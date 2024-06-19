fbpx
Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Mini Countryman is medium-sized five-door SUV and the largest offering the the Mini range. This is the third-generation model, which is available to order with an electric powertrain for the first time, alongside cheaper petrol mild-hybrid options.

British motoring outlets have been largely impressed with the new Countryman so far – the What Car? team says that the Mini “injects some welcome fun into family SUV life”, while Dean Gibson of Auto Express concludes that the Countryman “is a more practical and family-friendly car than ever before.”

While there is now a large selection of reviews already published on this new Countryman, we currently don’t have any safety, emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Mini an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Countryman highlights

  • Good performance, entry-level model and up
  • Comfortable and agile
  • Spacious and flexible interior

Countryman lowlights

  • Most controls only found on the touchscreen
  • Rivals offer more boot space
  • Wind noise at motorway speeds

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: petrol, electric (battery-powered)
Price: From £29,340 on-road

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Mini Countryman front view | Expert Rating
Mini Countryman rear view | Expert Rating
Mini Countryman interior view | Expert Rating
Mini Countryman rear interior view | Expert Rating

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of June 2024, the Mini Countryman has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2024, the Mini Countryman has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the battery-powered ‘Countryman E’ is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the new Mini Countryman to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Countryman, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of June 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the new Mini Countryman. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mini Countryman, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

Spacious and fun to drive - the new Mini Countryman is a well-rounded SUV that is also available with electric power for the first time.
