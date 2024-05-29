fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

Mini Cooper Electric

Mini Cooper Electric (2024 onwards) - Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Mini Cooper Electric is a small hatchback and the entry-level model in the all-new electrified Mini range. It’s the second generation of electric Mini hatchback, but the first to be purpose-built as an EV (rather than adapted from a petrol car).

As with the previous Mini Electric, the all-new Mini Cooper Electric is only available as a three-door hatch. The ‘Cooper’ name now applies to all three-door hatch models – which is largely how they were informally described anyway.

The Mini Cooper Electric will be available with two power outputs. Standard models will be powered by a 135kW (184hp) motor, while Cooper S versions will have a 160kW (218hp) version. There will also be three trim levels – Sport, Classic and Exclusive. As with previous generations of Mini, there will also be plenty of opportunity for customisation.

We’ll continue to update this page as more information is published about the Mini Cooper Electric, along with media reviews once the first cars arrive in the UK.

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: electric
Price: From £30,000

Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Mini Cooper Electric – front view
Mini Cooper Electric – rear view
Mini Cooper Electric – dashboard

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media.

No media rating

The new Mini Cooper Electric has not yet been reviewed by the UK motoring media (including The Car Expert). As soon as we have enough reviews to generating a rating, we’ll publish them here.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2024, the Mini Cooper Electric has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2024, the Mini Cooper Electric has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the new Mini Cooper Electric to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Cooper Electric, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of May 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the new Mini Cooper Electric. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mini Cooper Electric, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Abarth 500e | BYD Dolphin | Citroën ë-C3 | Fiat 500e | Fiat 600e | Honda e | Kia Soul | Peugeot e-208 | Renault 5 | Vauxhall Corsa Electric

Audi A1 | Citroën C3 | Ford Fiesta | Mazda 2 | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

More news, reviews and information about the Mini Cooper at The Car Expert

Britain’s best-selling cars of 2024

Britain’s best-selling cars of 2024

Mini Cooper

Mini Cooper

Everything you need to know about Mini

Everything you need to know about Mini

All-new Mini Cooper now on sale

All-new Mini Cooper now on sale

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Britain’s best-selling cars of 2023

Britain’s best-selling cars of 2023

Mini Cooper Electric debuts in ‘Sport’ guise

Mini Cooper Electric debuts in ‘Sport’ guise

Next-generation Mini Cooper Electric unveiled

Next-generation Mini Cooper Electric unveiled

The UK’s best-selling electric cars of 2022

The UK’s best-selling electric cars of 2022

Britain’s best-selling cars of 2022

Britain’s best-selling cars of 2022

Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £25K

Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £25K

Limited Edition Mini Electric Multitone unveiled

Limited Edition Mini Electric Multitone unveiled

Buy a Mini Cooper

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Mini Cooper, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Mini Cooper

If you’re looking to lease a new Mini Cooper, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Mini Cooper

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
Find out more

Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved