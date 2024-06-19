Summary

The Mini Countryman is medium-sized five-door SUV and the largest offering the the Mini range. This is the third-generation model, which is available to order with an electric powertrain for the first time, alongside cheaper petrol mild-hybrid options.

British motoring outlets have been largely impressed with the new Countryman so far – the What Car? team says that the Mini “injects some welcome fun into family SUV life”, while Dean Gibson of Auto Express concludes that the Countryman “is a more practical and family-friendly car than ever before.”

While there is now a large selection of reviews already published on this new Countryman, we currently don’t have any safety, emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Mini an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Countryman highlights Good performance, entry-level model and up

Comfortable and agile

Spacious and flexible interior Countryman lowlights Most controls only found on the touchscreen

Rivals offer more boot space

Wind noise at motorway speeds

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: petrol, electric (battery-powered)

Price: From £29,340 on-road Launched: Spring 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Dual-motor 65kWh SE All4

Score: 8 / 10

“We don’t expect the dual-motor version to be the sweet spot of the new electric Mini Countryman’s line-up. But the signs are promising because while the Cooper SE is eye-wateringly expensive and undoubtedly faster than it needs to be, it does lots of the basics really well – practicality, comfort, agility – while still retaining that sense of fun that appeals to regular Mini customers.”

Author: John McIlroy

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mini Countryman Electric’s pleasant interior and sense of fun help to overcome unremarkable performance and range.”

Author: James Attwood

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“An impressive debut for the electric Mini Countryman. It’s a still a bit weird looking from the outside, the interior colour combos won’t be for everyone and the inevitable button cull hasn’t done the ease of control of some features any favours. But for the money you’re getting a top-quality electric driving experience, solid build quality and plenty of space. Hard to ignore, for sure.”

Author: CJ Hubbard

Read review Daily Mail + “The fast and feisty zero-emissions Mini Countryman Electric will of course help save the planet, and in that rather puritanical way, give you that warm, smug glow of satisfaction and superiority over the other parents doing the school run, and yet still give you a decent amount of range between charges on longer journeys. You can sin while still appearing to be a saint.”

Author: Ray Massey

Read review Driving Electric + “The first electric Mini Countryman is good to drive and has a superb tech offering, though some rivals offer more range.”

Author: Tom Jervis

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“We like the new Mini Countryman Electric a lot, but to get your head around you have to start by understanding that this isn’t a mini Mini… The new Countryman is longer than a Nissan Qashqai and larger than a Hyundai Kona. It’s a well put-together, fun family car that still has the quirky style and character that’s the essence of the Mini brand – just in a much bigger and safer package.”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mini Countryman is now in its third generation, and things have moved fast since the first model arrived in 2010. The latest Countryman is the biggest yet, but also the most visually striking and is finally available in all-electric Countryman E and Countryman SE forms, with front- and all-wheel drive and different levels of performance.”

Author: Antony Ingram

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Mini Countryman Electric is rather good. The build quality seems strong, the materials and cabin design are innovative without being unnecessarily indulgent, there’s plenty of space even compared with conventional family SUVs, and the performance from the SE All4 version is punchy without being unmanageable.”

Author: CJ Hubbard

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Much of the Mini Countryman SE All4’s appeal is grounded in sensible characteristics. It has a well-made, roomy and attractive interior, it looks good on the outside, and it drives in a pleasant and accomplished manner that will make it a delight to travel in as the main family car. The range claims are believable, and even if its handling talents aren’t the sharpest in the world, the sophisticated feel of the electric drivetrain suits the new Countryman down to the ground.”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Dual-motor 65kWh SE All4

Score: 7 / 10

“A two-tonne Mini almost-SUV isn’t going to handle like a go-kart, but the Mini Countryman SE All4 is surprisingly entertaining to drive all the same. More importantly, it’s good to use and efficient the rest of the time. Which is more relevant in the real world.”

Author: Jason Barlow

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Provided you don’t frequently need to venture too far away from a charging point, the Mini Countryman Electric makes a good case as an upmarket family SUV that you can plug in.”

Author: Lawrence Cheung

Read review

