. There will also be three trim levels – Sport, Classic and Exclusive. As with previous generations of Mini, there will also be plenty of opportunity for customisation.
We’ll continue to update this page as more information is published about the Mini Cooper Electric, along with media reviews once the first cars arrive in the UK.
Mini Electric (2020 to 2023) – Expert Rating
- More Mini Expert Ratings, new car reviews, news and features
Key specifications
Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: electric
Price: From £30,000
Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media.
No media rating
The new Mini Cooper Electric has not yet been reviewed by the UK motoring media (including The Car Expert). As soon as we have enough reviews to generating a rating, we’ll publish them here.
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of May 2024, the Mini Cooper Electric has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of May 2024, the Mini Cooper Electric has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of May 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the new Mini Cooper Electric to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Cooper Electric, we’ll publish the results here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of May 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the new Mini Cooper Electric. Check back again soon.
