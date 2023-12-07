fbpx

Mini Cooper Electric debuts in ‘Sport’ guise

Mini has shown off the new Cooper Electric in its top-spec 'Sport' guise, which it says is inspired by its performance-focused JCW models

Mini Cooper Electric Sport

by Sean Rees

Following the unveiling of the upcoming fifth-generation Mini Cooper Electric range in September, Mini has shown off the new hatchback in its top-spec ‘Sport’ guise, which it says is inspired by its performance-focused John Cooper Works models.

We should mention here that this isn’t a proper JCW model, and there isn’t a performance boost over the standard hatch. Instead, it’s a range-topping trim that features some sporty exterior touches and a ‘racing-inspired interior’ finish.

As announced a few months ago, the ‘Cooper’ nameplate is set to make a return for this next-generation electric range, as Mini has decided to revive the well-known moniker for all of its compact hatchbacks, whether they are all-electric or petrol-powered.

The red and black colour scheme now synonymous with JCW models features here, including red racing stripes, wing mirrors and JCW brake callipers, as well as a red roof. The front grille surround and Mini logo are finished in black.

This ‘Sport’ trim also includes new body-coloured front and rear diffusers and side skirts, and sits on larger 18-inch ten-spoke alloy wheels. The model also comes with a more pronounced rear spoiler adorned with the new John Cooper Works logo.

The red and black colour scheme continues inside, with red stitching on the synthetic leather upholstery and red infotainment display and ambient lighting.

The Cooper Electric powertrain is unchanged, offering 218hp and a 0-62mph sprint time of 6.7 seconds. The 54kWh battery offers up 250 miles of range and charging of up to 95kW.

That sums up what this new trim introduces to the range. Pricing for the ‘Sport’ is yet to be announced – prices for the standard Cooper Electric will start at a flat £30k, and the ‘Sport’ is likely to cost a few thousand more than this.

A new high-power Mini Cooper JCW is also likely to be on the way, particularly as Mini has recently debuted a JCW performance variant of the larger Countryman. That said, we have no details on that front just yet.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
