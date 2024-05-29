Mini Cooper Electric (2024 onwards) - Expert Rating

Summary

The Mini Cooper Electric is a small hatchback and the entry-level model in the all-new electrified Mini range. It’s the second generation of electric Mini hatchback, but the first to be purpose-built as an EV (rather than adapted from a petrol car).

As with the previous Mini Electric, the all-new Mini Cooper Electric is only available as a three-door hatch. The ‘Cooper’ name now applies to all three-door hatch models – which is largely how they were informally described anyway.

The Mini Cooper Electric will be available with two power outputs. Standard models will be powered by a 135kW (184hp) motor, while Cooper S versions will have a 160kW (218hp) version. There will also be three trim levels – Sport, Classic and Exclusive. As with previous generations of Mini, there will also be plenty of opportunity for customisation.

We’ll continue to update this page as more information is published about the Mini Cooper Electric, along with media reviews once the first cars arrive in the UK.

Body style: Small hatchback

Engines: electric

Price: From £30,000 Launched: Summer 2024

